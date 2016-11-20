Imlay City Ford
Customer Reviews of Imlay City Ford
Perfect!!!!!
by 11/20/2016on
Cheri was incredible. She never pushes her costumers, does everythung she can for them, and treats us like family and not just a customer. This is why my family keeps going back to Imlay City Ford and that's why I will!!!
A great place to do business
by 06/23/2016on
My wife and I have been buying vehicles from Cheri Whelan for 14 years now and we couldn't be happier. Purchasing a vehicle is a big deal and buying from Cheri has made it easy to to do.
Typical sale
by 04/09/2016on
Tim Young has been selling us Ford products for almost 20 Years. He must be doing something right !
Outstanding experience!
by 06/17/2015on
I recently purchased a 2012 Ford Focus from Imlay City Ford and I feel I had the best car buying experience possible! I drove an hour and a half to get to Imlay City Ford from my home and felt it was more than worth it. I appreciated the sales team being very honest with me on all of the information on the car and the financial department being very accommodating to my budget. I had a positive experience with each and every employee I came into contact with, especially Mike Bruno who really took the time to answer all of my questions and was extremely helpful in all aspects of the car buying process. I look forward to buying all of my future vehicles at Imlay City Ford!
Imlay City Ford
by 06/09/2015on
I purchased a 2014 Flex, I was very pleased with the staff everyone was pleasant and very helpful. I will recommend Imlay City Ford to everyone I know looking to purchase a vehicle.
Love Ford
by 05/25/2015on
I bought a Ford Escape & your Staff Jeff Trott was amazing.I also like that I was not pressured in anyway by the young lady that did most of my paperwork. Thank you so much
Love Jeff Trott and Imlay City Ford
by 04/28/2015on
This is our second vehicle we have leased through Jeff Trott and Imlay City Ford. We are extremely happy with our vehicle (as well as our previous vehicle) and will definitely be returning to Jeff when it is time for our next purchase.
Excellent experience!!
by 03/27/2015on
My saleswoman was very helpful. From finding my vehicle to teaching me about all the features on the new truck. No pressure. It was the best experience I've had at a dealership. I'm a returning customer and will continue to come back and recommend this dealership to everyone that asks!
Love my new Focus!
by 03/04/2015on
I highly recommend the sales staff at Imlay City Ford for assisting me in the purchase of my new Focus. Dale Simpson matched my car requirements and found me a new vehicle beyond what I was expecting. Great purchase, great dealership! Thank you so much!
best buying experience ever
by 03/02/2015on
Tim Young salesman and Lisa in finance gave me the best buying experience I have ever had in my buy career. They went out of their way to not only deliver what was promised but at the best rates out there. They are both very professional in their fields. Karl
be carefull, and inspect
by 11/26/2014on
Purchased an escape and the salesman did indicate that the vehicle had hit a deer when one of the staff was driving it and it sustained minor damage and had been repaired. Well we got it home and it looks like I will be taking it to a shop to get the cracked grill and a new headlight assembly replaced. One should not assume even in todays 20K cars that you are getting something that will not need repairs, Shame on me for not opening the hood and really inspecting this Escape. I would replace the headlight assembly my self (its three bolts) but you have to remove the bumper to get to the bottom bolt so I will take to a body shop and expect to pay about $300.00 so the light is not shining in the trees. Just another lesson in life that car dealers will deliver a vehicle with defects and this should worry someone about Imlay ford's service department letting this escape go out with a head light that you can move around with your hand and the grill that will crack and break over time. Oh and by the way I found a cigarette lighter under the seat.
