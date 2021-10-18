LaFontaine Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Chevrolet
Shady Trade-in Practices
by 10/18/2021on
I would never recommend LaFontaine Chevrolet after my awful and insulting trade-in experience. We live over an hour away from the dealer, so we were able to handle almost everything about the purchase of the used vehicle we would be buying via email and text. When I asked about my trade-in, the salesperson, Lakya Cook, sent me the link for the dealer's KBB instant cash offer site (the same site that is linked to from their homepage and every vehicle detail page on their site). I entered the information for our vehicle and received what seemed like a fair offer of $12,700, which was emailed to me. When we got to the dealership, we test drove the used vehicle we were buying and decided to purchase. We were handed off to the business manager, who told us that our trade was worth $8,000. While we knew there might be a couple minor things that would lower its value, this was 37% less than their instant cash offer! I told the business manager that I had the KBB instant cash offer email that showed the $12,700, and he asked me to forward to him. He then went and got the sales manager. The sales manager acted like he had never heard of the instant cash offer, and was curious where we got it. I told him one of your salespeople directed me to it and it was specific for this dealer. He then said "nobody uses KBB and even after cleaning our vehicle he would probably only be able to get $11,000 for it", which isn't even close to dealer retail. He then said he would give us $9,000 for the confusion. My wife and I contemplated it for a while and probably should have kept the vehicle and sold it to another dealer or by ourselves, but we took the $9,000 offer. After getting home, I researched the KBB instant cash offer and found the following in their FAQs: "What if the Participating Dealer I go to won't match the amount on my Instant Cash Offer? Participating Dealers are required to honor your Instant Cash Offer, provided the information and condition you provided when creating your Offer are confirmed to be accurate by the Participating Dealer. If the information is not correct, the Participating Dealer can update the information using the same online tool you used to generate the Instant Cash Offer for your car, and the update may result in a modified Offer amount. So, the more details you enter about the condition of your car, the more accurate your Offer will be." and this: "Participating Dealers pay a monthly subscription to participate in and receive leads through the Instant Cash Offer Program. Offers provided through the Instant Cash Offer Program are calculated and generated by a proprietary appraisal tool intended to generate a price reflecting a liquid cash offer to be honored by a Participating Dealer irrespective of whether you are purchasing another vehicle from that Participating Dealer. Instant Cash Offer Program guarantees to Participating Dealers that your vehicle will be worth at least the amount of the Offer. Participating Dealers are not owned or operated by, nor are they acting on behalf of, Kelley Blue Book, and, except as described herein, are not otherwise affiliated with Kelley Blue Book. If you redeem your Instant Cash Offer at a Participating Dealer, you will have the option of either using your Instant Cash Offer to trade in your vehicle or to sell your car for a check. If your Instant Cash Offer does not identify a Participating Dealer near you, please call our customer service department at 1-866-559-5268 or send us an email to request this information." Not only did the dealer not meet the requirements of participating in the KBB instant cash offer program, they never even provided me with a valuation of the trade-in vehicle which would detail how they came to their valuation. I filed a complaint with KBB and they said it would be escalated to their dealer relations team. I also tried to contact both the General Manager, Shadrick Bennet, and our salesperson Jason Nabrozny, and neither have returned my calls or emails. The whole experience was just shady. I would avoid Lafontaine Chevrolet if you can. There are plenty of other reputable dealers in the metro Detroit area that wouldn't play these games and give you a fair offer.
Oil Change
by 06/05/2018on
Everything went pretty well as expected. It just took a little longer than I thought.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Unreal
by 05/01/2018on
Tony duncan and his staff and the gentlemens name who I cant recall were incredible. Such a painless and easy process. I will never shop anywhere for a car again.
My best car buying experience-EVER.
by 04/21/2018on
I bought my 2018 Chevy Equinox from Lafontaine based on the fact that my husband had previously purchased 2 Chevys from Lafontaine and I was so impressed by the level of customer service and support he received. I was actually considering a few different (non-Chevy) vehicles but ultimately decided to go with Chevy based on what I have said above. We live about 10 miles from Dexter (and have a local Chevy dealer only about 5 minutes away from us) but would only consider going to LaFontaine.
Pleased customer
by 04/21/2018on
I came into the dealership looking to purchase a used vehicle but instead was able to purchase a brand new one instead. Although my options were limited, my sales person and the finance dept told me the numbers. Not pleased with the car payment itself, but I can manage it for now.
Amazing service
by 04/16/2018on
Tony Duncan, was my sales man the last 2 lease vehicles Ive had. He is honest and doesnt try to sugarcoat or lie to get a deal.
Good experience
by 04/11/2018on
Good experience. Easy in and easy out. I ordered a new truck from the factory. The dealership called me when it arrived. Paperwork and new car were ready to go with minimal time in dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy with new purchase
by 03/11/2018on
I had Kevin Puente as a sales person, very knowledgeable. Got exactly what I was asking for in a timely matter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 03/06/2018on
Purchased a 2018 Traverse as a surprise for my wife whose lease was nearly up for a trade. Not knowing if she'd like the color, they let me take the vehicle overnight. She was super happy and surprised.
Great service
by 01/29/2018on
Service and facility were amazing, the prices could be much more competitive, especially to replace the cabin filter.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional Customer Service!
by 10/02/2017on
Joel and Aaron were extremely professional, friendly, and fair. The buying experience at LaFontaine Chevrolet was the best we have had, and we will return to them for any future purchases. Thank you for making car buying enjoyable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase a car
by 09/26/2017on
The gentleman ( Robert Halfacre) was amazing! He worked with us for the last few months to find me what I really wanted and needed. He went out if his way to help with my work schedule and figuring out a time to do all necessary paperworks. He even had the cat deliverd to me!!! I am very grateful to him for all he did to help me and for his guidance. He knows how to take care of his customers and how to make everything bring simple . I will always recommend him and the lafontaine dealership in Dexter to anyone I know. Thank you so much!!!
amazing service
by 09/09/2017on
The best service we've had in years. It's good to have the customer first attitude in all dealings.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 09/05/2017on
Becky and De'anna did an awesome job. I dealt more with Becky towards the end and she went above and beyond. Even communicated with me after normal business hours b/c I had additional questions. I work in the customer service industry and these are the kinds of employees that we'd like to have more of and that go on to do great things...
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 Traverse
by 08/13/2017on
I knew what I was looking for and had certain things I wanted done (existing lease and some minor exterior damage). Between Joel and Bryan the dealership quickly addressed my issues and got me in the car that I wanted.
Jason Barron
by 08/02/2017on
Once again Jason Barron in service took care of my vehicles needs. He's always accurate and reasonable in price and trustworthy when diagnosing my vehicles issues. I always look to him when my vehicles need attention. He's 5*
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reliable
by 07/24/2017on
I take my car only to LaFontaine in Dexter. After trying other places, no one can measure up to them.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 07/21/2017on
It was free it was a brand new car there was no out of pocket expense.Dan Lafontaine was the best
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2nd oil change
by 07/18/2017on
Was out of state for 1st oil change. 2nd change was just performed. Very happy with service and staff.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great Customer service, high price
by 06/26/2017on
I had great customer service. The price seemed rather high for the work they were doing. They did offer a $100 coupon off of my total invoice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Maintenance
by 04/29/2017on
I took my car in for an oil change and they found that a mouse had made a nest in the hepa filter so they replaced the filter and cleaned out the debris that was left behind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes