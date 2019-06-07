Customer Reviews of Feeny Ford of Grayling all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (10)
Recommend: Yes (
10) No ( 0)
Great dealership with exceptional service!
sales Rating
Great dealership with exceptional service!
by
LewW1827 11/12/2019
Well done with little wait time.
service Rating
Well done with little wait time.
by
Terri L. 07/18/2019
Got in and out in a reasonable amount of time and at a fair price.
service Rating
Got in and out in a reasonable amount of time and at a fair price.
by
on John Schrage 07/15/2019
Feeny Ford has serviced my (when needed) and changed my oil for the last 5 years.
Their service is outstanding and that's why I keep coming back - and I live 3 hours away.
Feeny's sales is also excellent - open, honest and very trustworthy.
service Rating
by
Ceeraeph 07/15/2019
The quick lube guys spotted trouble with my tires and the service department got me new tires and did the necessary repairs working around my schedule. Everyone was kind and helpful.
service Rating
The quick lube guys spotted trouble with my tires and the service department got me new tires and did the necessary repairs working around my schedule.
Great dealership with exceptional service!
sales Rating
Great dealership with exceptional service!
by
Mom-of-5 07/05/2019
Dealership was great to work with. They not only left me with a loaner car, they also picked my car up and dropped it back off when the work was complete.
service Rating
Dealership was great to work with. They not only left me with a loaner car, they also picked my car up and dropped it back off when the work was complete.
by
on Sammie’s mom 07/04/2019
Very helpful and knowledgeable staff. Best place in Grayling to buy a new car.
sales Rating
Very helpful and knowledgeable staff. Best place in Grayling to buy a new car.
Fenny Ford is a great place to purchase your next car or truck,
They are professional, courteous and make you fell right at home even if your not from Michigan 😊
Extra thanks to Darrell
sales Rating
Fenny Ford is a great place to purchase your next car or truck,
They are professional, courteous and make you fell right at home even if your not from Michigan 😊
Extra thanks to Darrell
by
H. Blake 06/14/2019
Everyone was pleasant to deal with and answer our questions. We had a very positive experience at Feeny Ford.
sales Rating
Everyone was pleasant to deal with and answer our questions. We had a very positive experience at Feeny Ford.
The service department always does an excellent job! I have them service both my 2001 Ranger and 2019 F150. Keep up the great work.
service Rating
The service department always does an excellent job! I have them service both my 2001 Ranger and 2019 F150. Keep up the great work.