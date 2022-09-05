Customer Reviews of Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Birthday man
by 05/09/2022on
Working with David was an excellent experience. Very nice and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him!
Great job
by 05/11/2022on
Friendly people, and a wonderful waiting room area and for the great work the techs there do.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Daviddddf
by 05/07/2022on
First experience at Seelye Kia. I am absolutely impressed with the staff here. David, Travis and Ashly are amazing !! Super professional and fast service. Will highly recommend a car purchase from Seelye Kia.
Excellent services
by 05/06/2022on
Experience was wonderful. Enjoyed the experience. Everyone made us feel very comfortable. I would come back here and recommend Kia of Kalamazoo David was wonderful in making sure we were taken care of
High Mileage Tune up
by 05/03/2022on
They were very open with my wife and said what needed to get done immediately and what could wait.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Best customer service at any dealership I’ve ever been to.
by 05/03/2022on
Always a quick and simple transaction. Very friendly and easy to work with.
Always 5 star service at Seelye Auto Group!
by 05/03/2022on
Exceptional experience all around from sales staff to finance to delivery...top notch and professional!
Trina Haller
by 05/01/2022on
Fast , friendly and knowledgeable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yay!
by 04/30/2022on
Noah did a great job! Helped me find a perfect car within budget & accessory standards. Would recommend!
Birthday mannn
by 04/30/2022on
David Mohney was Very friendly and helpful.
New Sportage
by 04/30/2022on
Thanks to everyone at Seelye Kia department for the extraordinary experience of buying a car. A special thanks to Ty, Ashly, and Matt
Wonderful Service
by 04/29/2022on
One of the easiest and quickest car sales I’ve ever done.
Satisfied
by 04/29/2022on
Noah was easy to work with and helpful remotely as well as in person. I am very pleased with my overall experience.
David mohney
by 04/25/2022on
David was a great salesman and very knowledgeable and friendly. He went above and beyond.
Great Place!
by 04/25/2022on
Instantly felt at ease when I came in. Keith was great and really worked to make my wants & budget work!
Recall repair
by 04/24/2022on
Shane Hall took my call as I was explaining the engine light had came on just the night before the engine in my 2012 Kia Sorento Ex had blown up. There were about six codes and Shane Hall explained that I needed to get it towed into Seeyle ASAP. He kept the lines of communication open to me every step of the way. My vehicle was completely repaired at no cost to me due to an engine recall to this vehicle. Very first time in my life I have not had to pay out of pocket for a vehicle repair. I am so very grateful!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
K5 KIA
by 04/23/2022on
Quick and easy!
1st new car
by 04/23/2022on
Best place ever. Friendly staff. David was great!!!! I had a rough few weeks looking fo a car. David was honest and up front about everything. No bs. I would highly recommend this company to anyone!!
Best service dept
by 04/23/2022on
Mark in the service center is the best. Knowledgeable, professional, patient. The 10 and 5 stars rating is for him and everyone else in service center. Otherwise would be a 6 as I wanted to buy my 2023 Sportage from seeyle, but we're one of 2 dealers selling at 3k over msrp and wouldn't budge/deal, so went to another kia dealer in SW mich/Indiana and got it at msrp.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Customer Service
by 04/22/2022on
Great experience, Matt listened to what I was looking for and found me a car that worked great!
More than just a dealership
by 04/22/2022on
Matt was beyond amazing. Extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Not only did we get the car of our dreams, but we also found a new life long friend in Matt. Forever grateful for the Seelye Kia family!
The Seelye name has been part of the Kalamazoo automotive industry for over 50 years. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is proud to be a member of the Seelye family. We carry on the tradition this name has established. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo offers a wide variety of Kia models. This includes comfortable and capable cars like the Optima and Forte and versatile crossovers like the Sorento and Sportage. Test drive all of these cars right here at our Kalamazoo location. The various pages on our website provide additional information about the services we offer at Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo. Take a look around and learn more about what we can do for our Kalamazoo customers.
Many car shoppers are drawn to the value the used market offers. In addition to our inventory of new Kia models, Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is home to an impressive selection of pre-owned vehicles. This includes pre-owned Kia models as well as cars from a variety of manufacturers.