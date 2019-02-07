Sexist service department!!!. I should have taken my vehicle in because they severely took advantage of my wife....Women of Walser is a joke, they treat women as idiots simply for being female. Charged us a diagnostic fee something we diagnosed and just brought in to get fixed. We have had cars serviced there many times in the past. This is the first time we needed a loaner, they gave us a rental. So using this dealership as a customer is very expensive. We could either have a loaner or use a coupon to save on service....this was not listed anywhere on the discount coupon. Now they are calling us mid day and telling us we need to pick up our car ASAP or face getting charged for another full day for a loaner. Take your service business anywhere but here. Service is a huge profit center when they charge book time for a small job they can finish faster. They do not want to actually help you or have good customer service they simply want your hard earned dollars and then give you short answers and attitude when picking up your vehicle. WALSER will not get another cent from me...too bad too I was in the market for a new Honda. Richfield Honda will get that sale and future service.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
I'm not one that enjoys purchasing vehicles. That being said my purchase last week through Cole at Walser Honda in Burnsville, MN. was as painless and stress free as I could possibly ask for. I'll definitely be back.
We worked with Bryan Green, and he did an excellent job taking the stress out of buying a Honda CRV. He was very knowledgeable and made us feel very comfortable with the decision we made. I think that having the same person from start to finish makes the whole process flow very smoothly.
Our experience here was great! Kevin worked with us and helped answer any questions we had. He was patient with us and had great interaction with our newborn too! Car buying can be a daunting task but going to Walser Honda made everything easy!
Seriously, I find buying a car very stressful. I could not have asked for a better experience working with Jason and Walser Honda.
I was new to Honda, but not Walser. I did my research, for 6 months and decided on a Civic or an Accord. But, I was not sure which and I was not sure about leasing or buying...new or used. Jason showed me multiple cars multiple times. Never any pressure and NO attitude. Just straightforward and useful advice with a great sense of humor. This guy knows his carsI He finally helped me get into a fantastic used Civic and I am loving it. The staff at Walser was friendly and helpful. Jason made the whole experience very positive. I would recommend anyone looking for a Honda to use Walser and this guy. Even my own mom.
I recently bought a car but did not do any per-purchase inspection expecting the dealership might have already found the worn out parts like battery and replaced it. But I was wrong, within a month my 3 year old used car's battery started giving problems. Requested dealership to cover the cost of battery replacement but they denied arguing that when I bought the car battery was in a good condition. Expected better customer service post car sale. Really disappointed!
We had a great experience purchasing a car today with Dan Olson at the Burnsville Walser Honda dealership. He greeted us outside even though it was below zero. He got us the deal we wanted and it was all quick and painless. Thanks Dan!
After looking for a 2018 Accord Touring with 2.0T engine, purchased one at Walser on 12/22/17. Walser offered the best new car price and the highest for my trade. Entire deal went smoothly. Treated with respect with no high pressure. It will pay to be a informed buyer. After buying cars for over 40 years, any car dealer will take advantage on the uninformed and stupid car buyer.
We are very happy with our vehicle that we just purchased. Our trade in amount was very reasonable. Loved the stickers on the car are the price. We didn't feel pressured to buy. Everyone was very friendly. Our sales guy was Matt Morrison. We were very impressed with how professional and friendly he was. We would recommend him and Walser Honda to anyone looking for a new vehicle.
I recently got into an accident and needed a new vehicle. I knew what I wanted but at the same time I didn't. I then met Matt Morrison, whom did an excellent job helping me find a vehicle that I could afford, and one that I could also get many years out of. I have not had good experiences with dealerships previous, but from the hello to the signing of the vehicle it was a great experience and I will be sure to recommend Walser Honda ( Burnsville) to anyone who is looking for a new or used vehicle.
My girlfriend recently purchased a new CR-V from Myles at Walser Honda in Burnsville. He was patient with her and stayed late to help her set up her car and show her additional features on it that she didn't even know about. He was informative and honest without being pushy. I would go back to Myles at Walser in a minute!
Myles was very helpful in my search for a new car. I had been to other dealers before, but after my grandpa talked to Myles, I rushed over to Burnsville to get my car. Myles was very friendly, patient and was not pushy. I had a great experience and am so happy with my new CR-V!
JASON BUCK AN AMAZING PERSON TO WORK WITH!!!!
I would like to let Walser Honda and others to know what amazing sales person JASON BUCK is.
By mistake, I endup Walser Honda thinking I was at the neighbor dealer, this guy was in his break, outside the store. I started to ask What was the process of returning the lease for my car. It was so cute! He stated he would love to answer my questions, but since I was at Honda he would not know how to answer my question from competitor car, then I realize I was at the wrong dealer.
Jason Buck wasn't push at all when he mentioned that he would like to run some numbers and maybe be able to offer me something better. End of history: LEFT WALSER HONDA WITH A BRAND NEW HR-V 2017, color RED!
Jason will know what I mean by the color of the car. lol I felt like I was dealing with a nephew or someone close to my family.
THANK YOU JASON BUCK and keep your respectifull way of treating people, For sure, you got me and my family as a customer for life.
Best regards,
Elizabeth G. K.
On August 24, 2016 I sold my car to Darren S. at Walser Honda Burnsville. I did it through Kelly Bluebook. The price quoted by KBB was fair and accepted by Walser Honda. So I took my car in they drove it and agree to purchase it. To a bit of a disappointment Darren told me it would take about 7 business days for me to get my payment. Today is day 14, no check and for the last week when I contact Darren to get a status on my payment. No return calls or emails. At this point I have nothing, no car, no check, just a piece of paper that says they agree to purchase my car. This is absolutely the worst experience I have ever had from any car dealership. They should be embarrassed at they level of professionalism.
I just wanted to thank Mariah Settell with in the Burnsville Walser Honda sales department along with Austin McCutcheon in the service department for the wonderful experience I had when I purchased by Honda Civic on March 30, 2016! Austin began by providing outstanding service on another Honda and Mariah made my new purchase both highly educational (which was very necessary in learning about the new vehicles) and a lot of fun! I appreciated the no-pressure attitude and just allowing me to go through the process without stress! I love my new car and am very grateful to both Mariah and Austin for their excellence and great attitudes! Thank you! Joe - the sales manager - was great too - very easy going and contributed to the ease in which this transaction occurred! Joe - you have a great team!
Had the best new car sales experience at Walser Honda. Went in wanting to look and possible purchase. Our sales person, Louis Lovegreen, was very polite and listened to our needs which helped tremendously in us making the decision to lease the 2015 Honda Civic. He went over a above with a genuine concern to make us happy. We appreciate you and I love my car.
My husband and I went to the beautiful Burnsville Honda location 4 months ago to test drive their CR-Vs. We were greeted by salesman Mac McAnally and quickly decided that once we decided to purchase our vehicle, we would go through him. Despite knowing we had no intention of buying a car that day, he spent at least a couple of hours with us, and never once did we feel any sales pressure. What a huge difference that was compared to the other dealerships we had been in that weekend! It was wonderful.
Four months later, just this last weekend, we found ourselves back at Walser Honda in Burnsville. Mac remembered us and once again we had a great experience. Our new CR-V is everything we wanted, and we have found a salesman well stick with. Thanks again, Mac!
