Bob Maxey Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Bob Maxey Lincoln
Educator
by 04/05/2018on
This was my second car purchase from Bob Maxey. Everyone involved went above and beyond to get me my 2015 Flex.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and Beyond
by 02/22/2018on
Laura was my sales person she was very caring as interested in what my needs were and went above and beyond to make sure they were met! I’m extremely satisfied with not only Laura but the dealership in all aspects! Will definitely buy again and again from Laura and Bob Maxey!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales
by 03/31/2016on
I am leasing an MKC from Laura Szczerbinski. She was very knowledgable about the vehicle and showed me how to work all the features in the car. I understand she is a new sales consultant and I think she is doing a great job. I've already referred her to a few friends. Thanks Laura and Bob Maxey. Great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Folk at Bob Maxey is Awsome!!!
by 03/25/2016on
I called my dealer for an appointment to return my leased 2013 Lincoln MKX car. I was over aprox. 600 miles and didn't want to owe a lot when I took it back. I had just lost 8 hours per week at work and didn't want my car payment to become a burden. So I actually was just going to return the car and leave. I had said my prayers and asked him for guidance. My husband and I were in separate cars. I forgot the 2nd key FOB so he had returned home to pick it up. While waiting I was talking with Alvin and shared with him that I was concerned about the car payment. He stated ok. Let's look and see what I can do. He did some things on the computer and said: What if I can get your payment down by $100, no money down, waiver the 4 last payments and mileage, use your Dads A plan, and keep the extras that your plan has?" I was shocked to say the least...he had a 2016 MKX, Black like me and my husband liked sitting at the front door. He said while you are waiting for your husband just go look at it. So, I went out and saw a beautiful black MKX 2016 that could belong to me. When my husband arrived. He went out and looked at the car. He knew we would take the car home with us. I don't want to leave out my financial lady Janae. Once everything was said and signed, she looked at me and said "Isn't the lord just wonderful?" I said "All the time". It truly brought tears to my eyes. These folk are awesome at Bob Maxey. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent customer service
by 03/21/2016on
I don't think the customer service I recieved could have gotten any better. I was completely satisfied with everything you guys had to offer. I would highly recommend my family and friends to you guys.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing
by 02/15/2016on
Michael in used cars was a absolute gentleman...and very informative..this purchase was the smoothest i've ever had...I enjoyed the experience. God Bless you all...I love my vehicle. ..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 02/05/2016on
When I asked for a quote on a Lincoln MKZ on Lincoln.com I had no idea who I'd hear back from. To my surprise and delight, it was Tracey from Bob Maxey. She was friendly, helpful and most of all, not a pushy car salesman. She went above and beyond what I could even hope for and helped us get a fabulous car. I will definitely be using her again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome people
by 01/14/2016on
I've been looking for a CTS this color with decent mileage for months. I saw this one originally on Craigslist & followed it to your Web site. I couldn't believe how clean it looked and being able to see the CarFax online was a definite bonus. Mike was great at answering my questions via text because of my work hours. I came up from Toledo on a Saturday & drove the car. Done deal.Thanks to your finance & office folks for working through the details of my out-of-state deal. What an awesome group you have
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 01/06/2016on
I leased a MKC on January 4th. Paul Stergiadis was my sales rep. I drove by the dealership lot on Saturday Jan 2nd just to look at cars in the lot knowing the dealership was supposed to be closed! To my surprise Paul came out to the lot and introduced himself. He was very professional and answered all of my questions. Getting the deal put together on Jan4th was very smooth from Paul to the lady in the finance department. Marty was very friendly and helpful in answering my questions. Job well done!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and awesome vehicle
by 01/04/2016on
I leased the mkz and Tracey was extremely helpful. She made the whole experience wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional customer service
by 10/21/2015on
My Husband I purchased a Lincoln MKC 2016 a week ago and the experience was Exceptional. Tracey Saxton went above & beyond to help in any way possible . I will share this experience with all my friends and family . Thanks so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice people, great service.
by 10/05/2015on
I leased a 2015 Lincoln MKC from Tracey and she was great from the moment we first sat down until the time I left with a new car. She made it easy and I feel like I got a great deal. I would definitely recommend Bob Maxey to anybody who asks.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Lincoln MKZ
by 09/03/2015on
My experience leasing my 2016 Lincoln MKZ was excellent. Jay Kramer was very patient with me trying to decide from the MKC to the MKZ after leasing a SUV for over 15 years. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob Maxey Lincoln Review
by 08/27/2015on
I have never seen a company so accommodating. Everyone was very kind and considerate of my time. This is probably the 10th car our family has purchased from Bob Maxey and we will continue to buy and refer to you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
good experience
by 07/28/2015on
I purchased the MKC. It took some time to find the color with the features I wanted since inventory was low.Jay Kramer was helpful and patient during this process. I am thrilled with the suv.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Vehicle
by 07/13/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Lincoln MKC. My salesman, Mark went above and beyond to ensure I was satisfied with my purchase. Mark stayed late to show me features in the truck that I didn't quite understand.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful 1st time experience
by 06/25/2015on
My experience with Bob Maxey was the best I have ever experienced. Before stopping into Bob Maxey dealership I went to two other dealerships (A Ford and Chevy) and they treated me poorly without getting any of my information. Paul was very down to earth and friendly as soon as I walked into the dealership. Before getting any information from me, he showed me the inventory and what car he thought was best for me. He kept me updated throughout the day and made the experience less stressful and actually fun. I plan to continue to stay with Lincoln and purchase all my cars from Bob Maxey. I loveeeeeeeee my new car! Thanks Paul and Bob Maxey for the wonderful experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service
by 06/06/2015on
The staff here went over and beyond to make sure our every need, question or concern was addressed. Kudos!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my MKZ
by 06/05/2015on
I purchased a 2015 Lincoln MKZ on last Thursday and on Monday of this week June 1 my mother took delivery of her 2015 MKZ
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My May 27, 2015 Bob Maxey Experience
by 06/02/2015on
The service was excellent! All my concerns were addressed before and after I purchased by vehicle. My salesman, Alvin Taylor, went above and beyond the call of duty. He even took my personal belongings off of the keys I was turning in to avoid my breaking a fingernail.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Why I Chose This Dealership
by 04/23/2014on
For the last 20yrs. with this dealership, I have leased my cars. My initial visit was, location. Now residing over 25 mile away, I still go back each time. You're greeted with warmth recognition and appreciation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes