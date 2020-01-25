Poor customer service
I wanted to like this place, I really did. After buying a few vehicles at one of the largest dealers in the state, I was looking for a change. I had asked the sales team what they could offer over the bigger dealers, the only answer they said was better customer service. Unfortunately they could not even manage to do that. I had problems with them from start to finish. They never once needed to "sell me". I know the vehicle I wanted and was planning to order it instead of buying off the lot as I have always done done in the past. I just needed to understand which particular features I wanted and to understand the ordering process. Unfortunately, I was given more bad info than good. I was given incorrect info on features, warranty limits and financing. The sales manger frequently walked into the conversations and would offer bad info because he was not part of earlier discussions. It was worse on phone calls with my salesperson, Sam. Several times I called with questions and I was told to hold while he checked or he would call me back, but without warning, the next thing I know I was talking to the sales manager instead of the salesperson I was wanting to talk to as I was trying to keep conversations to just one point of contact because I was getting tired of "help" from people who didn't know the whole story. When it came time to order, I was only offered their standard discount. They refused to negotiate one cent. I finally relented only because it was the end of the month and I wanted to take advantage of a financing deal that I was expecting to end in a couple days. When I went there to complete the paperwork for the order, my salesperson passed me off on someone else to help me. When the vehicle arrived a few months later, I made an appointment with him to pick it up, he did it again. I was once again pawned off on another person. I really felt like my purchase was not important enough to give me personal service. About six weeks later, I made an appointment for my first oil change, recall work and to fix a couple things that not right from the factory. Since I had a few things for them to do and the dealer was about 30 minutes away, I picked a day for when they had a loaner car available, which as a week out. When I showed up for my appointment and got checked in, they realized they forgot to reserve a car for me. So I had to be rescheduled for another day. When I came back the second time, they called me later in the day to tell me all work was done and I could pick it up. But they tried to charge me for something that was broke broke when I bought the vehicle and should have been covered under the warranty anyway. After I left, I discovered they put the wrong engine oil in, didn't fix something I had requested to be fixed, broke something else they didn't tell me about. So I had so make a 3rd appointment to come back. Then they tried to charge me for something that was missing when I bought the truck and couldn't fix the thing they broke. Throughout all of this, I escalated my issues and concerns to sales and service managers but all I got was a runaround. Sales team blamed the service people for things and the service people would blame the sales team. They never addressed all my issues and stopped returning calls. I ended up fixing the thing they broke myself. There was other several other problems that I am leaving out of this. I have talked to other people about this and read other online reviews and have heard many similar stories about other people having bad experiences here. I should have trusted my earlier instincts and walked away long before I ever bought from them. But I wanted to give them them a fair chance to show me that that better customer service they promised but it never happened. EDIT: Why is it that the only response you ever get from this is "Please call us. We want to make it right" when they didn't try to "make it right" all the times I contacted them in the first place? As I mentioned above, I already tried talking to managers in both the sales and service departments about my problems but nothing was done and my calls stopped being returned. I bought a $65K truck from them and have been in several times for service. They have my name and phone number, so why is it that they never try to call to "make it right" instead? If they really cared about offer good customer service, they would be calling me...
Friendly Service
by 02/14/2020on
We have serviced all of our family's vehicles there for over 10 years now. Friendly honest service and they're willing to admit if they make a mistake and fix it!
Sold vehicle right out from underneath me
by 05/19/2018on
Let me tell you about my recent experience at Hastings Chrysler Center. I drove down to Hastings from Eden Prairie on Thursday May 17th to test drive a Dodge Charger. I was very interested in purchasing the vehicle. However, there appeared to be a minor glitch with the idling so I wanted to have the vehicle serviced before I made the purchase. It was getting late so I stayed overnight in the Hastings area and was to check back on the vehicle the next morning. The following morning I called Hastings Chrysler Center to get an update on my vehicle. I was told the vehicle would be getting serviced and I should come back later to re-test drive the vehicle and make the purchase. Later that afternoon, I stopped by the dealership to see how the vehicle I intended on purchasing was doing and guess what I found out?! Hastings Chrysler Center sold the vehicle that I was clearly going to purchase right out from underneath me!! Then minutes after I just found out they sold the vehicle I was going to purchase, their sales guy, Timothy, tried to pressure me into purchasing a Chevy Impala that I clearly was interested in! Really, Hastings Chrysler?! You're going to sell my vehicle out from underneath me and then try to pressure me into buying a lesser vehicle. Not only did Hastings Chrysler lose all my potential future business but they will also be losing all the potential future business of everyone I know. And I live in an affluent area in Eden Prairie and I know lots of people with lots of money to throw down on vehicles. Complete bush league move Hastings Chrysler Center! That's all I got to say about that.
