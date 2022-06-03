Customer Reviews of Feldman Hyundai of New Hudson
Terrible experience
by 03/06/2022on
If I could give zero stars that would be my rating. Today March 5, 2022 I just had the worst experience at Feldman Hyundai dealership. My visit was prompted by my wife having an interest in the Genesis G80. For this reason, I drove my wife’s current vehicle to the dealership with the intention of being prepared to negotiate if necessary. I was not familiar with the vehicle since we have been loyal GM owners. So, after much investigation I decided to see the vehicle in person. I arrived and was promptly greeted by a sales associate but he had customers and redirected me to another sales associate. This individual was very personable. Immediately took me out to the vehicle and shared insightful information. I was impressed with what I saw and heard. This is where this dealership fell flat on their face. Being impressed with the vehicle I asked the sales person if the used car manager was there since I wanted to see what my trade value would be. The sales person did the job of gathering pictures and the necessary information on the car. I was invited to have a seat while they spoke to the Used Car manager. Five minutes later the sales person came back and said. “The manager said you should go to KBB and get that number.” I said, “What do you mean”? They said, “I don’t know why he is saying this but he is not going to look at it.” I was floored. So, I went to this used car manager myself and said “you don’t want to sell me a car?” He stated, “used car values change every day so you need to check there.” I said but wait, “I’m here now.” He then stated, “well my salesperson said you weren’t ready to buy a car today.” I said “don’t blame it on the sales person this is your mistake. I never told the sales person that I was not buying a car today. I was actually impressed and I am able to pay cash for that vehicle.” “that car could have been gone Monday morning.” “You made an assumption without getting all the information.” I guess because I am an African American wearing sweat pants and a hoodie, he didn’t want to waste his time. If he had not made assumptions, he would have realized I brought the trade vehicle which would indicate my seriousness. Also, what I shared with the sales person is that I am a Vice President of a 5-billion-dollar widely known company and have the buying power to pay cash for that car. I was debating about keeping my trade because it is in such great shape (2016 Cadillac with 58k miles that I owe zero dollars on!). I told the sales person this individual just cost you the easiest sale in your career. I was going to send my wife over there on Monday to test drive and write a check if she wanted that car…. This was poor, lazy and maybe even racist customer service by this used car manager. Furthermore, this individual attempted to “transfer blame” to the Sales Associate. Terrible!
Oil Change Plus
by 04/29/2015on
Everyone is always so polite and friendly, love this dealership and have sent family members to purchase their vehicles through them, wonderful, professional and friendly service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Liberty Hyundai
by 04/08/2015on
Purchased a 2015 Sonata and I have to say it was the most pleasant experience . We were treated with curtesy and no pressure. Would highly recommend this dealership, Thanks Liberty Hyundai!
Millican KIA review at Feldman Automotive Dealership
by 03/19/2015on
By far, the best service department I have ever experienced in over 45 years of vehicle ownership I service both our Hyundai and KIA vehicles at this location even though it is a lengthy drive from where I live because the work they do is excellent, their pricing is very fair and most importantly, their people are exceptional Whether I bring the vehicle in or my wife brings it in, we are treated with the utmost of courtesy and professionalism The work is done promptly and efficiently The facility is spotless and very well maintained I truly believe this dealership is the best operated one in the area and well worth you checking it out yourself
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Liberty Hyundai
by 03/19/2015on
The folks at Liberty Hyundai were great. My 2013 Sonata was towed there following an accident and I ended up trading it in for a 2015 Sonata. I couldn't have been happier with how everything turned out.
