Feeny Ford of Grayling

208 S James St, Grayling, MI 49738
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Feeny Ford of Grayling

4.9
Overall Rating
(10)
Recommend: Yes (10) No (0)
sales Rating

Feeney Ford of Grayling

by Fosterk on 07/06/2019

Great dealership with exceptional service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
10 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Service on 2017 Edge

by LewW1827 on 11/12/2019

Well done with little wait time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Terri L. on 07/18/2019

Got in and out in a reasonable amount of time and at a fair price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

General service and Oil Changes

by John Schrage on 07/15/2019

Feeny Ford has serviced my (when needed) and changed my oil for the last 5 years. Their service is outstanding and that's why I keep coming back - and I live 3 hours away. Feeny's sales is also excellent - open, honest and very trustworthy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great help

by Ceeraeph on 07/15/2019

The quick lube guys spotted trouble with my tires and the service department got me new tires and did the necessary repairs working around my schedule. Everyone was kind and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty and Recall Work

by Mom-of-5 on 07/05/2019

Dealership was great to work with. They not only left me with a loaner car, they also picked my car up and dropped it back off when the work was complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy a new car!

by Sammie’s mom on 07/04/2019

Very helpful and knowledgeable staff. Best place in Grayling to buy a new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Buyer

by Patrick on 06/28/2019

Fenny Ford is a great place to purchase your next car or truck, They are professional, courteous and make you fell right at home even if your not from Michigan 😊 Extra thanks to Darrell

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

H.Blake

by H. Blake on 06/14/2019

Everyone was pleasant to deal with and answer our questions. We had a very positive experience at Feeny Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by Gary710 on 06/09/2019

The service department always does an excellent job! I have them service both my 2001 Ranger and 2019 F150. Keep up the great work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
