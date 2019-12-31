5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

The entire process has been smooth and effortless purchasing our CPO 2016 Impala. I was informed that there were a few more things that needed to be checked for the certification and asked when it would be most convenient to be taken care of. We set up a date and when I brought it in I also mentioned that the car didn't have the Android Auto update. Christine in Service and Corey in Sales worked this out and got me the needed update. The inspection and service were done in a timely fashion, as I have become used to from Suburban's Service Dept. Corey and Christine both go above and beyond in their dealings with customers. All businesses should have customer service like this! Read more