Customer Reviews of Walser Honda
This is that dealership you were warned about
by 04/28/2022on
BUYER BEWARE Spent 10k on a Used Honda Pilot. They took my money no problem! Three days and 200 miles later the Check Engine light comes on. I'm out of town at a funeral, but bring it in six days after I bought it (I did call Mike M. in sales as soon as the light came on and made a service appointment. One scan later, $1,300 to replace the catalytic converter. The dealership just said "it's been three days, your screwed". It's obvious they cleared that code prior to putting the car up for sale. No offer of any kind of discount on the service or labor, nothing. Snake oil salesmen there, everything you've ever heard about car dealerships applies. BUYER BEWARE
HORRIBLE DEALERSHIP FOR HONORING CONTRACTS, PRICE, SERVICE
by 02/06/2022on
Bought a new 2022 Honda Odyssey van here and it was a really horrible experience. I decided to order a van built specifically for me and paid a deposit to reserve it. I was told it would be no longer than 4-6 weeks and given a factory build date and arrival date. My date came and went with no updates and no van. I was then given another date certain it would arrive by. Again, no car by the second promised date. I was then given a third date by a sales manager. It was a 3 day window it would arrive within, guaranteed. Again, no car arrival. I was really frustrated and wanted to get some clear answers as to why there were so many delays and misinformation from the dealership. I called the general manager, Brent Fangel. I was told he was in a meeting and would call me back asap. I left a detailed message about my concerns and asked if he could return my call. He never returned my call so I called again and left another message. No return call ever from Mr. Fangel. I then called and spoke to a sales manager, Neng Lee. He was not interested in listening to my concerns. He continued to interrupt me and I had to specifically ask him for the courtesy of not talking over me. He kept telling me they have no control over matters. He said they cannot do anything to help me. He told me that the best they can do is to tell me when the car arrives but cannot tell me any timeframe. He said no one should have ever given me any dates for arrival. My car arrived within a week of this last call but more than 3 months after it was promised. When it arrived, I was sent a text that an upgraded trim package was added. They were demanding additional $700.00 on to the contracted price of my car. I told them I did not add that and was upset it was added. They were not willing to make any adjustments to the price of the car increase. If I did not want it they would sell it to someone else. Shop elsewhere people! This dealership is really really hard to work with. No consideration for customers needs, timelines, price limits, or the courtesy of a listening ear when there are issues which are clearly their fault.
You are royalty until you buy
by 02/12/2021on
I loved the sales department. In fact, I left a gushing review. Then, I needed service and I became gum on their shoes. They had someone call me to make an appointment a couple of weeks after I purchased my Passport. I needed service to install something, but the person couldn’t tell me what it was. They were just suppose to make an appointment. Okay, well, I move my work schedule around and drive up (30 some miles) and get settled in the waiting area and the service person comes out and wants to know what I am having done, I told them I didn't know and neither did the person that called me and a derogatory remark is made that I should know about my car. He leaves and I am feeling rather confused by the whole thing when he comes back and says that there is nothing wrong. 60 some mile round trip to be insulted. I call the service a manger and he says these things happen, not an apology, but these things happen. I called my sales rep, left a message, never heard a peep. Fast forward to a year later, I have a recall on my car. I am immune compromised and COVID would be hard for me to live through. However, I see they have a "pickup service for your repair". Fabulous, I'll have them pick it up. Nope, 15 mile limit. I drive twice that distance one way, got insulted and sent on my way for their mistake and they won't budge on a 15 mile limit. Wow, that's what you get when you drop over $40,000 on a vehicle at Walser Honda in Burnsville. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Thank you to Pete Swenson & Jacob Smith!!
by 01/26/2021on
Thank you so much to Pete Swenson & Jacob Smith! I had gotten into a bad car accident by sliding on black ice and I was extremely stressed about getting a new car they made the process super quick and super easy and I even got to drive off the lot with my new car within an hour and they returned my rental car for me! Thank you so much I’m so grateful and happy :)
Thank you to Pete Swenson & Jacob Smith!!!
by 01/26/2021on
These two people helped me get a brand new car and I’m so in love!!! I had gotten into a bad car accident sliding on ice and was very stressed about getting a new one. They made the process quick and easy, returned my rental car and I got to drive it off the lot same day within an hour. I’m so happy and so grateful! Thank you soooo much!!!
Sexist Service Department
by 07/02/2019on
Sexist service department!!!. I should have taken my vehicle in because they severely took advantage of my wife....Women of Walser is a joke, they treat women as idiots simply for being female. Charged us a diagnostic fee something we diagnosed and just brought in to get fixed. We have had cars serviced there many times in the past. This is the first time we needed a loaner, they gave us a rental. So using this dealership as a customer is very expensive. We could either have a loaner or use a coupon to save on service....this was not listed anywhere on the discount coupon. Now they are calling us mid day and telling us we need to pick up our car ASAP or face getting charged for another full day for a loaner. Take your service business anywhere but here. Service is a huge profit center when they charge book time for a small job they can finish faster. They do not want to actually help you or have good customer service they simply want your hard earned dollars and then give you short answers and attitude when picking up your vehicle. WALSER will not get another cent from me...too bad too I was in the market for a new Honda. Richfield Honda will get that sale and future service.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Purchase used honda fit
by 11/22/2018on
Travis S. was our sales rep and he was great. He answered all of our questions, was patient with us, and did not pressure the sale, but also presented us with all of the options. Love my new fit!
