5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I want to leave this review for Kyle " The WeatherMan" at Seeyle Ford on Stadium Drive Kalamazoo Michigan! I am first time buyer; and my experience at Seeyle couldn't have been better! Seriously, the problem solving and communicating that took place here when I came was great! The timing of it all was a bit last minute on my end, but the team worked together and made it happen for me! Huge THANK YOU to Mickey Seeyle and everyone on the team who came together to make this first time buyer experience, one for the books! I give God all the glory for the friendships that came to life throughout my time here at Seeyle. Love God and love people. Thanks again Kyle " The WeatherMan"