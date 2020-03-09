sales Rating

In the past, car dealer sales people have been given a bad rap of pressuring customers, etc. I went in with 4 cars in mind, and did not feel any pressure, whatsoever, to buy any of them, nor the most expensive. I had let Bryan know ahead of time which 4 I was interested in, and he had 2 of them ready for me. He introduced me to Meghan who was awesome! I had her ride with me in the 3 vehicles I test drove, in which she was very informative of the various things each car had to offer. When I decided on which car I wanted to purchase, Meghan was with me every step of the way. She handed me offer to the finance area and then when things were completed introduced me to another lady who walked me thru some of the particulars with my car purchase. Read more