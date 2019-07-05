Inver Grove Toyota

1037 50th St E, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Inver Grove Toyota

3.9
Overall Rating
(11)
Recommend: Yes (9) No (2)
sales Rating

Thank you Lindsay

by Fishtaxi on 05/07/2019

Lindsay helped me buy the only car I could afford for my son

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
30 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Worse Service

by viv on 05/20/2020

This is worse service center, I have been this couple of times for oil change of my car, as I shows their offer, still they consider higher rates for oil change. recently I went for oil change, and serive guy did bad job and broke it, oil was leaking down my car, I have inform them so they asked me to visit again, and then they said there is no engine oil leak.then later told me to change OIL PAN it will cost $750 plus but they suggest me other leakage and it cost me more than $2300. total cost more than $3000+, it's thief dealer and service center. I told them its because serivce guy broke something and they need to fix this, but the guy just said sorry it's appology but no fixing. Do we need to change oil ourself or visit thief dealer who charge for oil change plus break cars to get our money.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Professional and Beyond the Expected

by Manuel on 10/18/2019

Brought my new Highlander in after a minor incident. Technician named Tyler Collins was calm, helpful, considerate, and a real professional. Worked on our behalf to make process fast and easy. I would say it was the best experience one could have considering the circumstances. I will always bring my business there and recommend them to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service at Inver Grove Toyota

by Fr40 on 07/29/2019

I have always had excellent service at Inver Grove Toyota and have found them to be great for tires too. Competitive tire pricing, road hazard warranty and free tire rotations along with service and multi-point checkups all in one place.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

mistake made

by whatever on 07/08/2019

due to the fact that the service wrote down a wrong # for me, I was not informed that there was a significant leak and that a part needed to be ordered for the repair. Fortunately I read the printed receipt/report and since I was planning on a road trip I needed to get it repaired. Khiry took the time to read all the info, double check what had to be ordered and dealt with the parts person to get it ordered and set up a new appointment. I have two vehicles that I always have serviced here, this is the first time such a screw-up....

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
service Rating

Lexus

by Melissa on 06/12/2019

Mike T from the service department has excellent customer service. He explained what my car needed and why and went above and beyond my expectations in the matter!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prius battery

by Marie on 06/04/2019

Jill was very helpful throughout the process. Her initial quote was a little high, so in the end I was able to add cabin filters and she found a coupon for me as well. The total was less than I expected and the service was fast and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Terrible customer service and dishonest

by Disappointed on 06/03/2019

I would not recommend buying a vehicle from Inver Grove Toyota. I specifically asked to purchase a non-smokers used vehicle. The car I purchased smelled of second hand smoke when the detailing scent wore off. The dealership provided terrible customers service in rectifying the situation.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

service Rating

Wonderful Service

by Wonderfulservice on 02/19/2019

I’ve been coming to this location since I moved to MN in the summer of ‘17. Everyone has been super helpful and nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Service

by Fuad on 01/24/2019

Mike did an excellent job

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Tire fixed

by Barb on 01/16/2019

Amy Frisch Coordinated the work with service team..highly recommend inver grove toyota. I was on my way and safe on the road in about 20 minutes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

My new Rav4 And Darin at InverGrove Toyota

by twinsfan2 on 06/05/2018

I love my new Rav4! Darin at InverGrove Toyota did an excellent job helping me choose my car with 4 wheel drive.Also he spent a lot of time showing me all the new details of my car. He even put my cell phone in the car and helped me put in my three favorite people I call!.I would highly recommend the Rav4 and I recommend Darin to help you answer your questions. You will be happy!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent service!

by Jane_White on 04/03/2018

In the 7 years I have been visiting Inver Grove Toyota for service on my hybrids, I have always been treated with respect and a thorough report on the work done and/or needed. This has kept my maintenance a repair costs very low. Love it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service...

by jetmech on 09/29/2017

Had a recall on our '13 Sienna's sliding doors, and had them do that, an oil leak repair, install new brakes, tires, and do an alignment...all reasonably-priced, done well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Scheduled Service

by Mammyp1 on 09/15/2017

I purchased my Camry in 2004 from this dealership and have taken it there for service ever since. I have always been treated with nothing but kindness and respect. The work is always done to expectation and if its not, they make it right. They are awesome.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great cars, great dealership

by howfan1234 on 09/14/2017

Our fourth time purchasing from Inver Grove Toyota and it has been a pleasure every time. Friendly helpful dealers, good selection, no hassle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Always Great Service

by karenj1217 on 09/06/2017

Every time I go into the Toyota dealership I receive top notch service. From the person who checks me in to the person who checks me out. Everyone is so accommodating (removing my car from the car wash line so I could leave for my son's soccer game) Always friendly and helpful. (answering my question on a burnt out tail light) and making sure I could come back ANYTIME for a FREE car wash since I was not able to get one at this particular visit.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Typical

by NavyVet on 09/01/2017

Just what I've come to expect from Inver Grove Toyota - Excellent service. Mary Loken took great care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Love Their Service Department

by Toni_O1 on 08/31/2017

It's not the closest place I could go, but I go anyway. Efficient, clean, reasonable. Service people are easy to work with. The extra touches (complimentary car wash, flower at checkout) are nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Best Service Department !!!

by Nameless on 08/25/2017

Scott is my man in the service department and Eric is the tech. I like that the same team works on my car each time. Scott knows me and I know him. He's always personable and helpful. True Minnesota Nice. Eric is terrific also. He diagnosed my rattle and went to great effort to fix it perfectly. I also like that there are women behind the counter in the service department! Every single person I encounter at Inver Grove Toyota is gracious and helpful. Inver Grove is my go-to service department for my beloved Prius!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

IGH Toyota

by JQLN_585 on 08/23/2017

Even if I didn't enjoy driving a Toyota, I would definitely still come to IGH Toyota simply for the fact that everyone here is excellent. Always extremely kind, courteous, accommodating, and knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
