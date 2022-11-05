Customer Reviews of Seelye Ford Kalamazoo
Best Experience!!
by 05/11/2022on
John Kerry is the best salesman to work with! He treated me like family and made the whole process stress free! #LuckyBuyersClub
Treated like family
by 05/11/2022on
Went into the dealership looking for one thing, changed at literally the last minute and John Kerry made it as easy a hot knife cutting through butter. Treated me as if I were his big brother. #luckybuyersclub
John Kerry Picked a great encore career
by 05/10/2022on
Our sales person made us feel comfortable with the process of buying a car.
John Kerry for President 2024
by 05/09/2022on
John Kerry #LuckyBuyersClub was AMAZING, he was funny, patient and made the car buying experience feel like a fun time with friends. I will definitely return to the Ford dealership and John for all our car buying needs!
Great salesman
by 05/08/2022on
Worked with Scott Brockelbank once again and enjoyed the experience. Purchased our Ford F150 through the less buy out. Scott took the time to explain everything. He is very honest and personable. They continue to maintain a staff that are very customer service friendly. We look forward with dealing with Scott and the staff at Seeyle Ford in Kalamazoo.
Looking for a Ford, look not further
by 05/07/2022on
I am new to the Kalamazoo area and needed to find a Ford dealership to help with my lease end. Seeyle ford has been amazing. They helped me every step of the way and got the best deal for me. I ended up having to custom order my next lease and Rob Mason helped me every step of the way and kept me informed. I will definitely return for my next lease.
Perfectly Preowned
by 05/02/2022on
Kyle Shirley is the guy to see! We came in looking for a new vehicle to lease and when there weren’t any options he went above and beyond to find us a great pre-owned car. We walked out happy and excited for our new adventures with our 2018 Escape!
Great
by 05/02/2022on
Fast and friendly service
The perfect buying experience!
by 04/30/2022on
Had a great experience. Very accommodating and went the extra mile to help with everything I need. Worked with John Kerry, he made everything easy and kept us extremely comfortable! Highly recommend John and Seelye Ford for anyone looking for a new or used car. #LuckyBuyersClub
Loving my car!!!!
by 04/29/2022on
Came in nervous about buying a car and dealing with financing which is so confusing. The guys made it so easy. Thank you to John Kerry for entertaining the girls while we waited.
Fantastic service
by 04/27/2022on
Took everything difficult or time consuming out of my hands and made it a very friendly and professional experience.
Fun experience! - Brian Kelly (Salesperson)
by 04/27/2022on
Brian Kelly was awesome. We went through a lot of vehicles just to see which one I liked the best and which one fit my budget. He was able to find me the right car for the the right price. Everyone here was so kind and helpful. Very fun experience! Can’t wait to go back when my lease is up.
Car purchase
by 04/26/2022on
John Kerry was great ro work with. He was personable and went above and beyond to help us secure the vehicle we always dreamed of having! All around great experience.
Scott Brockelbank & Jordan Nye
by 04/25/2022on
I purchased an F250 from Scott Brockelbank, due to the pandemic it took 11 months from order to delivery and during the process Scott would always respond to my weekly emails/texts/calls promptly when I asked for an update or had questions. He even responded back on his days off when he was not in the office. I also had the pleasure of working with his manager Jordan Nye at times with regards to my truck purchase. Both individuals were great work with and I would recommend them!
Awesome job!
by 04/22/2022on
All of the staff are friendly and helpful and you always get the work done in a timely manner.
Wonderful! #LuckyBuyersClub
by 04/22/2022on
Wonderful team! John Kerry was a great helper and worked hard to get me into my new car!
Very professional---made me feel like a close friend!!!
by 04/21/2022on
Very professional---made me feel like a close friend!!!
Seelye Ford in Kalamazoo, MI
by 04/20/2022on
My salesperson, Meghan Edwards, did an excellent job.
The WeatherMan
by 04/18/2022on
I want to leave this review for Kyle “ The WeatherMan” at Seeyle Ford on Stadium Drive Kalamazoo Michigan! I am first time buyer; and my experience at Seeyle couldn’t have been better! Seriously, the problem solving and communicating that took place here when I came was great! The timing of it all was a bit last minute on my end, but the team worked together and made it happen for me! Huge THANK YOU to Mickey Seeyle and everyone on the team who came together to make this first time buyer experience, one for the books! I give God all the glory for the friendships that came to life throughout my time here at Seeyle. Love God and love people. Thanks again Kyle “ The WeatherMan”
Thank you Braxton!!!
by 04/17/2022on
GREAT SALESMAN!!! Braxton is outstanding! He was very customer oriented and made sure we were satisfied with our choice. This is the second vehicle we have purchased through him and have recommended him to family and friends.
Marty's new truck
by 04/16/2022on
John Kerry made the buying process quick. John was able to help me find the right vehicle for my needs as a contractor that fits my budget.
