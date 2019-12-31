Suburban Chevrolet

12475 Plaza Dr, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
(855) 732-4151
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Suburban Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
(42)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (0)
sales Rating

Suburban purchase

by Steve on 12/31/2019

I had a great experience at Suburban Chevrolet. I was in a hurry and it was late in the work day but they should me what they had which was a great selection of Suburbans compared to the prior dealership I had been at. They were easy to work with and they stayed late to complete the paperwork so I could be on my way....quickest car purchase I have ever experienced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

great sales

by scott on 12/20/2019

My sales guy was great to work with and the closer did not kill us with needless extra options. Our buying experience was good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Another great experience with Harley at Suburban Chevrolet

by DSaurer on 12/10/2019

Once again Harley was the man that came through for us for a new car purchase. Not only did he sell us 1 car but he sold us 2 cars. Everything was done ahead of time and it was as easy as signing the paperwork and driving off with our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Willing to help.

by Daniela on 12/05/2019

Great service, Michaels was patience listening for the kind of car I was looking for. Happy with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Just as ordered

by 12m on 11/20/2019

On time, used drop off ride back home. Price within quoted

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Awesome

by CraigB on 10/28/2019

You’re the best dealership I’ve ever serviced my car at Thanks Everyone friendly and knowledgeable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Customer

by Diane on 10/25/2019

We are very impressed with our salesman Financial manager and Christine in service departmentAnd Misty in title department all was handled professionally and very quickly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great service

by Marilyn on 10/14/2019

Very polite; met all our needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Great Experience

by TomD on 09/27/2019

Kristine took great care of my wife when she brought the Blazer in for service. She was friendly, professional, and got the job done quickly as promised with no issues. Well Done!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Certification inspection

by BrianG on 09/10/2019

The entire process has been smooth and effortless purchasing our CPO 2016 Impala. I was informed that there were a few more things that needed to be checked for the certification and asked when it would be most convenient to be taken care of. We set up a date and when I brought it in I also mentioned that the car didn't have the Android Auto update. Christine in Service and Corey in Sales worked this out and got me the needed update. The inspection and service were done in a timely fashion, as I have become used to from Suburban's Service Dept. Corey and Christine both go above and beyond in their dealings with customers. All businesses should have customer service like this!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Excellent

by DVC on 08/11/2019

Dealing with Suburban Chevrolet and Sales Consultant Harley Bauman for the last 8 years and several vehicles has been excellent!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

top of the line

by TKC on 07/31/2019

Fast & Top of the line Service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE

by Josh on 07/31/2019

Mike was extremely knowledgeable and professional and did excellent work on my vehicle. They took care of a small problem without any hassel when it came to the billing. I look forward to working with them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

Great Experience

by Steve on 07/29/2019

Very pleased with my recent suburban purchase. The process was quick and smooth and Jose was great to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

sales Rating

Love my Silverado!

by Ivan on 06/21/2019

Overall a great experienec. There were a couple of hicups but they took care of them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

Service work

by Rob on 06/17/2019

Always friendly, empathetic regarding an unforeseen A/C issue on a newer vehicle, courtesy ride is very convenient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

sales Rating

They Know Their Vehicles!

by Matt_in_MN on 05/08/2019

We recently did some test drives of used Chevy Suburbans and wound up purchasing a 2018 in great condition with low miles... just what we were looking for. I was impressed that Suburban Chev was able to inspect this car and provide a "certified" vehicle... basically extending the warranty period. Corey M was great to work with... I appreciated that he knew all the features of the vehicles we were looking at.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

5 star service as always

by Jess on 05/06/2019

Friendly team, quick and quality service every time. The only place I take my vehicle to be serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

always fast and quality

by tjbmsp on 05/06/2019

Thanks for getting me in / out so quickly. Also, you have done a great job with all our cars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Volt tech Mark & Tim are great !

by Chris on 04/23/2019

The experts on Volt technology and service !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
