5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We would like to share the great experience we had with Dean Arbour–West Branch. It began with your website. We were looking to replace our 2008 Impala with something 2019 or newer. Katie came across the 2019 Impala with 4,900 miles on your website with many pictures. After searching northern Michigan for similar models, we focused on yours. Living in Interlochen, MI we were unsure about purchasing a car that was located so far away. To this point, we had only purchased cars locally. We expressed our interest through your website and received a very nice response promptly from Kaitlin. She was extremely helpful, offering options to appraise our trade-in and arranging an end-of-the day meeting with Kurt to see the car. We both work, so we arrived just before closing. Kurt and Jim met us and they set us up to drive the 2019 Impala while they appraised the 2008. After a nice conversation, we decided to move forward with the purchase. Kurt offered to have the car delivered to our home, but we agreed to meet somewhere in between. The next morning we shared a few messages and within 24 hours, we were driving home in the 2019 Impala. We would like to say that we are impressed with the courtesy and friendliness of everyone we met at Dean Arbour-West Branch. We believe we received a fair deal on the car and trade-in value, and would be happy to recommend your dealership to others. Thank you for all you have done for us! Katie and Steve Leister Read more