2015 Sonata lease
by 03/13/2015on
I recently leased the 2015 Hyundai Sonata with the "Popular Package" from Liberty Hyundai. I dealt with Jimmy Haddad and he made the process hassle free. I had been searching for a lease for over 3 months and always left each dealership frustrated with the same problem...car ad does not exist when you actually go to the dealership. That all ended when I spoke to Jimmy. I got the exact same deal offered in their ad with a little extra features to show for it as well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recalled vehicle fixed
by 10/02/2014on
There was a recall notice for the gear shift cable clip. The service rep told me it would take about 20 minutes. But my car was complete and washed within 15 minutes. Good Job
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Liberty Hyundai Service Review-Sept. 2014
by 09/17/2014on
Liberty Hyundai operates with the idea that the customer comes first. Management and repair personal know how a business should operate. I have been a customer for more than four years and still enjoying every service visit. Sincerely, Christopher R
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good job on 2002 Honda
by 09/05/2014on
These guys are consummate professionals. Not only did they understand my ramblings (I am not a mechanic but I know this car by noises!) but they surmised what I was rambling about and told me options after they inspected my "noises". Some where my imagination since this car has 170,000 miles on it but the serious (real) ones they gave me options unless it was a safety issue. Less scrupulous service locations would/could have taken advantage of my lack of expertise and replaced my twin belted finortan. They did not and do not.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First oil change/check up on 2014 Sonata
by 05/20/2014on
Living 200 miles from Liberty Hyundai and I had no problem wanting to take the car back to them for the 1st service. First service was free for check-up and oil/filter change and it was done quickly and professionally. I had a few questions on some other functions and the technician explained things well. I was totally satisfied with the service from Liberty and won't hesitate to go back.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Professional, no pressure sales
by 05/12/2014on
My sales rep, whom I will identify as Eli, was helpful and professional in every way, including post-delivery help with in-car features. Absolutely no pressure buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
NEW LEASE
by 05/09/2014on
I wanted to break my current lease and get into a smaller, more gas friendly vehicle. Liberty Hyundai sales folks were terrific! Made the whole process smooth as silk and as painless as possible. All sales people were courteous, friendly and professional. This was repeat business for me with them and they continue to do an outstanding job. Would definitely recommend them to others.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Honest, Friendly, Competent, Quality, and Professional Service Department
by 06/05/2013on
I requested service to repair oil leaks in valve cover gaskets, radiator leaks and hoses, thermostat and housing gasket, purge control solenoid valve, left and right rear sway bar bushings, replace timing belt, all driving belts, and water pump, perform warranty work on front lower control arms and sway bar links, drain and refill engine coolant, perform oil and filter change, clean-off oil crankcase housing from previous oil leaks, check and fill all fluid levels, and perform complimentarhy multi-point vehicle inspection. Dealer arranged for Free On-Site Hertz loaner vehicle (Chevy Equinox) during this 3-Day Service Period. Ben Anderson, the Service Advisor on this Work Order, and the Service Manager at Liberty Hyundai, was very friendly, informative and cooperative, taking the time to listen to all my questions and concerns. He also saved us $200 off a $1,450 repair bill, in addition to providing us with the free loaner. I can't say enough about Ben's professionalism and high level of competence, and Geoff Giannetti, my mechanic, who is a Hyundai Platinum Certified Mechanic (the highest rating that Hyundai offers). Geoff did an outstanding job with all my repairs and replacements, was instrumental in saving us a lot of money, and took the time to show me his work in the garage and answer all my questions. I heartily recommend that if you have a Hyundai within 50 miles of Liberty Hyundai in New Hudson, MI, it is well worth the drive on !-96 to take your car to a place that you can trust will be honest with you and fix your car right the first time! Make sure to ask for Ben Anderson, the Service Manager, and Geoff Giannetti as your trusty Hyundai mechanic. I'm a converted true believer. As the "Terminator" once said, "I'll be back!!!" BigPoca
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Friendly and Comfortable
by 01/05/2013on
We purchased a 2013 Elantra from Judy at Liberty Hyundai and had a great experience. Received a great price on our trade in and got the Costco discount on the Elantra. If you've tried to use the Costco discount program before, you know how hard it is to find someone that actual participates.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good sales experience
by 10/24/2011on
I purchased a new Sonata SE from Liberty Hyundai last weekend. I test drove several models at local dealerships but when it came time to purchase I ended up at Liberty Hyundai (a half hour drive from me) because of their competitive pricing and positive sales and service reviews. I especially appreciate that their service department is open on Saturdays. My salesman, Bill, was extremely knowledgeable and friendly. When I told him what colors and options I wanted, he looked through their database to find a car for me. Turns out that the exact car I wanted had arrived earlier that day, I put down a deposit and came back the next day after the car had been prepped for delivery. Bill honored the online quote that I had received and worked hard to make sure that I was fully satisfied with my new car. He even helped set up my BlueLink account (Hyundais version of OnStar) and gave me an overview of all the features of the Sonata. My first new car purchase was a very positive experience and I love my new Sonata!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I drove a litte and saved alot.
by 04/16/2011on
Finding a specific colored 2011 Elantra is hard. Mostly, it was hard finding an Elantra to test drive. The dealers sold them within the week of receiving them. This dealer had five on their lot. They were also a dealer that participated in the Costco new car program. Showing my Costco members card stopped any barganing that was going on over money. I paid a discounted price plus received a discount for my military service too. Their bank financing was one point lower than Hyundai's and three points lower than my credit union. The salesman, manager and finance manager were top notch! They were very polite and answered all my questions. I would buy another car from them and will definatly recommend them to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes