Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Seelye Kia Kalamazoo

Seelye Kia Kalamazoo
Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
4102 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Seelye Kia Kalamazoo

5.0
Overall Rating
4.96 out of 5 stars(1576)
Recommend: Yes (800) No (2)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Kia Soul

by Amnarissa on 04/06/2022

Great experience once again buying a car here. Loved getting to work with another Kzoo Working Mom this time around. Will always try to come back to do business here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1576 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Kia Soul

by Amnarissa on 04/06/2022

Great experience once again buying a car here. Loved getting to work with another Kzoo Working Mom this time around. Will always try to come back to do business here.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2022 Kia Telluride

by Lori on 04/04/2022

Sales were knowledgeable, easy to talk to, honest, and extremely accommodating!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Telluride SX premium package!

by Lori Baker on 04/04/2022

This has been the second time purchasing a new vehicle from Seeyle Kia. Both times have been amazing! Service, sales, the entire process was easy and great! Definitely recommend purchasing a vehicle from Seeyle Kia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service questions

by Barbara on 03/26/2022

Staff is very pleasant,

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

It was great to work with Keith! Great customer service by everyone!

by Madi Gallagher on 03/25/2022

Good customer service Easy to talk to Clean environment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly customer service!

by Tiffany Vardon on 03/25/2022

We had a great experience purchasing a new Kia Telluride from Keith Watkins at Seelye Kia! He was helpful and engaged, but not pressuring. Knowledgeable. Great with communication and follow up, even after the vehicle purchase. We shopped a few other car dealers that day and our experience did not come close (felt like merely a number elsewhere- the other dealer reps we worked with didn’t seem to care if we purchased a vehicle or not- ‘if you don’t, someone else will’ attitude). Keith was looking out for our best interest and seemed genuinely glad we were customers. Would definitely purchase from Keith & this dealership again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Mach E

by KKenai on 03/23/2022

Meghan was extremely knowledgeable about the Ford Mach E, with her help we are owners of our first electric car. We look forward to driving it and helping improve our world!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service

by Jay on 03/23/2022

Very friendly and provide a lot of service options for a quick service garage.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2023 Kia Sportage-worth the drive out of state!

by Tori on 03/22/2022

Everyone was very accommodating and patient with my millions of questions! Ashly was exceptional, kind, down to earth and super patient! We drove over 1.5 hours to this specific dealership and would do it again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Jacob Griffin on 03/21/2022

Matt was great. Absolutely no pressure for sale and the entire process was streamlined and perfect. Made my first real car buying experience seamless and easy. Thanks guys

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied

by William on 03/19/2022

Friendly, professional, and efficient

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service with a smile

by Tacy on 03/19/2022

Great dealership and wonderful salesperson Matt (Pinky). This is my second time with the dealership and the process is easy, quick and has what I needed!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seely Kia is AMAZING

by Ryan Davis on 03/19/2022

We loved our experience at Seely Kia in Kalamazoo. Pinky, Ashley, Jake, and Travis were great! We love our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful ENJOYABLE HELPFUL LOCATION

by Taylor Webb on 03/18/2022

Very wonderful enjoyable salesperson Matt Lesley is. This entire Location has been extremely enjoyable pleasant environment very kind people. I drove off the lot with 2022 vehicle while having a voluntary repossession Matt was able to work with what I had while making this entire finance process easy to understand an affordable long term. I am very grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Keith is great!

by Patrick L on 03/14/2022

Keith was great in delivering excellent customer service and was very knowledgeable with any questions I had for the leasing process. Glad I chose Seelye Kia!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Kia 2022 stinger!

by Gage on 03/12/2022

Keith was very helpful with getting into a new vehicle, and going through the whole process was quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent service!

by Jodi Robinson on 03/12/2022

I’m insanely impressed with Pinky! I called him on Friday and he had my dream car on Saturday! If you’re looking for a stinger or any Kia he’s your guy!!! Every step was flawless with everyone at Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Steady scott

by Care haab on 03/12/2022

Seelye Kia is my car of choice. All the staff are very helpful. Thanks for a job well done. Update 2nd vehicle Scott brockelbank always been reliable and helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My Kia Experience

by Fabiola on 03/11/2022

Very professional and helpful. I needed someone to talk to me and explain everything to me so Pinky really helped me choose the perfect car for me and my partner. Im extremely grateful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best service!

by Kayla on 03/11/2022

Friendliness and helpfulness of every member of the staff was amazing! Everyone was ready to jump in and help with any questions and working through the sales process when the primary rep was unavailable. Matt Henegar was fantastic to work with and I will be back to see him when I’m ready for an upgrade!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very helpful,friendly and has a great personality

by Kasandra on 03/08/2022

Everyone was super friendly and nice, very thorough with explaining everything.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
115 cars in stock
36 new64 used15 certified pre-owned
Kia Forte
Kia Forte
6 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

The Seelye name has been part of the Kalamazoo automotive industry for over 50 years. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is proud to be a member of the Seelye family. We carry on the tradition this name has established. Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo offers a wide variety of Kia models. This includes comfortable and capable cars like the Optima and Forte and versatile crossovers like the Sorento and Sportage. Test drive all of these cars right here at our Kalamazoo location. The various pages on our website provide additional information about the services we offer at Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo. Take a look around and learn more about what we can do for our Kalamazoo customers.

Many car shoppers are drawn to the value the used market offers. In addition to our inventory of new Kia models, Seelye Kia of Kalamazoo is home to an impressive selection of pre-owned vehicles. This includes pre-owned Kia models as well as cars from a variety of manufacturers.

what sets us apart
Edmunds 5 star winner 3 years in a row (2017, 2018, 2019)
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes