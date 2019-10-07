Genesis Chevrolet

CAR OWNER

by CHUCK POPE on 07/10/2019

very good, New service rep MARK did a good job.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

15,000 mile check up

by sharonm428 on 07/10/2019

Always the best customer service! Friendly and knowledgeable staff who took great care of my Malibu!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Tanina buyer

by Nina on 01/12/2018

Davan Dudley is a great saleman he's very helpful. My husband and I went in today thinking it was the end of te road for us and he showed up and out for us. He made us feel very comfortable and showed it that his job wasn't just a job. He love with he does and means it. So if you can let him show you what he can do. Ur leave very satisfied I know we did and we will be back for our next car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Genesis Chevrolet.....A. Howley

by T.Reed on 12/29/2017

Just recently purchased a vehicle from Genesis Chevrolet and it's the first time i ever felt like i wasn't being swindled.Great service and speed and very helpful.Would definitely go back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Adam Howey

by Karen2017 on 12/08/2017

I was Adam first client this is his first car sale he sold me a SUV very professional I enjoy talking with him and I will recommend family members and Friends Karen Streeter

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
about our dealership

Our family has been in the automotive sales and service business in Macomb County, Michigan for over 40 years. We started out as a small used car dealer in Warren Michigan in 1975.

From those humble beginnings, we have grown to a multi-location dealership group, selling and servicing thousands of vehicles each year. We are hands-on operators; working on-site each day to ensure we are providing an exceptional sales and service experience. Our philosophy for operating a full-service new car dealership is different from the competition. We don’t believe in just talking about customer service, we live and breath customer service; it's our sole purpose for being here.

We promise that you won’t find a stereotypical dealership experience at Genesis Chevrolet. We are honored to represent Chevrolet in Metro Detroit and look forward to meeting you.

Amenities
Complimentary Loaner Cars
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Express Service

