Seelye Ford Kalamazoo

Seelye Ford Kalamazoo

3820 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008
(877) 246-2137
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Seelye Ford Kalamazoo

5.0
Overall Rating
(517)
Recommend: Yes (515) No (2)
Post a Comment
Post a Comment
sales Rating

Braxton and Chase are best in class.

by Chad VanderMei on 09/02/2020

My wife and I bought two cars from Braxton and Chase. These guys really know their stuff, and they worked really hard to make not only our experience in store great, but also our monthly payments great. Best in class, will go to these guys for future vehicle needs.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

My eco sport

by Jessica on 08/29/2020

Meghan Edwards got me in here to look at a few vehicles with Zach Crocker and he helped get us in to a brand new vehicle and they were all very amazing Bryan the manager did an amazing job as well in helping us out with getting in to a new eco sport

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

No pressure, great service

by Nancy on 08/29/2020

In the past, car dealer sales people have been given a bad rap of pressuring customers, etc. I went in with 4 cars in mind, and did not feel any pressure, whatsoever, to buy any of them, nor the most expensive. I had let Bryan know ahead of time which 4 I was interested in, and he had 2 of them ready for me. He introduced me to Meghan who was awesome! I had her ride with me in the 3 vehicles I test drove, in which she was very informative of the various things each car had to offer. When I decided on which car I wanted to purchase, Meghan was with me every step of the way. She handed me offer to the finance area and then when things were completed introduced me to another lady who walked me thru some of the particulars with my car purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience with Meghan

by Kelly Schwab on 08/29/2020

Meghan was a great sales person! Although it’s not the right time for me to buy a car, she was very sweet, worked with me through the entire process, sent me pictures, talked to me on the phone whenever I called, etc. She is the person to go to at Seelye!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Brandon is our saving grace!

by Happy Mom on 08/28/2020

My daughter got herself into a sticky situation with buying a used car. She was paying 601/mo at 25% interest! I contacted Brandon who promised he would do everything he could to get her out of a bad situation! We came in and Brandon delivered! He got my daughter a brand new vehicle with 75,000 mile warranty w/ GAP and saved her $76/month and cut her interest in half! He is energetic, positive and got the deal done! A man of his word!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Winter Family on 08/28/2020

We recently bought a new Expedition and had a great experience. Zach Crocker and Mr. Duff were very helpful. We had our 10 year old with us and he was very patient with him. Zach showed him all the "cool" parts of the car and was sure to include him in the conversation when he could. Zach also was very knowledgeable about the Expedition. Very helpful in his instructions of how the car works. Thank you Zach and Seelye Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Kyle Shirley

by Eric on 08/27/2020

Kyle was easy to work with

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Coty on 08/27/2020

I had a great experience trading in my car and purchasing a new one. Meghan was so helpful and I got everything done in a day. Even during a pandemic, I felt safe buying a car at Seelye Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Braxton

by Alyx W on 08/26/2020

My fiancé and I worked with Braxton on buying our Ford Escape. He made this dreadful process so much easier! He was on top of it! He was helpful, and very friendly. He did not pressure us into any sort of deals, however, he did get us a great deal. So excited to have a newer car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service!

by Nancy Buist on 08/26/2020

I purchased a car from Seelye Ford yesterday and had wonderful care and service. My salesperson was Meghan E. She was very knowledgeable about the various cars I drove. I had her ride with me on my many test drives of the cars I like and as I drove she told me the different functions as car had. She is caring, helpful, and all around great salesperson! She has been far the best salesperson I have ever encountered in all my years of purchasing vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Amazing

by Miranda Cantu on 08/25/2020

Braxton was incredible at getting our vehicle deal done. The team was amazing. Braxton kept in constant communication with us to get our deal done. Not just any vehicle will do, it had to be ,the one, with our family size and they did everything to make it happen! Couldn’t have asked for a better more patient person to work with! Thanks!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Buying a 12 passenger van.

by Aaron and Miranda on 08/25/2020

We stopped in to look around and found ourselves a 12 passenger van that we needed. Staff was very helpful and nice especially Braxton who helped us all the way with the buying experience. He went above and beyond and we were able to get it done. Would definitely recommend this dealership to everyone I know and would recommend Braxton for the job once again!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Family

by our Family on 08/24/2020

Hi, I have purchased 4 vehicles from Seelye Ford in the last 5 years and when I have had problems Seelye has been there and backed every word that they told me.i have been treated and feel like a Family member even to Micky Seelye himself. Brandon Kirsch is my salesman for life. He has been the greatest since we first bought thru him. My wife and I are both in brand new 2020 fords now. Because of Brandon, Len, Bill, and Micky we ate very happy to call them our family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Transit purchase

by Bede on 08/22/2020

Raymond was quick and straight forward. It was a pleasure to work with him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Wonderful, prompt service

by Amanda on 08/21/2020

I had a wonderful experience with Seelye and Brandon Kirsch. My car broke down and was towed to Seelye and Brandon was great about getting me a trade in credit and pin pointing a new car that worked for me. I would highly recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

New truck

by JoAnn Forde on 08/20/2020

We had a good/quick experience with Scott with leasing a Ford Ranger

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Ford Truck Purchase

by RondaandJim Peter on 08/19/2020

We were very pleased with Zach Crocker. He was very persistent to assure that we got the vehicle we wanted.i would highly recommend Zach and would recommend seelyleford kalamazoo

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

THE WEATHERMAN!!!!

by Cris on 08/18/2020

I just got my first brand new car from Kyle "The Weatherman"!!! We were here for 5 hours because I'm picky. He stuck with me the entire time and helped me get an amazing car that I love!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Awesome service!

by John Eckhardt on 08/18/2020

Buying a car could be overwhelming. Was not the case. Braxton from Seelye Ford gave me all the confidence and peace of mind when I bought my car with him. He was the best salesman that I’ve ever done business with. He helped me to get the best deal, and also helped me to surprise my wife! Talk to him and you will see the difference from those other sales guys that bother you until the end!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
sales Rating

Well Done

by RG on 08/17/2020

Braxton was a straight forward sales associate that went above and beyond selling me a 2020 Ford Fusion. Went to his car and personally got some of his cleaning materials to get some marks off of my door from the factory. He wanted to make sure my experience was 110% satisfactory nothing less!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment
Report it
