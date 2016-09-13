Russ Milne Ford
Customer Reviews of Russ Milne Ford
vry good experience!
by 09/13/2016on
I couldn't have hoped for a better experience. Mark was great!
Great service
by 07/18/2016on
Great dealing with Dino 4 vehicle from him this year
Rated
by 07/14/2016on
Ford Explorer,Ryan was awesome as usual...went threw all the functions of the car even synced my phone...called make sure I was enjoying the car and if I had any questions...I will be back bring more sales.
Great experience !
by 07/05/2016on
Great experience with Art. Didn't push us and had all the paperwork and details done so we were in and out. Only one negative was our right turn signal on the mirror does not work. I didn't notice it on test drive but I understand it is a used vehicle
2016 Ruby Red F150 pick-up truck
by 06/29/2016on
I leased a 2016 F150 truck. David Foster was Great! He showed us and told us everything we needed to know about the truck.
My dream car come true.
by 05/30/2016on
I bought a 2016 Mustang Convertible with the help of salesman John Mann. John reminded me that as a California resident, my car would have to have California emission standards. He jumped right in and found my dream car in West Virginia, and had it driven to Michigan for me. The service was quick and helpful. John also was a Mustang guy, who loved the car and offered advice on the engine that would be right for me, and my driving style. With his help I now have the car I've always wanted. I have highly recommended John Mann and Russ Milne Ford to any and all people I meet. Well done!
Outstanding!!!
by 05/13/2016on
I leased a Ford Explorer sport from Andrew Vultaggio. He did an outstanding job in getting me a good price and showing me how the vehicle works. The process was done quickly, I didn't spend hours getting my vehicle, which is important to me. I have, and will continue to, recommend Andrew and Russ Milne.
F-350
by 05/03/2016on
Very good!! Ordered truck took delivery same day it arrived at dealer.
Salesman goes above and beyond!!
by 04/13/2016on
The sales man, Mr. Bliss was very good at getting the exact Ford Flex 2016 we wanted.
Great experience overall
by 04/02/2016on
John Russo helped me get into the exact car I wanted and was very friendly. I would recommend him to anyone looking to get into a new car!
Great service from salesman
by 04/01/2016on
Warren danford is awesome!!!! Always takes care of us!!!! Thanks warren
Great service!
by 03/31/2016on
John R. is an excellent staff member! He was able to help get everything I wanted!! Very friendly! Very efficient! Even called to follow up a few days after pick up to be sure I was happy! I leased a F150 sport.
Bossman429
by 03/21/2016on
It's been very nice doing business with you in your staff very professionalism I plan on coming back in the future and be taken well care of thank you very much go on Evans
Do you like excellent service? Knowledge? Ashley @ Russ Milne all the way!
by 02/04/2016on
I leased a Ford F150XLT. My salesperson, Ashley Batko, was amazingly helpful, courteous, friendly and knowledgeable. I will never lease/purchase another Ford vehicle anywhere else or from anyone else.
Good service fair price
by 02/01/2016on
Leased a Ford Escape, salesman was very responsive to our requests. Delivered the car on time, spent time review features and set up the SYNC on my wife's Iphone.
Fantastic Experience!
by 02/01/2016on
I visited Russ Milne and was fortunate to get paired up with Warren D in my search for a new truck. He was VERY helpful, professional and respectful. Everything was straight forward, fast, efficient, and I LOVE my new F-150. Warren helped me pick out the truck I wanted based on the specifics I was looking for. It is exactly what I wanted. Not only will I recommend Russ Milne - but I have been already! Thank you so much for the great experience and converting me from a Toyota owner to a Ford Family. You have earned a lifelong customer.
David Foster is the Best!
by 01/31/2016on
I have been seeing David Foster at Russ Milne for the last 15 years or so. He is the best. I lease every 2 years and he makes the experience quick and painless. He finds me the vehicle I want, gets it, and makes the pick up so easy. This time I leased a 2015 Ford Edge Titanium. I used to dread going to the dealership; now, it is quite enjoyable. Thank you David Foster!
Great experience!
by 01/22/2016on
I purchased a 2016 Escape with a 2.0L engine, coming from a 2006 Taurus. All the electronic advancements are great and it is a fun car to drive with lot of pep and better road visibility. My salesman, Phil Bryant, was really good to deal with, no hidden costs and he made sure I had all the incentives that Ford Motor Co. was offering at the time. Definitely a great experience!
Amazing customer service
by 01/02/2016on
I recently re-leased a vehicle through Russ Milne ford (I was ignored and treated pretty bad at my originating ford dealer) and had the pleasure of having Dino Polisena as my salesman. This was my first lease and I didnt know what to expect on this lease end experience. He was very informative and made the process so smooth. He also got me into another lease in less than 24 hours, saving me a week of scheduled vacation time I planned at work just incase. I have never had such great customer service in my life. I have told my friends, family, and coworkers that if they ever need a car to definitely go to Russ Milne. You have a customer for life :) Thank you for everything
Great customer service
by 12/01/2015on
Our sales representative, Phil Bryant made it easy for us to get out of our 2013 Ford Fusion and into a new 2016 Fusion. A very smooth and easy transaction.
2016 Escape
by 10/10/2015on
We love our 2016 Ford Escape! I can get into it so much easier than the fusion. It is higher, so I don't feel like I am sitting on the ground. I (Joyce) don't have to sit on a pillow anymore. That is so nice. Driving the Escape is also great! Russ Milne Ford is the best dealer. We enjoy doing business with their best salesman, Tony Palazzolo. He is kind, considerate, and we enjoy just talking to him. He gives you the best deal available.
