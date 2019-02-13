Customer Reviews of Kline Nissan all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (146)


The sales was very professional and provided outstanding customer service. The manager was very helpful. Overall very satisfied.
Horrible customer service after sale
I purchased a used Corvette from Kline and had an issue with a week later. I have a 2,500 mile warranty and purchased an extended warranty for $3,800 and they will not cover my $500 repair. Bret the used car manager there is very rude over the phone and horrible customer service. Constantly pointed the finger that I was doing something wrong. Don't buy a car from Kline, good experience in the store but watch out after that.

Excellent Customer Service
You have excellent customer service already! I bought a Nissan Altima about 10 years ago. Last Saturday I stopped by an oil change for my Altima and came back with a Nissan Rogue that better fit my needs to handle icy roads in Minnesota. This purchase was all thanks to the great service and advice provided by Willem, the sales person. The next day I purchased mats for my car and Willem even offered to put them in the car. Everybody is very nice and helpful at the Maplewood location. Having a desk where I can work while my car is being taking care of is also a plus for me at this location.
Always get me in an out when promised
After my car was finished being serviced they placed it on the charger for me.
After my car was finished being serviced they placed it on the charger for me.
We were looking for a nice, reliable, low mileage used car for our daughter and our salesman put us in a very nice vehicle that fit our price point. The whole team did a great job during our car buying experience. This is my first Nissan Vehicle. Thank You Kline Nissan!
We were looking for a nice, reliable, low mileage used car for our daughter and our salesman put us in a very nice vehicle that fit our price point. The whole team did a great job during our car buying experience. This is my first Nissan Vehicle. Thank You Kline Nissan!
The staff is always friendly and helpful
The staff is always friendly and helpful
They are always on time and I just love hanging out in their recliners I front of the fireplace sipping on their fabulous coffee!
They are always on time and I just love hanging out in their recliners I front of the fireplace sipping on their fabulous coffee!
Fast and friendly. Also good snack selection!
Fast and friendly. Also good snack selection!
Great customer service. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable and very accommodating to your needs and that of you car. Work is completed in a timely matter which is always a big plus.
Great customer service. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable and very accommodating to your needs and that of you car. Work is completed in a timely matter which is always a big plus.
They got me in just before closing! diagnose the problem and fix my power steering. Just before a huge snow storm and cold snap! Ivan and the crew deserve a raise!!!!
They got me in just before closing! diagnose the problem and fix my power steering. Just before a huge snow storm and cold snap! Ivan and the crew deserve a raise!!!!
Kline Nissan Exceptional Service
Amy Hall provided exceptional service during my recent service visit. I knew I was going to be there for a long time so I came prepared with computer, reading, and work. She offered me a car to use while mine was being serviced. I chose to stay in the waiting area by the television. Your recliners are very comfortable. Amy checked on me regularly. I know this may soon simple but I really did appreciate the Diet Pepsi you brought back and the offer to pick up lunch. Kudos to Amy!
Great service; your staff are well trained, very courteous and conscientious; I appreciate it.
Great service; your staff are well trained, very courteous and conscientious; I appreciate it.
Pedro Cruz was great! Very helpful and made me feel that my business is important to him and also Kline as a whole.
Pedro Cruz was great! Very helpful and made me feel that my business is important to him and also Kline as a whole.
good staff and can make appointments for oil changes and get a car wash also
good staff and can make appointments for oil changes and get a car wash also
Everybody was helpful, communicated well, and worked as a team, great work!
Everybody was helpful, communicated well, and worked as a team, great work!
Was able to make a same day appointment. Was told my service would take 1.5 hrs & it was finished on time. Appreciate the comforts of the waiting lounge.
Was able to make a same day appointment. Was told my service would take 1.5 hrs & it was finished on time. Appreciate the comforts of the waiting lounge.
My service coordinator was excellent!
My service coordinator was excellent!
Very helpful and attentive. Finished ahead of time!
Very helpful and attentive. Finished ahead of time!
I like how easily Randy answered my questions and concerns and was very upfront and thorough with me. He explained everything well and made sure I knew what I needed to know regarding my vehicle and service needs in the future.
I like how easily Randy answered my questions and concerns and was very upfront and thorough with me. He explained everything well and made sure I knew what I needed to know regarding my vehicle and service needs in the future.
Great 30,000 mile service experience
Very courteous and communicative. Scheduling service was easy. Went over all work done and answered any questions.
