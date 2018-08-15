Skip to main content
Luther Mankato Honda

308 Raintree Rd, Mankato, MN 56001
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Luther Mankato Honda

1 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fair, honest, and helpful

by xavierbork on 08/15/2018

Last week, a shop stated my engine needed to be overhauled after overheating. Mankato Honda went the extra mile to test and test to insure the diagnosis was accurate. They were able to replace a leaking part and saved me THOUSANDS!!! I can't thank you enough Mankato Honda Service Team. I use them for all my service - Fair, honest and helpful every time I'm in. But the extra effort they showed in this scenario has made me a walking billboard for the good work they do! On top of this, the sales team found a new vehicle for me and worked with to have the numbers done & vehicle ready right away. These guys work fast! Gave a below market price and were willing to work with me. They have definitely earned my future business!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Luther Mankato Honda is the premier Honda dealership in Mankato, Minnesota. We pride ourselves on delivering the ultimate customer experience and ensuring every customer interaction is positive and fulfilling. Our commitment to customer service is what helped us win the Honda President's Award five years running.

Luther Mankato Honda is a proud member of the Luther Automotive Group which is made up of over 30 dealerships in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

It doesn't matter if you're visiting us for service on your vehicle, a new purchase or lease, a trade-in or to just test drive a vehicle - this is the right place for you. You'll feel right at home. Our staff is helpful, caring, thoughtful and ready to answer any questions you may have.

Connect With Us

Our dealership is located conveniently at 308 Raintree Road, Mankato, Minnesota. You can even connect with us on Facebook, Google+, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.

what sets us apart
At Luther Mankato Honda, we believe in a fair deal for everyone. That's why we Value Price our vehicles. We do the research and price our vehicles in the bottom 10% of the market.
Luther Mankato Honda is a 5-Time recipient of the prestigious Honda President's Award. This award exemplifies our commitment to guest satisfaction, community involvement, and sales success.
Luther Mankato Honda proudly supports/sponsors many local charities, events, and athletic teams from beginning ages through College.
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service

