I wanted to like this place, I really did. After buying a few vehicles at one of the largest dealers in the state, I was looking for a change. I had asked the sales team what they could offer over the bigger dealers, the only answer they said was better customer service. Unfortunately they could not even manage to do that. I had problems with them from start to finish. They never once needed to "sell me". I know the vehicle I wanted and was planning to order it instead of buying off the lot as I have always done done in the past. I just needed to understand which particular features I wanted and to understand the ordering process. Unfortunately, I was given more bad info than good. I was given incorrect info on features, warranty limits and financing. The sales manger frequently walked into the conversations and would offer bad info because he was not part of earlier discussions. It was worse on phone calls with my salesperson, Sam. Several times I called with questions and I was told to hold while he checked or he would call me back, but without warning, the next thing I know I was talking to the sales manager instead of the salesperson I was wanting to talk to as I was trying to keep conversations to just one point of contact because I was getting tired of "help" from people who didn't know the whole story. When it came time to order, I was only offered their standard discount. They refused to negotiate one cent. I finally relented only because it was the end of the month and I wanted to take advantage of a financing deal that I was expecting to end in a couple days. When I went there to complete the paperwork for the order, my salesperson passed me off on someone else to help me. When the vehicle arrived a few months later, I made an appointment with him to pick it up, he did it again. I was once again pawned off on another person. I really felt like my purchase was not important enough to give me personal service. About six weeks later, I made an appointment for my first oil change, recall work and to fix a couple things that not right from the factory. Since I had a few things for them to do and the dealer was about 30 minutes away, I picked a day for when they had a loaner car available, which as a week out. When I showed up for my appointment and got checked in, they realized they forgot to reserve a car for me. So I had to be rescheduled for another day. When I came back the second time, they called me later in the day to tell me all work was done and I could pick it up. But they tried to charge me for something that was broke broke when I bought the vehicle and should have been covered under the warranty anyway. After I left, I discovered they put the wrong engine oil in, didn't fix something I had requested to be fixed, broke something else they didn't tell me about. So I had so make a 3rd appointment to come back. Then they tried to charge me for something that was missing when I bought the truck and couldn't fix the thing they broke. Throughout all of this, I escalated my issues and concerns to sales and service managers but all I got was a runaround. Sales team blamed the service people for things and the service people would blame the sales team. They never addressed all my issues and stopped returning calls. I ended up fixing the thing they broke myself. There was other several other problems that I am leaving out of this. I have talked to other people about this and read other online reviews and have heard many similar stories about other people having bad experiences here. I should have trusted my earlier instincts and walked away long before I ever bought from them. But I wanted to give them them a fair chance to show me that that better customer service they promised but it never happened. EDIT: Why is it that the only response you ever get from this is "Please call us. We want to make it right" when they didn't try to "make it right" all the times I contacted them in the first place? As I mentioned above, I already tried talking to managers in both the sales and service departments about my problems but nothing was done and my calls stopped being returned. I bought a $65K truck from them and have been in several times for service. They have my name and phone number, so why is it that they never try to call to "make it right" instead? If they really cared about offer good customer service, they would be calling me... Read more