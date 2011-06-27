Jack Demmer Ford

Jack Demmer Ford

See AllEXTERIOR
Discover the Demmer Difference
Visit dealer’s website 
37300 Michigan Ave, Wayne, MI 48184
(734) 721-2600
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jack Demmer Ford

22 sales Reviews
Sort by:
Read more reviews
Write a sales review
924 cars in stock
725 new197 used2 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
205 new|44 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
149 new|45 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

We truly love the car business & take great pride in our community. We aim to treat our customers like a part of our family & believe that if we take care of our customers, that our customers will take care of us. We provide transparency with both your time as well as pricing. We know your time is valuable & we are committed to taking care or our customers according to their time frame & convenience. What sets us apart is the way our team members treat one another, our customers, & our community members. We're 15 minutes from EVERYWHERE & look forward to the opportunity to show you what the "Demmer Difference" is all about. Call us now at 7347212600

what sets us apart
Family Owned & Operated for over 60 years with a commitment to treating our customers like a part of our own family. We're 15 minutes from EVERYWHERE & have over 1,000+ positive online reviews. Discover the Demmer Difference today!
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Rental Car Service Onsite
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Languages Spoken (2)
English
Arabic

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes