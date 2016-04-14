5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

It had been several (14 yrs to be truthful) since I bought a newer car. I had heard great things about Dean Arbor. The gentleman from the body shop (whom had worked on my vehicle) knew I was looking and called one of the associates and he called me, came to my house with a vehicle, let me drive it, helped me with paperwork and the rest is history. I love my Edge. I worked for GM and get some flack for that but I don't care. I have had some problems with it, but all have been resolved, in a timely manner, and because of the certification that was done, did not cost me anything. I can't say enough about everyone that works there. They are the best! Read more