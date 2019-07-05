service Rating

This is worse service center, I have been this couple of times for oil change of my car, as I shows their offer, still they consider higher rates for oil change. recently I went for oil change, and serive guy did bad job and broke it, oil was leaking down my car, I have inform them so they asked me to visit again, and then they said there is no engine oil leak.then later told me to change OIL PAN it will cost $750 plus but they suggest me other leakage and it cost me more than $2300. total cost more than $3000+, it's thief dealer and service center. I told them its because serivce guy broke something and they need to fix this, but the guy just said sorry it's appology but no fixing. Do we need to change oil ourself or visit thief dealer who charge for oil change plus break cars to get our money. Read more