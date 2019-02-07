service Rating

Sexist service department!!!. I should have taken my vehicle in because they severely took advantage of my wife....Women of Walser is a joke, they treat women as idiots simply for being female. Charged us a diagnostic fee something we diagnosed and just brought in to get fixed. We have had cars serviced there many times in the past. This is the first time we needed a loaner, they gave us a rental. So using this dealership as a customer is very expensive. We could either have a loaner or use a coupon to save on service....this was not listed anywhere on the discount coupon. Now they are calling us mid day and telling us we need to pick up our car ASAP or face getting charged for another full day for a loaner. Take your service business anywhere but here. Service is a huge profit center when they charge book time for a small job they can finish faster. They do not want to actually help you or have good customer service they simply want your hard earned dollars and then give you short answers and attitude when picking up your vehicle. WALSER will not get another cent from me...too bad too I was in the market for a new Honda. Richfield Honda will get that sale and future service. Read more