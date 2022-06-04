5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We had a great experience purchasing a new Kia Telluride from Keith Watkins at Seelye Kia! He was helpful and engaged, but not pressuring. Knowledgeable. Great with communication and follow up, even after the vehicle purchase. We shopped a few other car dealers that day and our experience did not come close (felt like merely a number elsewhere- the other dealer reps we worked with didn’t seem to care if we purchased a vehicle or not- ‘if you don’t, someone else will’ attitude). Keith was looking out for our best interest and seemed genuinely glad we were customers. Would definitely purchase from Keith & this dealership again. Read more