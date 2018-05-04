5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called my dealer for an appointment to return my leased 2013 Lincoln MKX car. I was over aprox. 600 miles and didn't want to owe a lot when I took it back. I had just lost 8 hours per week at work and didn't want my car payment to become a burden. So I actually was just going to return the car and leave. I had said my prayers and asked him for guidance. My husband and I were in separate cars. I forgot the 2nd key FOB so he had returned home to pick it up. While waiting I was talking with Alvin and shared with him that I was concerned about the car payment. He stated ok. Let's look and see what I can do. He did some things on the computer and said: What if I can get your payment down by $100, no money down, waiver the 4 last payments and mileage, use your Dads A plan, and keep the extras that your plan has?" I was shocked to say the least...he had a 2016 MKX, Black like me and my husband liked sitting at the front door. He said while you are waiting for your husband just go look at it. So, I went out and saw a beautiful black MKX 2016 that could belong to me. When my husband arrived. He went out and looked at the car. He knew we would take the car home with us. I don't want to leave out my financial lady Janae. Once everything was said and signed, she looked at me and said "Isn't the lord just wonderful?" I said "All the time". It truly brought tears to my eyes. These folk are awesome at Bob Maxey. Thank You, Thank You, Thank You!!!!! Read more