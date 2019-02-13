service Rating

You have excellent customer service already! I bought a Nissan Altima about 10 years ago. Last Saturday I stopped by an oil change for my Altima and came back with a Nissan Rogue that better fit my needs to handle icy roads in Minnesota. This purchase was all thanks to the great service and advice provided by Willem, the sales person. The next day I purchased mats for my car and Willem even offered to put them in the car. Everybody is very nice and helpful at the Maplewood location. Having a desk where I can work while my car is being taking care of is also a plus for me at this location. Read more