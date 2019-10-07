Davan Dudley is a great saleman he's very helpful. My husband and I went in today thinking it was the end of te road for us and he showed up and out for us. He made us feel very comfortable and showed it that his job wasn't just a job. He love with he does and means it. So if you can let him show you what he can do. Ur leave very satisfied I know we did and we will be back for our next car.
Our family has been in the automotive sales and service business in Macomb County, Michigan for over 40 years. We started out as a small used car dealer in Warren Michigan in 1975.
From those humble beginnings, we have grown to a multi-location dealership group, selling and servicing thousands of vehicles each year. We are hands-on operators; working on-site each day to ensure we are providing an exceptional sales and service experience. Our philosophy for operating a full-service new car dealership is different from the competition. We don’t believe in just talking about customer service, we live and breath customer service; it's our sole purpose for being here.
We promise that you won’t find a stereotypical dealership experience at Genesis Chevrolet. We are honored to represent Chevrolet in Metro Detroit and look forward to meeting you.