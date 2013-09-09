Acura of Troy
Not Easy to Work With
by 09/09/2013on
I bought a vehicle as a company car. This is something I do very often. Dealer would not accept official purchase order as payment. Had to wait 5+ days to receive the vehicle. Also continue to get obnoxious phone calls and surveys from the dealer and Acura because of the poor rating!Also dealer installed remote start was not working after vehicle delivery.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealer!
by 08/18/2008on
This is actually two reviews in one. Back in 99 I bought a 3.0 CL from Dave Elledge. I had visited Suburban and got a disappointing quote. Dave gave me a better price over the phone and dropped the price even more when I came in. I gave Suburban one more chance and Dave matched their final quote so I went with Dave and Troy. Picking up the car went smoothly and I enjoyed the car for many years, and had good service experiences at Troy also. Flash forward to 2008, it's finally time to replace the CL and it looks like there are good deals on TLs. I request quotes over the internet from Ann Arbor, Suburban, and Troy. I was pleasantly surprised when I received a response back from Dave, he was still at Troy! After a few go rounds with all the dealers (including a very disappointing experience with Ann Arbor), I went with Dave and Troy again. The entire process with Dave went smoothly and professionally. I am really enjoying my new TL, and will be sure to look up Dave again when it comes time to replace it (hopefully not another 9 years).
Good CPO Buying Experience
by 08/17/2007on
I purchased a 2004 Acura TSX from Acura of Troy in August of 2005. I know it was some time back, but I wanted to weight in. I stopped by in July of 2005 and told them what I wanted, the price I wanted. They had two demos, and both were going to be sold later in the summer. A month later, I got an email from the salesperson (David Elledge), who told me that both were available. I did the test drive, and got a straight up price from David (21,700), which was less the KBB and Black book price for a TSX with 11K miles. I got some mild follow up pressure from David over email (i.e. this is a great price, and it won't last long), but noting too objectionable. Paperwork took less than 20 minutes to complete. I picked it up the next day after it had been detailed. The only disappointment I had with this was the lack of heavy-duty floor mats that were in the car when I test drove it the day before. Sure, they could have belonged to the dealership, and they cost something like $50, but it was a chinzy move.
