I bought a 2016 Mustang Convertible with the help of salesman John Mann. John reminded me that as a California resident, my car would have to have California emission standards. He jumped right in and found my dream car in West Virginia, and had it driven to Michigan for me. The service was quick and helpful. John also was a Mustang guy, who loved the car and offered advice on the engine that would be right for me, and my driving style. With his help I now have the car I've always wanted. I have highly recommended John Mann and Russ Milne Ford to any and all people I meet. Well done!