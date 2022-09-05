5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Shane Hall took my call as I was explaining the engine light had came on just the night before the engine in my 2012 Kia Sorento Ex had blown up. There were about six codes and Shane Hall explained that I needed to get it towed into Seeyle ASAP. He kept the lines of communication open to me every step of the way. My vehicle was completely repaired at no cost to me due to an engine recall to this vehicle. Very first time in my life I have not had to pay out of pocket for a vehicle repair. I am so very grateful!!!! Read more