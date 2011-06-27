Luther Mankato Honda

308 Raintree Rd, Mankato, MN 56001
(844) 701-0150
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
about our dealership

Luther Mankato Honda is the premier Honda dealership in Mankato, Minnesota. We pride ourselves on delivering the ultimate customer experience and ensuring every customer interaction is positive and fulfilling. Our commitment to customer service is what helped us win the Honda President's Award five years running.

Luther Mankato Honda is a proud member of the Luther Automotive Group which is made up of over 30 dealerships in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

It doesn't matter if you're visiting us for service on your vehicle, a new purchase or lease, a trade-in or to just test drive a vehicle - this is the right place for you. You'll feel right at home. Our staff is helpful, caring, thoughtful and ready to answer any questions you may have.

Our dealership is located conveniently at 308 Raintree Road, Mankato, Minnesota.

what sets us apart
At Luther Mankato Honda, we believe in a fair deal for everyone. That's why we Value Price our vehicles. We do the research and price our vehicles in the bottom 10% of the market.
Luther Mankato Honda is a 5-Time recipient of the prestigious Honda President's Award. This award exemplifies our commitment to guest satisfaction, community involvement, and sales success.
Luther Mankato Honda proudly supports/sponsors many local charities, events, and athletic teams from beginning ages through College.
