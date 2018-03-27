Crest Ford Flat Rock
Customer Reviews of Crest Ford Flat Rock
Vehicle Purchase
by 03/27/2018on
Once again Crest Ford and Salesman Chris Merriman have done an awesome job taking care of my needs in dealing with the total loss of my 2017 F-150 and getting me into my new 2018 F-150. Great job my hats off to Chris and Crest Ford. I will definitely recommend Chris and Crest Ford in the future. Thanks again, Don Alchin
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Salesman
by 03/22/2018on
Great Sales Man, Frank Scarface! Made a smooth transition of the lease exchange. I love my Escape!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Happy With Our Experience
by 12/19/2017on
Third vehicle we have bought from Dan P. at Crest Ford. Always treated right and he goes the extra mile to make sure we are satisfied. Highly recommend buying from him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
My dealership experience
by 09/20/2017on
My dealer that helped me out when i went in was Brent Rose. He made sure to give me the best deal possible and made sure to explain every single step along the way. He was very helpful, engaging, and really made me feel welcome when it was my first time buying a car. I would definelty recommend him to be your dealer to anyone going to this dealership. Excellent experience overall!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crest Ford=Amazing
by 03/13/2017on
This is my second lease through Crest Ford. They have wonderful customer service and I couldn't be any more happy. Jim Gose is an amazing car salesman!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crest ford
by 10/06/2016on
Sales person was wonderful. They could have given us more for the trade in. I'm disappointed. Buying two brand new cars. And we got a cup. When buying new cars there should be a catalog to pick out a new shirt. Free advertising. Not a cup
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 escape
by 10/06/2016on
I thought Dan treated us very well by putting the numbers up front, and answered all my question.( he gets the 10) I know the dealership made a profit on us, but we didn't feel ripped off after we left the dealership. We did think the finance guy was a little on the ( not so happy side ) but he is a numbers guy, and we understand that. Also this will be the first time that the sales manager did not introduce himself during or after the sale. Maybe you guys don’t do that on a lease.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my new fusion
by 09/23/2016on
I had a great experience with Frank at the Flatrock Fork Dealer! he was helpful, took his time explain everything to me and I even brought my daughter in law back and shes in the process of getting a new car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Crest Ford
by 08/07/2016on
Brent Rise guided me through my purchase. He was informative and responsive and ensured the process ran smoothly. Even after receiving my car he has made himself available to answer questions and ensure I have a positive experience with my vehicle choice!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always
by 06/30/2016on
We buy all our vehicles from Chris M. We have purchased 2 explorers, an F150, a fusion and most recently an expedition platinum. The purchase experience has always been excellent and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Chris Merriman - Crest Ford
by 06/16/2016on
Fast buying process, one day. Accurate information provided. 0% financing, major reason why we went with Crest Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 05/13/2016on
2016 mustang gt premium is an amazing car. And I was completely satisfied with my salesman John C.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 04/22/2016on
From walking into the showroom, reviewing pricing, test driving, final details of the transaction and leaving with a new 2016 Ford Escape - it was a wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worth the drive to buy from Crest Ford
by 04/04/2016on
Such a wonderful experience! I have not purchased a car since 2010 and have not had a car payment in 2 years. Crest Ford made this transition a success! Not only did I get into a GREAT car, but the pricing was exactly what I was looking for. We live an hour away from Crest Ford, but wouldn't purchase from any other dealership. Totally worth the drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New 2016 F-150 truck leased
by 03/31/2016on
Chris Merriman is my salesman and he is EXCELLENT hands down and he always goes the extra mile to take care of my wants when it comes to picking a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership !!!!!!!!
by 02/05/2016on
I picked up my 2016 f150 and love it. The salesman was wonderful he showed me everything on the truck. Everyone that I talked at the dealership was very nice.would recommen crest ford to all my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
by 01/28/2016on
Wonderful service turned lease in early for 2016 explorer sport couldn't be happier. Jim gose was wonderful helped with everything I needed in my visit to crest ford will continue to use your your services thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
happy 5 time customer
by 12/23/2015on
From Super salesman Christopher Merriman to Financial coordination and previous service requirements. this 5 time customer continues recommend and use the dealership...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent!
by 12/07/2015on
I leased a 2016 Ford Escape and my salesman(John Bacarella)was excellent and very helpful! I would also like to thank Ken Woods for the speedy signing of the paperwork on my pick up day, he had everything in order and explained everything very thoroughly. I would highly recommend Crest Ford to family and friends!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 10/15/2015on
I was recommend by 2 other family members to go see Jeremy Smith about my new lease. He was wonderful! I told him what I wanted and he wasted no time finding it. He made the process so simple and easy. Jeremy is so knowledgeable and is a wonderful asset to the Ford team. I would recommend him to anyone.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Customer-2009 Ford Fusion
by 05/08/2009on
I was very comfortable at Crest Ford right from the beginning of my car shopping experience. No one "pounced" at me. I hate that. I wasn't ignored either. I had a business card for a salesman from a visit a couple of years ago and the other salesman answered my questions while I waited for him. I was already sure I'd be buying a Ford, just not where. Just a few minutes with my salesman, Mark Boyanowski-I knew I would buying from him and Crest Ford. Mark helped me break down what I wanted and he was very fun to talk to. My entire shopping experience was pleasant and stree-free! I bought 2 new oldmobiles in the past from the same salesman because I liked deaing with him. It looks like I'll now be buying Fords from Mark Boyanowski at Crest Ford. Buy American, buy a Ford at Crest Ford. Nancy