Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas
Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas
by 04/14/2016on
Our purchase of a 2011 Ford Edge at Dean Arbour Ford of Tawas was such a great experience. Purchasing a vehicle can be time consuming and cumbersome but our Salesman, Charlie Smith and the General Manager, John Roulo made the process very pleasurable. Charlie is an honest, fair, knowledgeable dealer and a master at the "follow-up." Over the years he has figured out what our needs and wants are in purchasing a vehicle and continuously follows up with us when the deal arises. Thanks guys, we are thrilled with our Ford Edge!! Al & Cathy Brzezinski
Wonderful people to work with, very clean facility, waiting area, etc.
by 01/11/2016on
It had been several (14 yrs to be truthful) since I bought a newer car. I had heard great things about Dean Arbor. The gentleman from the body shop (whom had worked on my vehicle) knew I was looking and called one of the associates and he called me, came to my house with a vehicle, let me drive it, helped me with paperwork and the rest is history. I love my Edge. I worked for GM and get some flack for that but I don't care. I have had some problems with it, but all have been resolved, in a timely manner, and because of the certification that was done, did not cost me anything. I can't say enough about everyone that works there. They are the best!
The deal
by 07/06/2015on
This service consisted of trading in a leased truck and replacing it with a previously owned explorer xlt. Craig, John and Kelly were the principals involved and worked up a package/trade and purchase that I was comfortable with. The explorer was certified and very clean. All in all, the dealership got a good clean truck with low mileage and I ended up with a vehicle with more creature comforts.
Great service
by 06/02/2015on
Charlie and Kelly did a wonderful job making getting my new car fast and easy!!!
Helpful and Friendly
by 05/30/2015on
Everyone at Dean Arbor was very helpful and friendly. We love the new Fusion we just bought, as well as the Mariner and Escape we already had. Our children also love the Fiesta and the Focus which they own.
great as always
by 05/19/2015on
This was the 6th car I bought from Dean Arbour Ford and Charlie Smith. wonderful, helpful as usual
Great service....
by 05/05/2015on
Bought a Ford Escape and Barbara Roberterson got us the Escape we wanted, showed us everything regarding operating all the features and was awesome to work with.
Wonderful :)
by 04/15/2015on
We purchased a certified preowned 2013 Ford Fusion. Charlie was excellent and very informative but not pushy. It was a wonderful car buying experience :) All the other staff was very courteous as well.
2014 f150 crewcab
by 04/15/2015on
this is the second truck I bought from dean arbor and will buy from them again Charlie smith is the guy to see.
2015 Explorer
by 04/08/2015on
Great Sales man, Charlie Smith. Everything explained and super staff!
2015 Escape
by 04/07/2015on
Great vehicle. Friendly Service from everyone I talked with. I only buy from Dean Arbour Ford in Tawas.
Better than average dealership
by 02/13/2015on
I purchase a new F 150 or Expedition almost every year from Barb Robertson and have always been very satisfied, there is no high pressure pestering at this dealership and they offer very fair trade-ins.
Classy place , good inventory, good people! Dean Arbor IS the Dean!
by 01/29/2008on
I have bought two vehicles there and the TOTAL experience is amazing! All details are attended to, and the folks cannot be faulted in any way! Kelly Smith was my sales person, and she is a delight to work with. I have also used the services of Charlie Smith and he is great also. Mr Roulo in finance dept knows his stuff and makes it all a fast and efficient experience.