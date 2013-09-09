4.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I purchased a 2004 Acura TSX from Acura of Troy in August of 2005. I know it was some time back, but I wanted to weight in. I stopped by in July of 2005 and told them what I wanted, the price I wanted. They had two demos, and both were going to be sold later in the summer. A month later, I got an email from the salesperson (David Elledge), who told me that both were available. I did the test drive, and got a straight up price from David (21,700), which was less the KBB and Black book price for a TSX with 11K miles. I got some mild follow up pressure from David over email (i.e. this is a great price, and it won't last long), but noting too objectionable. Paperwork took less than 20 minutes to complete. I picked it up the next day after it had been detailed. The only disappointment I had with this was the lack of heavy-duty floor mats that were in the car when I test drove it the day before. Sure, they could have belonged to the dealership, and they cost something like $50, but it was a chinzy move.