Kline Nissan

3090 Hwy 61, Maplewood, MN 55109
(877) 919-5389
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
7:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Kline Nissan

4.9
Overall Rating
(146)
Recommend: Yes (143) No (3)
sales Rating

Outstanding

by Tzung on 02/13/2019

The sales was very professional and provided outstanding customer service. The manager was very helpful. Overall very satisfied.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Horrible customer service after sale

by TomM on 09/02/2019

I purchased a used Corvette from Kline and had an issue with a week later. I have a 2,500 mile warranty and purchased an extended warranty for $3,800 and they will not cover my $500 repair. Bret the used car manager there is very rude over the phone and horrible customer service. Constantly pointed the finger that I was doing something wrong. Don't buy a car from Kline, good experience in the store but watch out after that.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment
service Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Silvia on 02/12/2019

You have excellent customer service already! I bought a Nissan Altima about 10 years ago. Last Saturday I stopped by an oil change for my Altima and came back with a Nissan Rogue that better fit my needs to handle icy roads in Minnesota. This purchase was all thanks to the great service and advice provided by Willem, the sales person. The next day I purchased mats for my car and Willem even offered to put them in the car. Everybody is very nice and helpful at the Maplewood location. Having a desk where I can work while my car is being taking care of is also a plus for me at this location.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always get me in an out when promised

by Bradley on 02/08/2019

Always get me in an out when promised

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Polar Vortex

by Jeremy on 02/08/2019

After my car was finished being serviced they placed it on the charger for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

1st Nissan

by Dan on 02/07/2019

We were looking for a nice, reliable, low mileage used car for our daughter and our salesman put us in a very nice vehicle that fit our price point. The whole team did a great job during our car buying experience. This is my first Nissan Vehicle. Thank You Kline Nissan!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Drawbaugh, Murano

by Gregory on 02/05/2019

The staff is always friendly and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love it here!

by Christl on 02/01/2019

They are always on time and I just love hanging out in their recliners I front of the fireplace sipping on their fabulous coffee!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service!

by Barbara on 01/31/2019

Fast and friendly. Also good snack selection!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service at Kline Nissan

by Karen on 01/29/2019

Great customer service. Staff is friendly and knowledgeable and very accommodating to your needs and that of you car. Work is completed in a timely matter which is always a big plus.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best service ever!

by Lemuel on 01/29/2019

They got me in just before closing! diagnose the problem and fix my power steering. Just before a huge snow storm and cold snap! Ivan and the crew deserve a raise!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kline Nissan Exceptional Service

by Dana on 01/28/2019

Amy Hall provided exceptional service during my recent service visit. I knew I was going to be there for a long time so I came prepared with computer, reading, and work. She offered me a car to use while mine was being serviced. I chose to stay in the waiting area by the television. Your recliners are very comfortable. Amy checked on me regularly. I know this may soon simple but I really did appreciate the Diet Pepsi you brought back and the offer to pick up lunch. Kudos to Amy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Don on 01/28/2019

Great service; your staff are well trained, very courteous and conscientious; I appreciate it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Murano Platinum

by Diane on 01/26/2019

Pedro Cruz was great! Very helpful and made me feel that my business is important to him and also Kline as a whole.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Good Service

by Robyn on 01/24/2019

good staff and can make appointments for oil changes and get a car wash also

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good work as usual

by Blake on 01/24/2019

Everybody was helpful, communicated well, and worked as a team, great work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by Sarah on 01/23/2019

Was able to make a same day appointment. Was told my service would take 1.5 hrs & it was finished on time. Appreciate the comforts of the waiting lounge.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Well done

by Glenn on 01/22/2019

My service coordinator was excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service survey

by Mary on 01/22/2019

Very helpful and attentive. Finished ahead of time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service and team!

by Angie on 01/21/2019

I like how easily Randy answered my questions and concerns and was very upfront and thorough with me. He explained everything well and made sure I knew what I needed to know regarding my vehicle and service needs in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great 30,000 mile service experience

by Allie on 01/21/2019

Very courteous and communicative. Scheduling service was easy. Went over all work done and answered any questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
259 cars in stock
176 new67 used16 certified pre-owned
Nissan Murano
Nissan Murano
22 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Nissan LEAF
Nissan LEAF
30 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
