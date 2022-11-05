2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I made a Friday appointment with the service department to have two my key fabs worked on as well as two other projects. I was called later that day and informed that a part that was needed to complete the job wouldn’t be in until Monday. However the technician who was helping me had a family emergency (nothing anyone can do about that) but nobody called me at all about my car. When I finally called on Wednesday I was told “oh, it’s ready.” I retrieved the car on Thursday, paid and got home only to find that only one fab was fixed. When I called to try and rectify the matter I was told they can’t see me until Monday. Service Director Matt Andrzejewski said that if I wasn’t completely satisfied with the service provided then I should call him before filling out this survey. I called twice and never heard back. Thus completing a very unsatisfactory experience. Read more