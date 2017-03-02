5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had gone to a different dealership the previous day, things took so long there that I had to go in the next day to finalize everything. I had $1000 and a trade it for $800. But things did not go well.I do not have the best credit, but I wanted a payment no more than $200 a month, less than 20% interest, I wanted to do this on my own with out a cosigner. But they stated that I needed an additional $300, I would have a $224 payment, plus I had to get the warranty or else no deal and that would be extra, and 22% interest. But if I had a cosigner every thing would change. I did not want a cosigner, So I went to Cueter, I was greeted at the door by Dale, he took me to his desk I explained everything that had happened, told him what I wanted, and he set to work to help me. We found a newer car, with less miles on it then the one I was going to get at the other dealership. They gave me $900 for my trade it, the car had 212500 miles, so that was good to me, and didn't need anything more than the $1000 down payment. It was a bit more, but even with that my payments are $180 and 16% interest. They let me use their computer to set up my car insurance, and print off my ID card. They even set me up with a payment plan where I pay 1/2 a payment every two weeks, so I will pay my car of sooner. It was optional but I really liked it.They filled up my car, ordered me a renewed plate, and will give me my first oil change for free. They were just so great. I am really happy and recommend this play to anyone. They really seem to car about you being happy. I am writing this a week later, and they had called me to ask how my car is, am I happy, and if there is anything else I might need or want. Just because I have my car, doesn't mean they are done with me. They want me to know if I need anything or have any questions they are there for me. I am so happy the first place was a bust, this was obviously the better place for me. :) Go see Dale!!!!! He was just amazing! They all were!!