Deceptive Business Practices
by 12/23/2015on
I negotiated a deal on a brand new truck that would include the GPS. The deal was talked about in front of my fiancé and Chris specifically about the GPS. I purchased the additional undercoating, top coat, and fabric protection. So obviously I have no problem paying for additional items to be done to the truck. It is true that I didn't look at all the items to be done to the truck before I signed the paperwork and that is where they got me. It was obvious that Chris did either a bait and switch or just flat out lied to us. When it came time to do all the additional items to the truck. It magically became an additional purchase when my fiancé went to drop off the truck for 600.00. I filed a complaint with the BBB and Bart the GM finally responded with a "courtesy off the GPS price." He pretty much called my fiancé and I liars after such a large purchase obviously this dealership is more concerned about their money and not the consumer!
Grand Cherokee Purchase
by 05/03/2015on
Tom (Salesmen) and Wade (Finance) were excellent. Very nice, business professional and easy to talk too. One additional showroom floor person (name?) was very kind and brought my dog a small dish of water. I can't tell you how nice that was, I was originally out on a dog walk that day and decided to stop and talk with Tom. It went longer then I thought. This gentlemen bought water outside and it left a great impression on me. This mother breeds dogs. I also appreciate information on service center, I will be doing business in the future.
buying used
by 04/13/2015on
I knew what vehicle I was going to purchase before I to the dealership and what price I was willing to pay for it. There first offer was 7000 and my counter offer was 5500. There was no more negotiating on price and they accepted. It was the easiest experience I've ever had buying a used vehicle.
Excellent Customer Service
by 03/16/2015on
We came back because of the excellent customer service and honest maintenance personnel I encountered when I bought my first van from you 12 years ago. I was very happy to see that the customer service and professionalism were still very strong. Our Sales Rep and finance guy were awesome. Another Rep was walking around when we were looking at the engine of our new van and noticed the it could use a wipe down...He made it so. That was great. Excellent experience...It's nice that all the employees look out for each other. That's huge. We'll be back when we need to replace our truck.
Review
by 03/14/2015on
I like that our consultant Chris, wasn't at all pushy. And everyone treated me my fiance and my daughter great!!!
Hastings Auto Van Review
by 03/09/2015on
Every one I dealt with was friendly, courteous, and efficient. Very professional staff. My sales person, Wes, took the time to go over all my purchase options and explained them thoroughly. Wes also showed me how some of the functions on the vehicle I leased worked. The whole experience was smooth and effortless on my part because of the hard work of a knowledgeable staff. I was even given a slice of pizza and a cookie!
Good Deal
by 02/19/2015on
Nice people at the dealership and they gave us a good deal. They seemed to be having a good time, lots of joking around.
good dealers, bad service desk
by 02/12/2015on
They ask me what kind of vehicle I wanted, my price range, and they worked with me to find out a vehicle that would work with me with my price range. they always make me feel wanted when I go there looking for a vehicle. All the dealers and the managers are nice there. They don't drill you with they have to know everything about you questions like other dealers. I bought my last vehicle there and it won't be my last with this new one.
Great place to buy your next set of wheels!
by 01/10/2015on
I would HIGHLY recommend this dealership, James got me a great deal! Here's a few high points for me: The lot is clean and cars look presentable. The employees genuinely cared about you & went beyond what was expected of them. The dealer owner promotes a Christian atmosphere.
Dealing with Hastings Chrysler
by 12/19/2014on
Salesmen that wanted to sell you a car, on a nasty day Tom walked out to farthest part of the lot to see if I needed help.
Hastings Chrysler
by 12/19/2014on
James was fun to work with. Cars shown were in the price range I was looking for (maybe a little higher than I wanted).
Great Overall Experience
by 09/18/2014on
John was great! I really appreciated the time he spent with me without making me feel rushed or pressured. And it felt like everyone at the dealership was really looking out for me and my best interests. And I LOVE that you're a Christ-centered dealership! When my mom needs to replace her vehicle, we'll be back to see John.
The best car buying experience ever!
by 08/29/2014on
The staff are very helpful and work with you on everything. Best car buying experience I've ever had and I will be a customer for years to come.
A great dealership to work with!
by 08/10/2014on
Everyone at the dealership is so friendly. I was greeted by many different employees. The lady who waited on me in the service department was very helpful and advised me this oil change was free because it was my first one since purchasing the Jeep Cherokee. They also offer a great discounted oil change program that I will purchase at the next required one.
My experience at a Chrysler dealer looking for a Ford Focus
by 07/08/2014on
I was greeted by many people wanting to get me to the right person who was available to help me. Jacob was very knowledgeble. He was very pleasant and business-like. I liked him right from the start. If I like someone I will listen to what he has to say. He was so helpful when I came back and needed to have my phone programed to the car. He is a great man who really cares. He made sure I made an appointment for my new car. I was and still am very impressed with my experience at Hastings Chrysler.
BEST SERVICE EVER!!!!
by 02/05/2014on
They (Steven P.) went above and beyond to make our situation work for us. We could not be happier with our end result, thank you so much! We have already recommended two friends in the last day to visit this center for their next purchase. I give our experience 100 GOLD STARS! Shawn & December Orpen
