5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I bought her new Corolla from Steve Galloway several years ago, and he was friendly, courteous, considerate, and very knowledgeable, and it was the first pain-free car-buying experience we've ever had. We had the clear sense that he was shooting straight with us, which was a first for us when it comes to car salesmen. He didn't try to hide anything from us, like hiding dealer incentives from us. In no way did he feel greedy or slippery or underhanded to us, and that has not been our experience in years past with other car dealers, sometimes in other states. Since then, when I bring my own Corolla (bought used on Craigslist) in for service, I often find Steve and, if he's not tied up, sit down and chat with him about cars, the car industry, financing practices, and so forth. He has a wealth of information about cars and the industry, and I find it both interesting and helpful to pick his brain and learn. If I need another car, I'll go see Steve, an all-around good guy. Read more