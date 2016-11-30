John Tapper Automotive
Customer Reviews of John Tapper Automotive
Truck Purchase
by 11/30/2016on
At first we had a few difficulties with the purchase of a new 2016 year end model truck, but that was mainly because we only wanted a certain truck with specific features. Tony Serignese stuck in there with us (defiantly earning his money and my respect) with all the time and effort he put in to locating the right truck. Ultimately we decided to go with ordering a new 2017 Silverado. I am very pleased with the truck and thankful for Tony's attention and patients with us through all of our questions. He has always responded promptly via e-mail or phone. Overall it went Great, and I'm very satisfied with the customer service that Tony provided ant Tapper Chevy in Paw Paw Michigan
Great Experience
by 12/03/2014on
Bought a new loaded Sierra from Don Brown and he did a great job. Everything was straight up and he got me the best deal within a hundred miles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
LIES, LIES, LIES
by 12/14/2012on
I purchased a used grand am from Tapper. it was under the table as he put it. He was selling it for a friend. Everything he told me about the car was a lie. It was well taken care of, no it was almost out of oil, it was driven by an older gentelman, no I later found out that it was driven by a young man who did not take care of the car. One rim is bent. I was told that everything worked on it, no it ended up costing me over $2000 to get everything fixed. I found this out by papers that were left in the car. What upsets me the most is he knew I am a widow and took advantage of it. I paid cash for the car. I called the dealer several times, no answer, no satisfaction. The only good thing that came out of this, I will not trust anything a dealer says again. I want proof.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Best Dealership Ever
by 02/22/2010on
I have been purchasing vehicles from Tapper's for the last 16 years and truly do feel as though I am part of the family. It is so nice going to a dealership and knowing everyone's name & having them know my name! I have dealt with the same people the entire time I have been a customer of theirs. I have been into other dealerships where the person I talked to the previous month no longer works there - this has never happened to me at Tapper's. They have earned me and my family as customers for life and I would obviously recommend this dealership! Great service & great people! Keep it up!