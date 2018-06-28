1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had been looking for a particular car, one of the last Celicas made. There it was on Carsoup.com for sale by METROPOLITAN FORD OF EDEN PRAIRIE, a Grossman dealership. Only 4911 miles for a 2003, 6-speed, black, as good as new. The car looked great. It is my fault that I failed to notice some little things that meant big problems. I asked the salesman why so few miles. I asked several times. He did not know. He showed me a CARFAX report showing no accidents. I was told the prior owner was an Idaho dealership that just couldn't sell a Japanese car in a small town. Considering that the car was practically new, I paid a premium price. At home I examined the car more closely. The tires had significant wear, especially the rear. (The car has front wheel drive). The tires were all Yokohama and doing some checking, they were made in June of 2003. The car was delivered to Riverside CA in August 2003. I then wondered about tire pressure. There was no owner's manual and the driver's door post plate, which should show tire pressures, was missing. Becoming suspicious, I took the car to a garage for inspection. The $80 inspection report I should have had before buying the car said this was a "Crash Car", and that the left side had been replaced. I was told to have the car checked out further as the excessive tire wear could mean a bent frame. I sent the garageman's findings to Metropolitan Ford. A call was left on my answering machine that the car was sold to me "in good faith" but that they "might do something about the tires". They are special. I asked that someone in authority at Metropolitan Ford examine the car. The car was hoisted and three or four people inspected it and said it was a fine car that had not been in an accident. I pointed out what I had been told, the excessive tire wear, missing and incorrectly installed moldings, a liftback strut that was installed improperly, and missing certification and anti-theft labels on replaced parts. Also missing nuts on the engine manifold plate. I was then told by Metropolitan Ford that the driver's door could have been "scratched" and then I was asked: "who is telling you all this stuff?" The car is perfect and I can keep it. I then took the car to another garage for a second opinion. Same opinion. Also, the battery is bad. I then was told the wheels should be aligned and that would tell me if the frame was bent. The alternative was to remove the fenders. More expense, but I learned the frame was OK. Then I found the former owner. A nice guy. He bought the car new in Riverside. He put on very few miles but then had an accident in August 2005. The car sat for a year and then was trailered to Kokomo IN where it was repaired in August 2006 for $4,306. The driver's door, front and rear quarter panels, glass, etc. were replaced. The owner then traded the car on a Jeep. When he traded it, the Celica had four practically new Pirelli tires. (When I bought it a few weeks later it had four worn Yokohama tires.) I bought four new tires $534.72. The antenna wasn't working and that was repaired for $137.45. Then the antenna failed for good and was replaced for $343.29. A new battery cost $124.63. I hope this is the end but I get soaked in the car wash and the new paint seems to scratch very easily. And what about rust? I probably should have rust-proofing and that is expensive. If the paint job needs to be redone, that will be another trip to the bank. I am told that with a proper disclosure the car is virtually unsaleable. About the RAT. The prior owner said a rat had chewed ignition wiring. The rat was living in the engine compartment and the owner removed the manifold cover to clean out rat turds. It was he that lost some of the bolts that hold the cover in place. So, is this part my fault? Certainly. I have bought most of my cars from private parties and have always been told of problems. As I have done in selling a car. I should be more observant and less trusting. A pre-purchase Read more