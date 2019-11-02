Applegate Chevrolet
by 02/11/2019on
I am 100% +++ satisfied with my experience with Applegate’s Chevrolet in Flint MI My salesperson, Derek O’Keefe made everything effortless. He was completely transparent as well as the finance department. I would highly recommend purchasing any vehicle from Applegate’s Chevrolet in Flint MI
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease purchase
by 11/25/2018on
Easy, informative, and comfortable experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks Applegate 2014 Silverado dbl cab
by 03/06/2018on
Thanks to Dealer Bob and the rest of the Applegate crew for helping get the Truck of My Dreams. Pleasant experience. Recommended.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Terrible place to buy a car
by 04/05/2016on
Tried to buy a new car here and had a terrible experience. I went to the dealership one day, looked at a few cars and got some prices. I would like to point out that they "guaranteed" me these prices based on my trade in and rebates, they weren't estimates, but a guarantee, their words. A few days later I went back down payment in hand and ready to sign the papers, but now they deal had changed and they wanted $3000 more. Basically they now offered 1/3 the Kelly Blue Book value on my trade-in even though they had promised me a price. As bad as this was, it actually gets worse. I gave them another shot and again had them pick out a couple cars that would be a little cheaper. One was a used car and the other a base model new car. Again they gave me some prices and I went out to make the deal. They showed me the used car and it was not what I was looking for. When I asked see the new car they had "lost it", that was their excuse, they lost a car. It was obvious that they really just didn't want to honor the GM rebates I had and wanted to palm me off with a junky used car. Well that was all I could take from this place and left. When I was walking out the door they now wanted to offer me the actual KBB on my trade-in, but only for the used car. Of course I said no, Applegate Chevy is just too crooked for me.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
No Floor Mats
by 02/06/2012on
I was a returning customer in December 2011 and I purchased a new 2012 Impala LTZ, nice car, with no floor mats. After six weeks all I get is promises of new mats. They get your money and must not care if you return. I will look elsewhere from now on and would recommend to others to go elsewhere also.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My New Cruze LTZ and Applegate Chevrolet Company
by 10/11/2010on
I cannot say enough good things about my experience with Applegate Chevrolet or my salesman Tom Baker. I was treated as I felt I should be treated and no pressure and every question I had was answered completely and tro my total satisfaction. They make you feel like a valued customer and they demonstrate that they want to be your dealer now and in the future. They have earned my future business and they made buying a car much more enjoyable then any other place I have gone before. Kudos.
