This is worse service center, I have been this couple of times for oil change of my car, as I shows their offer, still they consider higher rates for oil change.
recently I went for oil change, and serive guy did bad job and broke it, oil was leaking down my car, I have inform them so they asked me to visit again, and then they said there is no engine oil leak.then later told me to change OIL PAN it will cost $750 plus but they suggest me other leakage and it cost me more than $2300. total cost more than $3000+, it's thief dealer and service center.
I told them its because serivce guy broke something and they need to fix this, but the guy just said sorry it's appology but no fixing.
Do we need to change oil ourself or visit thief dealer who charge for oil change plus break cars to get our money.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
Brought my new Highlander in after a minor incident. Technician named Tyler Collins was calm, helpful, considerate, and a real professional. Worked on our behalf to make process fast and easy.
I would say it was the best experience one could have considering the circumstances. I will always bring my business there and recommend them to anyone.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I have always had excellent service at Inver Grove Toyota and have found them to be great for tires too. Competitive tire pricing, road hazard warranty and free tire rotations along with service and multi-point checkups all in one place.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
due to the fact that the service wrote down a wrong # for me, I was not informed that there was a significant leak and that a part needed to be ordered for the repair.
Fortunately I read the printed receipt/report and since I was planning on a road trip I needed to get it repaired.
Khiry took the time to read all the info, double check what had to be ordered and dealt with the parts person to get it ordered and set up a new appointment.
I have two vehicles that I always have serviced here, this is the first time such a screw-up....
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Jill was very helpful throughout the process. Her initial quote was a little high, so in the end I was able to add cabin filters and she found a coupon for me as well. The total was less than I expected and the service was fast and friendly.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would not recommend buying a vehicle from Inver Grove Toyota. I specifically asked to purchase a non-smokers used vehicle. The car I purchased smelled of second hand smoke when the detailing scent wore off. The dealership provided terrible customers service in rectifying the situation.
I love my new Rav4! Darin at InverGrove Toyota did an excellent
job helping me choose my car with 4 wheel drive.Also he spent a lot of time showing me all the new details of my car. He even put my cell phone in the car and helped me put in my three favorite people I call!.I would highly recommend the Rav4 and I recommend Darin to help you answer your questions.
You will be happy!!
In the 7 years I have been visiting Inver Grove Toyota for service on my hybrids, I have always been treated with respect and a thorough report on the work done and/or needed. This has kept my maintenance a repair costs very low. Love it!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased my Camry in 2004 from this dealership and have taken it there for service ever since. I have always been treated with nothing but kindness and respect. The work is always done to expectation and if its not, they make it right. They are awesome.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Every time I go into the Toyota dealership I receive top notch service. From the person who checks me in to the person who checks me out. Everyone is so accommodating (removing my car from the car wash line so I could leave for my son's soccer game) Always friendly and helpful. (answering my question on a burnt out tail light) and making sure I could come back ANYTIME for a FREE car wash since I was not able to get one at this particular visit.
Scott is my man in the service department and Eric is the tech. I like that the same team works on my car each time. Scott knows me and I know him. He's always personable and helpful. True Minnesota Nice. Eric is terrific also. He diagnosed my rattle and went to great effort to fix it perfectly. I also like that there are women behind the counter in the service department! Every single person I encounter at Inver Grove Toyota is gracious and helpful. Inver Grove is my go-to service department for my beloved Prius!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Even if I didn't enjoy driving a Toyota, I would definitely still come to IGH Toyota simply for the fact that everyone here is excellent. Always extremely kind, courteous, accommodating, and knowledgeable!