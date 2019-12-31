I had a great experience at Suburban Chevrolet. I was in a hurry and it was late in the work day but they should me what they had which was a great selection of Suburbans compared to the prior dealership I had been at. They were easy to work with and they stayed late to complete the paperwork so I could be on my way....quickest car purchase I have ever experienced.
Another great experience with Harley at Suburban Chevrolet
by DSaurer on 12/10/2019
Once again Harley was the man that came through for us for a new car purchase. Not only did he sell us 1 car but he sold us 2 cars. Everything was done ahead of time and it was as easy as signing the paperwork and driving off with our new car.
The entire process has been smooth and effortless purchasing our CPO 2016 Impala. I was informed that there were a few more things that needed to be checked for the certification and asked when it would be most convenient to be taken care of. We set up a date and when I brought it in I also mentioned that the car didn't have the Android Auto update. Christine in Service and Corey in Sales worked this out and got me the needed update. The inspection and service were done in a timely fashion, as I have become used to from Suburban's Service Dept. Corey and Christine both go above and beyond in their dealings with customers. All businesses should have customer service like this!
Mike was extremely knowledgeable and professional and did excellent work on my vehicle. They took care of a small problem without any hassel when it came to the billing. I look forward to working with them again in the future.
We recently did some test drives of used Chevy Suburbans and wound up purchasing a 2018 in great condition with low miles... just what we were looking for. I was impressed that Suburban Chev was able to inspect this car and provide a "certified" vehicle... basically extending the warranty period. Corey M was great to work with... I appreciated that he knew all the features of the vehicles we were looking at.
