BEWARE!
by 06/28/2018on
BEWARE. Purchased a used vehicle from Metropolitan Ford. They contacted 2x days later that I must come in and resign a contract for $3k more or I would be sued. The glove box is inoperable, mileage is not accurate, the seat memory console is broken and now they are trying to sell the vehicle to you! [html removed] No way I will do business with a company that does not uphold their agreements. Returning the vehicle and will never look back. Highly suggest not doing business with Metropolitan Ford.
Unfortunately "bait and switch" writer was correct
by 12/18/2015on
I had a similar experience unfortunately then they did. Advertised price on many of their vehicles on their website. Once taking the vehicle for a spin sat down crunched numbers, and then was told oh that was wrong on their website, it would be another $1500 for the car. Unlike the other family, I was not offered $500 for my inconvenience, and this was enough to change my mind and head out the door. I would never return. Here's my advice to anyone shopping for a car, CONFIRM pricing before you go. That means specifically ask if it is still available and can you confirm the price? It really shouldn't be a hassle to buy a new car. Unfortunately, it's dealerships like these that give others a bad reputation.
Car purchase
by 09/06/2015on
I will not ever return back there bad service with surprvisors and sales team. We had money from bank it was just going to take time. And if a sales guy does not allow your mechanic to look at car that not a good sales guys. Supvisors were very rude also. Never again we found better dealerships.
Easy, no pressure, high quality inventory and people.
by 06/12/2015on
I have been shopping here for newvehicles since 2007. They never pressure me into a vehicle or terms. The staff is approachable and knowledgeable. Brian in the service department takes great care of my Ford vehicles in warranty and my other makes, even the 15 year old Lexus. I have lease one vehicle and purchased 3 others here in the past 10 years. I always go here first and last. Who's got time to shop around anyhow, unless you like the game. Personally, I'd rather save the effort and just go to Metropolitan.
Couldn't be happier
by 10/07/2014on
Jack What a great experience buying a car from your dealership. From your salesperson Bobby Shultz to the best finance guy Dr. Mike I completely enjoyed purchasing an Explorer at your dealership.
A satisfied customer
by 04/01/2014on
Very satisfied ith the purchase of a new Ford Very satisfied with my purchase of a Ford F150. Patrick Wells sold me my truck and I appreciated his peofessional and friendly help to make me a satisfied customer. The finance person was great to work with also. I have in the past and will continue to recomend your dealership to friends and family f150
BAIT and SWITCH alive and well here...AVOID!
by 12/25/2013on
This dealer his three prices...internet, newspaper ad and the real deal when you get there. test drive a used car we liked. First offer was higher than advertised price so we walked. Salesman emails back to come back to make a deal. We emphasize we need the advertised price. next day, we test drive again, and sit down for paperwork,an d suddenly, used car manager Mike N. appears and informs us the advertised price is a mistake.... Yeah, right, I offer to compromise and split it, but Mike's response was a Doozie... Claimed no one was selling the car as cheaply as he was, and he knew I really wanted it, so the best he could do was the price I originally had on day 1. I walked of course, went down the road and bought the exact car for my price. [non-permissible content removed]. Left message for the GM, but I'm not going to hear from him... Plenty of legit dealers to buy from. Avoid metropolitan Ford.
Used Car Purchase
by 09/21/2013on
I recently purchased a 2008 Taurus from Metropolitan ford. I absolutely love my car!!! I have purchased at least 6 vehicles over time from this dealership. I keep coming back because of the service I receive before and after the sale. I highly recommend this dealership to anyone looking to purchase a new or used vehicle. My questions were answered and there was no pressure. They truly helped me get into a vehicle that met my needs. Mteropolitan Ford ROCKS!
An Efficient and Productive Sales Experience
by 06/29/2013on
Sales staff was knowledgeable about their products and conveyed that knowledge to me in a clear and concise manner. Their Internet site is well constructed and helpful in identifying choices. My overall experience resulted in my purchasing a vehicle that meets my needs at a fair price.
great dealer
by 02/18/2013on
Helpful, knew what I wanted/needed, drove out with a great car and lease which works for us.
Superb customer service
by 02/15/2013on
My old car broke down, and a friend referred me to Metro Ford. The team there was superb in helping me get into a new vehicle. I didn't think it was possible, but they made the whole process so easy!
Car with Great Gas Mileage
by 10/16/2012on
I was looking for a car with great gas mileage and came across the C-max. The dealership did a fantastic job on working with me on my trade and getting me on the road in a timely manner.
Exceptional Staff!
by 08/24/2012on
Bret Chapman is a very friendly salesperson. He is helpful and really enjoys getting people into a new vehicle. I will go to him for my new vehicle, I already have an eye out for a new lease from Ford!
Great Experience
by 08/20/2012on
I worked with Bret and he did an exceptional job. From showing me the vehicle, the test drive, payment options, and showing me the service department, he made the entire experience great. I would recommend Bret to my friends and family!
