Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Dean Arbour Chevrolet

Dean Arbour Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
1859 E US 23, East Tawas, MI 48730
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 4:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Dean Arbour Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dean Arbour Chevrolet East Tawas

by Krayola3 on 02/03/2021

They are knowledgeable staff. Friendly, courteous, helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dean Arbour Chevrolet East Tawas

by Krayola3 on 02/03/2021

They are knowledgeable staff. Friendly, courteous, helpful!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starsservice Rating

05 chevy 3500 van repair

by hurleycycle on 05/12/2017

I Had me van towed in because it die on me. And I spent almost $2000.00 to haveit fixed. It die on me after I left and It ended up been a $6.00 ground strap. They don't know what they are doing. i think they should give me all the labor money back..Because they did not fix the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
48 cars in stock
0 new41 used7 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|9 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Cadillac XT5
Cadillac XT5
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes