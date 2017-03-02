Cueter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Love My new JK!
by 02/03/2017on
I love my new JK. I did have a problem, but that is being taken care of. My salesman is Jim Gregor and during the buying process, he was very helpful and patient. All questions were answered and explained.
Quality service
by 12/27/2016on
Friendly, fast and efficient service. Salesperson and finance person described all options to us for our buying experience. Very pleased with the timely manner we received with our purchase.
I bought my first brand new car
by 11/21/2016on
I bought my first brand new car entirely on my own. I went in with a Dart in mind and ended up with a 200. I didn't know it was the car I always wanted. I am very happy with my purchase.
Seamless Process
by 11/10/2016on
I met with Ben and described the vehicle I was looking for. He was able to find a near perfect match. I couldn't be happier with my new Jeep Renegade.
A Great Experience
by 11/08/2016on
I still can't believe I returned after that used car big sale you guys had. Mark was the total opposite of what I experience that week. He was, helpful, professional. . . . .thoughtful. . . . just pure amazing! Thank you for the awesome experience!!!!
A Positive Experience
by 10/29/2016on
When I went to look at vehicles, I had no idea that I would actually be buying one. I had lots of questions, and Don Byrd answered every single one, and even a few I didn't know to ask. My experience was absolutely positive, and I came away being more knowledgeable and confident that I had made a good decision. Don helped me narrowing down all the available choices involved in purchasing a new vehicle, even right down to whether or not it would fit in my garage! I couldn't be more satisfied with my purchase, and would highly recommend this dealership for the excellent way they handled everything.
Cueter Experience
by 10/18/2016on
After shopping 3 other Jeep dealers it was a pleasant experience to find Cueter. This included everything from the salesperson to the finance person to the atmosphere. Will recommend and return. My first leasing experience was made easy.
New Jeep
by 10/15/2016on
Had a great experience buying my new jeep. Everyone was very friendly and accommodating. I appreictae how fast and easy the process was. I'll be back to get my next jeep. Thanks.
A COMPLETE SALE IN ONE DAY
by 09/02/2016on
T was recommended to Bill Anderson by a college buddy , after consulting Bill I was shown the car I was wishing to purchase with exact demands as to what I wanted , Bill found the car and explained all the information in detail pertaining to the car an it's abilities. I was impressed with his knowledge , focus, ability, concerns to me and my wife's needs. Everything was accomplished in one day for the sale with comfort and full understanding on my needs,. I would recommend Bill those who wish to purchase a vehicle, he is a great salesperson, Everyone at this facility were very friendly when spoken to and I would purchase my next car or truck their , Thanks again Bill and Heather in helping me and my wife ,we are very pleased with Cueter Chrysler and Bill Anderson and our new Chrysler 300 Limited .
Great Customer service!
by 08/11/2016on
I called Dave Brooks and told him what I was looking for. He responded quickly with exactly what I was looking for. Everyone was very kind and courteous. Price was right very smooth transaction.
Love my Jeep Grand Cherokee
by 08/09/2016on
I returned to Cueter and leased a 3rd vehicle from Cueter. I have been online with Amber for almost 7 months looking at jeeps. I love the Grand Cherokee and am still learning all the wonderful upgrades from my last 12 year old Grand Cherokee. Cueter has a wonderful team and I will continue to return.
Vehicle Lease
by 05/16/2016on
I have been purchasing/Leasing vehicles from Cueter Chrysler for some time now and, as always, my experiences have been positive. On the particular lease, the process was seamless. I was in and out of the dealership with my new vehicle within a few hours.
Such a blessing
by 05/04/2016on
After being treated like we weren't good enough at another dealer because of low credit scores finding Jim Gregor at Cueter was a true blessing. The whole team there was great and got us the car we wanted.
Easy
by 01/10/2016on
Came in, forged a quick understanding, and Sales Rep Don Byrd worked to make things easy and got me in a new car of my choice.
Fantastic buying experience
by 11/02/2015on
My recent lease of a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee was a fantastic experience at Cueter Chrysler. Delivery was efficient, paperwork was correct, and my salesman Ben Heusel took the time to make sure I was familiar with the features and benefits of my new vehicle. I would recommend Ben and Cueter Chrysler to anyone.
Make Cueter your First Choice
by 10/19/2015on
I made a mistake by going to another dealership before going to Cueter and I had a terrible experience. My dealer was able to get me the car that I wanted at the best value unlike my other experience where the dealer was trying to sell me want the dealer didn't want on the lot anymore. The people at Cueter are family oriented and want their customers to succeed.
This is our second car
by 07/30/2015on
Everything went great. Jeff Corhorn was awesome. Experience was wonderful We will continue to come back
Happy driving
by 07/10/2015on
My new car drives like a dream and I am so happy with it! I have wanted a Cherokee forever and finally got a beautiful red one! The dealership and especially the salesman was very accommodating and helpful to meet my needs and better yet, my wants in one beautiful package.
Jeep 2015
by 03/04/2015on
Ben Heusel and John Nabozny were very helpful and very nice adn the process went smoothly
My day started bad and ended great!!
by 03/02/2015on
I had gone to a different dealership the previous day, things took so long there that I had to go in the next day to finalize everything. I had $1000 and a trade it for $800. But things did not go well.I do not have the best credit, but I wanted a payment no more than $200 a month, less than 20% interest, I wanted to do this on my own with out a cosigner. But they stated that I needed an additional $300, I would have a $224 payment, plus I had to get the warranty or else no deal and that would be extra, and 22% interest. But if I had a cosigner every thing would change. I did not want a cosigner, So I went to Cueter, I was greeted at the door by Dale, he took me to his desk I explained everything that had happened, told him what I wanted, and he set to work to help me. We found a newer car, with less miles on it then the one I was going to get at the other dealership. They gave me $900 for my trade it, the car had 212500 miles, so that was good to me, and didn't need anything more than the $1000 down payment. It was a bit more, but even with that my payments are $180 and 16% interest. They let me use their computer to set up my car insurance, and print off my ID card. They even set me up with a payment plan where I pay 1/2 a payment every two weeks, so I will pay my car of sooner. It was optional but I really liked it.They filled up my car, ordered me a renewed plate, and will give me my first oil change for free. They were just so great. I am really happy and recommend this play to anyone. They really seem to car about you being happy. I am writing this a week later, and they had called me to ask how my car is, am I happy, and if there is anything else I might need or want. Just because I have my car, doesn't mean they are done with me. They want me to know if I need anything or have any questions they are there for me. I am so happy the first place was a bust, this was obviously the better place for me. :) Go see Dale!!!!! He was just amazing! They all were!!
Best experience with a dealership!
by 10/18/2014on
I would like to say I was wanting to go to a used car lot to purchase a vehicle. After looking online, I found Cueter, I was nervous due to I did not think I would get financed at a low rate, if at all. After going in and speaking to their team, I felt comfortable, they tried very hard to get me at a good rate. Instead they put me in the car I wanted with the best rate I could ask for. I appreciate their whole team, they did a great job, I have already talked very highly of them to friends and family. I'm great full to have taken my chances and now I'm very happy to be evolved with Cueter.