This dealership rips off customers
by 11/29/2011on
Here is my story about how this dealership rips off customers from its salesman, sales manager and general manager. On 9/24, I gave the salesman Suresh a deal and put down $2000 deposit under his promise of delivering MSO with the vehicle. A week later, Suresh told me he made a wrong promise because he could not deliver MSO. Even not my fault, on the same day I still made another attempt to save the deal for the salesman but within hours I realized it didnt work. So I asked for deposit refund and he promised the refund would be issued within 24 hours. Then, no refund came no matter how many time I called and emailed for a month I was simply ignored. Out of frustration, I called the sales manager Eric. To my surprise, that guy told me they offered refund but I made a second purchase attempt which took more than a week and it incurred them significant cost so he decided to reject my deposit refund request! A big lie by the sales manager! I have the email proof that my second attempt only lasted a couple of hours on the same day I asked for refund! As a last resort, I forwarded the email proof to their general manager Jack for help. Then, I was simply ignored as well! Note they were selling me a thousand dollar above MSRP for the high demanding Raptor truck because they said it took them no time to sell it at this price. How come it incurred them such high cost from not selling the truck? Later I bought one from another dealer for a thousand below MSRP! Here is my feedback for this dealership: (1) Make false promise to cheat customers or they have no idea what they are doing (2) Overcharge customers (3) The dealership management denies the truth and rips off customers by lying I have worked with many dealerships but have never seen one like this treating customer badly and unfaithfully from sales to management!
Totally different experience
by 02/05/2010on
I've bought three new cars here now. Two weeks ago I went in and bought a new truck. I spoke with a Jennifer, in sales, Tom, Manager and Mike in Finance. All three gave me an unbelievable deal. I did and continue to search online here to feel extra good about the deal I got. I do. I got fair trade money, a lot of money off my new one in rebates and the dealer discounted too. Mike knocked off a little from my protection package I added. Nothing was added sneakily, nothing was told to me. I even got 2 calls since I bought making sure I am happy.
Rat Car
by 02/07/2008on
I had been looking for a particular car, one of the last Celicas made. There it was on Carsoup.com for sale by METROPOLITAN FORD OF EDEN PRAIRIE, a Grossman dealership. Only 4911 miles for a 2003, 6-speed, black, as good as new. The car looked great. It is my fault that I failed to notice some little things that meant big problems. I asked the salesman why so few miles. I asked several times. He did not know. He showed me a CARFAX report showing no accidents. I was told the prior owner was an Idaho dealership that just couldn't sell a Japanese car in a small town. Considering that the car was practically new, I paid a premium price. At home I examined the car more closely. The tires had significant wear, especially the rear. (The car has front wheel drive). The tires were all Yokohama and doing some checking, they were made in June of 2003. The car was delivered to Riverside CA in August 2003. I then wondered about tire pressure. There was no owner's manual and the driver's door post plate, which should show tire pressures, was missing. Becoming suspicious, I took the car to a garage for inspection. The $80 inspection report I should have had before buying the car said this was a "Crash Car", and that the left side had been replaced. I was told to have the car checked out further as the excessive tire wear could mean a bent frame. I sent the garageman's findings to Metropolitan Ford. A call was left on my answering machine that the car was sold to me "in good faith" but that they "might do something about the tires". They are special. I asked that someone in authority at Metropolitan Ford examine the car. The car was hoisted and three or four people inspected it and said it was a fine car that had not been in an accident. I pointed out what I had been told, the excessive tire wear, missing and incorrectly installed moldings, a liftback strut that was installed improperly, and missing certification and anti-theft labels on replaced parts. Also missing nuts on the engine manifold plate. I was then told by Metropolitan Ford that the driver's door could have been "scratched" and then I was asked: "who is telling you all this stuff?" The car is perfect and I can keep it. I then took the car to another garage for a second opinion. Same opinion. Also, the battery is bad. I then was told the wheels should be aligned and that would tell me if the frame was bent. The alternative was to remove the fenders. More expense, but I learned the frame was OK. Then I found the former owner. A nice guy. He bought the car new in Riverside. He put on very few miles but then had an accident in August 2005. The car sat for a year and then was trailered to Kokomo IN where it was repaired in August 2006 for $4,306. The driver's door, front and rear quarter panels, glass, etc. were replaced. The owner then traded the car on a Jeep. When he traded it, the Celica had four practically new Pirelli tires. (When I bought it a few weeks later it had four worn Yokohama tires.) I bought four new tires $534.72. The antenna wasn't working and that was repaired for $137.45. Then the antenna failed for good and was replaced for $343.29. A new battery cost $124.63. I hope this is the end but I get soaked in the car wash and the new paint seems to scratch very easily. And what about rust? I probably should have rust-proofing and that is expensive. If the paint job needs to be redone, that will be another trip to the bank. I am told that with a proper disclosure the car is virtually unsaleable. About the RAT. The prior owner said a rat had chewed ignition wiring. The rat was living in the engine compartment and the owner removed the manifold cover to clean out rat turds. It was he that lost some of the bolts that hold the cover in place. So, is this part my fault? Certainly. I have bought most of my cars from private parties and have always been told of problems. As I have done in selling a car. I should be more observant and less trusting. A pre-purchase
