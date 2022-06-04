Customer Reviews of Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
New Kia Soul
by 04/06/2022on
Great experience once again buying a car here. Loved getting to work with another Kzoo Working Mom this time around. Will always try to come back to do business here.
2022 Kia Telluride
by 04/04/2022on
Sales were knowledgeable, easy to talk to, honest, and extremely accommodating!
New Telluride SX premium package!
by 04/04/2022on
This has been the second time purchasing a new vehicle from Seeyle Kia. Both times have been amazing! Service, sales, the entire process was easy and great! Definitely recommend purchasing a vehicle from Seeyle Kia!
Service questions
by 03/26/2022on
Staff is very pleasant,
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
It was great to work with Keith! Great customer service by everyone!
by 03/25/2022on
Good customer service Easy to talk to Clean environment
Friendly customer service!
by 03/25/2022on
We had a great experience purchasing a new Kia Telluride from Keith Watkins at Seelye Kia! He was helpful and engaged, but not pressuring. Knowledgeable. Great with communication and follow up, even after the vehicle purchase. We shopped a few other car dealers that day and our experience did not come close (felt like merely a number elsewhere- the other dealer reps we worked with didn’t seem to care if we purchased a vehicle or not- ‘if you don’t, someone else will’ attitude). Keith was looking out for our best interest and seemed genuinely glad we were customers. Would definitely purchase from Keith & this dealership again.
Mach E
by 03/23/2022on
Meghan was extremely knowledgeable about the Ford Mach E, with her help we are owners of our first electric car. We look forward to driving it and helping improve our world!
Good service
by 03/23/2022on
Very friendly and provide a lot of service options for a quick service garage.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2023 Kia Sportage-worth the drive out of state!
by 03/22/2022on
Everyone was very accommodating and patient with my millions of questions! Ashly was exceptional, kind, down to earth and super patient! We drove over 1.5 hours to this specific dealership and would do it again!
Great experience
by 03/21/2022on
Matt was great. Absolutely no pressure for sale and the entire process was streamlined and perfect. Made my first real car buying experience seamless and easy. Thanks guys
Satisfied
by 03/19/2022on
Friendly, professional, and efficient
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service with a smile
by 03/19/2022on
Great dealership and wonderful salesperson Matt (Pinky). This is my second time with the dealership and the process is easy, quick and has what I needed!!
Seely Kia is AMAZING
by 03/19/2022on
We loved our experience at Seely Kia in Kalamazoo. Pinky, Ashley, Jake, and Travis were great! We love our new car.
Wonderful ENJOYABLE HELPFUL LOCATION
by 03/18/2022on
Very wonderful enjoyable salesperson Matt Lesley is. This entire Location has been extremely enjoyable pleasant environment very kind people. I drove off the lot with 2022 vehicle while having a voluntary repossession Matt was able to work with what I had while making this entire finance process easy to understand an affordable long term. I am very grateful.
Keith is great!
by 03/14/2022on
Keith was great in delivering excellent customer service and was very knowledgeable with any questions I had for the leasing process. Glad I chose Seelye Kia!
Kia 2022 stinger!
by 03/12/2022on
Keith was very helpful with getting into a new vehicle, and going through the whole process was quick and easy.
Excellent service!
by 03/12/2022on
I’m insanely impressed with Pinky! I called him on Friday and he had my dream car on Saturday! If you’re looking for a stinger or any Kia he’s your guy!!! Every step was flawless with everyone at Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo
Steady scott
by 03/12/2022on
Seelye Kia is my car of choice. All the staff are very helpful. Thanks for a job well done. Update 2nd vehicle Scott brockelbank always been reliable and helpful
My Kia Experience
by 03/11/2022on
Very professional and helpful. I needed someone to talk to me and explain everything to me so Pinky really helped me choose the perfect car for me and my partner. Im extremely grateful.
Best service!
by 03/11/2022on
Friendliness and helpfulness of every member of the staff was amazing! Everyone was ready to jump in and help with any questions and working through the sales process when the primary rep was unavailable. Matt Henegar was fantastic to work with and I will be back to see him when I’m ready for an upgrade!
Very helpful,friendly and has a great personality
by 03/08/2022on
Everyone was super friendly and nice, very thorough with explaining everything.
