I purchased a used grand am from Tapper. it was under the table as he put it. He was selling it for a friend. Everything he told me about the car was a lie. It was well taken care of, no it was almost out of oil, it was driven by an older gentelman, no I later found out that it was driven by a young man who did not take care of the car. One rim is bent. I was told that everything worked on it, no it ended up costing me over $2000 to get everything fixed. I found this out by papers that were left in the car. What upsets me the most is he knew I am a widow and took advantage of it. I paid cash for the car. I called the dealer several times, no answer, no satisfaction. The only good thing that came out of this, I will not trust anything a dealer says again. I want proof.