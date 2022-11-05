Todd Wenzel Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Todd Wenzel Buick GMC
Over the phone purchase
by 05/11/2022on
Ben took care of all my needs even took the time to FaceTime me so that I could see my new truck since we handled the entire deal over the phone. Ben had the truck delivered to me and I love it. Thanks again Ben!
Quick service.
by 05/12/2022on
My info center showed me my passenger side rear tire went down to 25 lbs. went to service and they fixed the tire and had me going in less than 30 minutes. Now that’s what o call GREAT SERVICE. Thanks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Saved me money
by 05/10/2022on
Went in for service had a handful of coupons, thought they would accept maybe one . Service guy saved me money by letting use 2 and then my GMC points to save even more.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Somewhat Disappointed
by 05/09/2022on
The overall service was perfectly fine however, the service rep whose name I don't recall, was extremely unfriendly and certainly not customer oriented. I asked him how his day was going and he told me he is extremely busy and needs more help. While I am empathetic with this, it is not a reason to treat the customer in front of you so negatively and rudely.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful when a recall turned into a lot more
by 05/07/2022on
Went in for a recall on my car which turned into learning multiple issues with my car. Was provided all quoted up front and the decision was left to me. No surprises (outside all the issues found). Communication was very quick and effective.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not a great week for the service department
by 05/06/2022on
I made a Friday appointment with the service department to have two my key fabs worked on as well as two other projects. I was called later that day and informed that a part that was needed to complete the job wouldn’t be in until Monday. However the technician who was helping me had a family emergency (nothing anyone can do about that) but nobody called me at all about my car. When I finally called on Wednesday I was told “oh, it’s ready.” I retrieved the car on Thursday, paid and got home only to find that only one fab was fixed. When I called to try and rectify the matter I was told they can’t see me until Monday. Service Director Matt Andrzejewski said that if I wasn’t completely satisfied with the service provided then I should call him before filling out this survey. I called twice and never heard back. Thus completing a very unsatisfactory experience.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Nothing
by 05/06/2022on
Brought car in first thing in the morning because my engine fan runs, after I shut off the car, until the battery dies. They looked it over for two hours before deciding it might be a resistor in the fan assembly (which they don't have). For this they charged $180 and accomplished NOTHING.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Todd Wenzel Service - Great as expected
by 05/04/2022on
The service department of Todd Wenzel GMC/Buick are consummate professionals who seek to do right by those they serve.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 05/03/2022on
Todd Combs did a great job very professional and easy to work with! Great communication, and got all my paperwork done before I got there to buy my new truck. Topped off DEF before I left. Would recommend over other dealerships for sure and I visited a few during my search.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Less than stellar
by 05/03/2022on
What started out to be a pretty straight forward opportunity turned into a roller coaster. The car market is challenging enough right now, what did not help is the lack of preparation and terrible communication I experienced with the sales associate. Needless to say, I will not be coming back here in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent Experience
by 05/02/2022on
I had an excellent experience with Todd Wenzel Buick Gmc of Grand Rapids! Marc helped me purchase my first SUV (Acadia)and made the experience as seamless and easy as possible! Went above and beyond to answer any questions or special request I had! I would highly recommend to friends and family. Was happy to make a deal with them and would definitely consider them again in the future. Thank you, Marc!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Lease purchase experience
by 05/01/2022on
Jeff is professional, knowledgeable & always willing to help. I've worked with him for several years. Highly recommend 👌
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly Service Representives
by 04/30/2022on
They are timely in doing their work. If issues arise they contact you right away.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Eddie Fisher very nice to work with
by 04/30/2022on
I have questions on financing. What was my GM Employee discount amount. There should be a sheet showing list price with employee cost. Also wasn’t told about $400 turn in fee.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Friendly and efficient.
by 04/30/2022on
I was pleased with the service at Todd Wenzel; they did an oil change, tire rotation and replaced the rear wiper. The crew were very friendly and pleasant to do business with; I appreciate that!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to take my car
by 04/30/2022on
I like that they keep me informed about my appointments. I like that they coach me on what needs to be done without pressure. I am very confident that my car will work as it needs to no matter the season. These guys are worth every penny!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
No more discounted oil changes
by 04/30/2022on
Purchased auto with lifetime oil change discounts. Service rep told me that Todd Wenzel will no longer honor this discount. Bummer. I probably will not be returning to Todd Wenzel for services.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Dependable and timely service
by 04/29/2022on
I was able to schedule my oil change the day prior and then be in and out within an hour! Great service with friendly staff
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 04/28/2022on
Service was great, received a loaner vehicle for my use.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They listened to me and did not push a more expensive car!
by 04/27/2022on
Kevin Pham was great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Passenger side mirror replacement
by 04/27/2022on
My dad used to say anyone can sell you a car, but can they service it? Now I understand! This dealership services what they sell, and they do it really well. Also, they have a lot of candy in the waiting room.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
