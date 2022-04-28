1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Bought a new 2022 Honda Odyssey van here and it was a really horrible experience. I decided to order a van built specifically for me and paid a deposit to reserve it. I was told it would be no longer than 4-6 weeks and given a factory build date and arrival date. My date came and went with no updates and no van. I was then given another date certain it would arrive by. Again, no car by the second promised date. I was then given a third date by a sales manager. It was a 3 day window it would arrive within, guaranteed. Again, no car arrival. I was really frustrated and wanted to get some clear answers as to why there were so many delays and misinformation from the dealership. I called the general manager, Brent Fangel. I was told he was in a meeting and would call me back asap. I left a detailed message about my concerns and asked if he could return my call. He never returned my call so I called again and left another message. No return call ever from Mr. Fangel. I then called and spoke to a sales manager, Neng Lee. He was not interested in listening to my concerns. He continued to interrupt me and I had to specifically ask him for the courtesy of not talking over me. He kept telling me they have no control over matters. He said they cannot do anything to help me. He told me that the best they can do is to tell me when the car arrives but cannot tell me any timeframe. He said no one should have ever given me any dates for arrival. My car arrived within a week of this last call but more than 3 months after it was promised. When it arrived, I was sent a text that an upgraded trim package was added. They were demanding additional $700.00 on to the contracted price of my car. I told them I did not add that and was upset it was added. They were not willing to make any adjustments to the price of the car increase. If I did not want it they would sell it to someone else. Shop elsewhere people! This dealership is really really hard to work with. No consideration for customers needs, timelines, price limits, or the courtesy of a listening ear when there are issues which are clearly their fault. Read more