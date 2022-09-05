Skip to main content
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Seelye Kia Kalamazoo

Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
4102 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Today 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Seelye Kia Kalamazoo

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(1607)
Recommend: Yes (820) No (2)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Birthday man

by Wagner on 05/09/2022

Working with David was an excellent experience. Very nice and knowledgeable. I highly recommend him!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1607 Reviews
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by Francisco on 05/11/2022

Friendly people, and a wonderful waiting room area and for the great work the techs there do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Daviddddf

by Crowell on 05/07/2022

First experience at Seelye Kia. I am absolutely impressed with the staff here. David, Travis and Ashly are amazing !! Super professional and fast service. Will highly recommend a car purchase from Seelye Kia.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent services

by TJ on 05/06/2022

Experience was wonderful. Enjoyed the experience. Everyone made us feel very comfortable. I would come back here and recommend Kia of Kalamazoo David was wonderful in making sure we were taken care of

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

High Mileage Tune up

by Blake on 05/03/2022

They were very open with my wife and said what needed to get done immediately and what could wait.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best customer service at any dealership I’ve ever been to.

by Benjamin on 05/03/2022

Always a quick and simple transaction. Very friendly and easy to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Always 5 star service at Seelye Auto Group!

by Laurie on 05/03/2022

Exceptional experience all around from sales staff to finance to delivery...top notch and professional!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Trina Haller

by Trina on 05/01/2022

Fast , friendly and knowledgeable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Yay!

by Ellie on 04/30/2022

Noah did a great job! Helped me find a perfect car within budget & accessory standards. Would recommend!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Birthday mannn

by Young on 04/30/2022

David Mohney was Very friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Sportage

by Ysaheb on 04/30/2022

Thanks to everyone at Seelye Kia department for the extraordinary experience of buying a car. A special thanks to Ty, Ashly, and Matt

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful Service

by Steven Yoho on 04/29/2022

One of the easiest and quickest car sales I’ve ever done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied

by Ari on 04/29/2022

Noah was easy to work with and helpful remotely as well as in person. I am very pleased with my overall experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

David mohney

by Jodi on 04/25/2022

David was a great salesman and very knowledgeable and friendly. He went above and beyond.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Place!

by Anna on 04/25/2022

Instantly felt at ease when I came in. Keith was great and really worked to make my wants & budget work!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall repair

by Penny on 04/24/2022

Shane Hall took my call as I was explaining the engine light had came on just the night before the engine in my 2012 Kia Sorento Ex had blown up. There were about six codes and Shane Hall explained that I needed to get it towed into Seeyle ASAP. He kept the lines of communication open to me every step of the way. My vehicle was completely repaired at no cost to me due to an engine recall to this vehicle. Very first time in my life I have not had to pay out of pocket for a vehicle repair. I am so very grateful!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

K5 KIA

by Kristy on 04/23/2022

Quick and easy!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

1st new car

by Christina on 04/23/2022

Best place ever. Friendly staff. David was great!!!! I had a rough few weeks looking fo a car. David was honest and up front about everything. No bs. I would highly recommend this company to anyone!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Best service dept

by Sean on 04/23/2022

Mark in the service center is the best. Knowledgeable, professional, patient. The 10 and 5 stars rating is for him and everyone else in service center. Otherwise would be a 6 as I wanted to buy my 2023 Sportage from seeyle, but we're one of 2 dealers selling at 3k over msrp and wouldn't budge/deal, so went to another kia dealer in SW mich/Indiana and got it at msrp.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Customer Service

by Brian on 04/22/2022

Great experience, Matt listened to what I was looking for and found me a car that worked great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

More than just a dealership

by Chelsea Crouse on 04/22/2022

Matt was beyond amazing. Extremely knowledgeable and friendly. Not only did we get the car of our dreams, but we also found a new life long friend in Matt. Forever grateful for the Seelye Kia family!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
141 cars in stock
51 new75 used15 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The Seelye name has been part of the Kalamazoo automotive industry for over 50 years. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is proud to be a member of the Seelye family. We carry on the tradition this name has established. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo offers a wide variety of Kia models. This includes comfortable and capable cars like the Optima and Forte and versatile crossovers like the Sorento and Sportage. Test drive all of these cars right here at our Kalamazoo location. The various pages on our website provide additional information about the services we offer at Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo. Take a look around and learn more about what we can do for our Kalamazoo customers.

Many car shoppers are drawn to the value the used market offers. In addition to our inventory of new Kia models, Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is home to an impressive selection of pre-owned vehicles. This includes pre-owned Kia models as well as cars from a variety of manufacturers.

what sets us apart
Edmunds 5 star winner 3 years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019)
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

What shoppers are searching for