Horrible Customer Service
by 10/05/2018on
I received such horrible service from a Mgr at this location yesterday that my 3rd Honda will be my last!
Dan Olson
by 08/29/2018on
Dan was super friendly and helpful. Incredibly knowledgeable. He made the car buying experience way less terrifying than I expected.
Very Satisfied
by 07/31/2018on
I'm not one that enjoys purchasing vehicles. That being said my purchase last week through Cole at Walser Honda in Burnsville, MN. was as painless and stress free as I could possibly ask for. I'll definitely be back.
Excellent customer service
by 07/06/2018on
We worked with Bryan Green, and he did an excellent job taking the stress out of buying a Honda CRV. He was very knowledgeable and made us feel very comfortable with the decision we made. I think that having the same person from start to finish makes the whole process flow very smoothly.
Definitely a must go to
by 02/25/2018on
Our experience here was great! Kevin worked with us and helped answer any questions we had. He was patient with us and had great interaction with our newborn too! Car buying can be a daunting task but going to Walser Honda made everything easy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
An Awesome Experience Starring Jason Buck
by 02/20/2018on
Seriously, I find buying a car very stressful. I could not have asked for a better experience working with Jason and Walser Honda. I was new to Honda, but not Walser. I did my research, for 6 months and decided on a Civic or an Accord. But, I was not sure which and I was not sure about leasing or buying...new or used. Jason showed me multiple cars multiple times. Never any pressure and NO attitude. Just straightforward and useful advice with a great sense of humor. This guy knows his carsI He finally helped me get into a fantastic used Civic and I am loving it. The staff at Walser was friendly and helpful. Jason made the whole experience very positive. I would recommend anyone looking for a Honda to use Walser and this guy. Even my own mom.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Don't forget to do a pre-purchase car inspection
by 01/22/2018on
I recently bought a car but did not do any per-purchase inspection expecting the dealership might have already found the worn out parts like battery and replaced it. But I was wrong, within a month my 3 year old used car's battery started giving problems. Requested dealership to cover the cost of battery replacement but they denied arguing that when I bought the car battery was in a good condition. Expected better customer service post car sale. Really disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 12/31/2017on
We had a great experience purchasing a car today with Dan Olson at the Burnsville Walser Honda dealership. He greeted us outside even though it was below zero. He got us the deal we wanted and it was all quick and painless. Thanks Dan!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of 2018 Accord Touring 2.0T
by 12/24/2017on
After looking for a 2018 Accord Touring with 2.0T engine, purchased one at Walser on 12/22/17. Walser offered the best new car price and the highest for my trade. Entire deal went smoothly. Treated with respect with no high pressure. It will pay to be a informed buyer. After buying cars for over 40 years, any car dealer will take advantage on the uninformed and stupid car buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
2018 Accord Touring Purchase
by 12/24/2017on
Purchased a 2018 Accord Touring 2.0t at Walser on 12/22/17. Walser had the best price and the highest trade allowance after checking several other Honda dealers in the area. The entire buying process went smoothly. Treated with respect with no high pressure tactics. But it will pay to be an informed buyer. After buying cars for 40 years, any car dealer will take advantage of the uninformed and stupid car buyer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Matt Morrison
by 12/04/2017on
We are very happy with our vehicle that we just purchased. Our trade in amount was very reasonable. Loved the stickers on the car are the price. We didn't feel pressured to buy. Everyone was very friendly. Our sales guy was Matt Morrison. We were very impressed with how professional and friendly he was. We would recommend him and Walser Honda to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome!!
by 09/13/2017on
I recently got into an accident and needed a new vehicle. I knew what I wanted but at the same time I didn't. I then met Matt Morrison, whom did an excellent job helping me find a vehicle that I could afford, and one that I could also get many years out of. I have not had good experiences with dealerships previous, but from the hello to the signing of the vehicle it was a great experience and I will be sure to recommend Walser Honda ( Burnsville) to anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle.
Myles is the best!
by 08/26/2017on
My girlfriend recently purchased a new CR-V from Myles at Walser Honda in Burnsville. He was patient with her and stayed late to help her set up her car and show her additional features on it that she didn't even know about. He was informative and honest without being pushy. I would go back to Myles at Walser in a minute!
Great experience buying a new CR-V with Myles
by 08/26/2017on
Myles was very helpful in my search for a new car. I had been to other dealers before, but after my grandpa talked to Myles, I rushed over to Burnsville to get my car. Myles was very friendly, patient and was not pushy. I had a great experience and am so happy with my new CR-V!
Enjoy everything the open road has to offer when you slide into the driver's seat of a new or used Honda at Walser Honda. Our staff is determined to provide a better car-buying experience for all of our customers. That means from the moment you step onto our lot until the final papers are signed, your every need will be attended to. We offer full transparency and a no-hassle transaction process that makes it easy to drive home in the new or pre-owned Honda that you love. Visit our Honda dealership in Burnsville, MN, today!
1 Comments