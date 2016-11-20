3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Purchased an escape and the salesman did indicate that the vehicle had hit a deer when one of the staff was driving it and it sustained minor damage and had been repaired. Well we got it home and it looks like I will be taking it to a shop to get the cracked grill and a new headlight assembly replaced. One should not assume even in todays 20K cars that you are getting something that will not need repairs, Shame on me for not opening the hood and really inspecting this Escape. I would replace the headlight assembly my self (its three bolts) but you have to remove the bumper to get to the bottom bolt so I will take to a body shop and expect to pay about $300.00 so the light is not shining in the trees. Just another lesson in life that car dealers will deliver a vehicle with defects and this should worry someone about Imlay ford's service department letting this escape go out with a head light that you can move around with your hand and the grill that will crack and break over time. Oh and by the way I found a cigarette lighter under the seat.