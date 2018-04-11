LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn
Bad service after sale
by 11/04/2018on
Chris Landfair is the worst salesperson, everything was great while buying my car, but after the sale I was no longer useful. My car needed repair a few days after I purchased it from Chris. I was very upset and took a day off of work for the repairs. They fixed them at no cost, but I was still upset that I needed the repairs. They assured me things were ok with the car. They were very short or rude with me every time I called. I noticed the air endlet cover was missing when I got my first oil change. I called Chris, he was short and rude. I sent him a picture of the missing part. Of course two weeks and counting and no word. They are very rude there. Find your Volkswagen somewhere else, unless you want to be treated like just a sale. The family thing is a joke!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great experience
by 10/23/2017on
I just purchased a car from this dealership. Buying a car is something I truly dreaded. I went into the dealership @ 2:15 pm on a Saturday, I just wanted to test drive a couple cars. By 5pm I was driving home in my new car😊😊😊😊. I love the car and got a pretty awesome deal. My salesman was Chris and he just went above and beyond trying to help me. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone, they have a wonderful team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy and hassle-free purchase, got a great deal!
by 07/14/2017on
The shopping & purchase process from Lafontaine VW was great. The test drive was informational and my sales guy was low-pressure and happy to help provide any info I needed. Follow-up after my visit was appropriate with just an email. When I decided to purchase they were flexible and able to meet the requests I had - with very little hassle or pressure to buy extra add-on price stuff like I've experienced elsewhere. Also gave me a much better price on my trade-in than any other dealerships I'd visited. Really a smooth experience and I walked away feeling like I got exactly the vehicle I wanted at a great value.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Golf Sportwagon
by 06/30/2017on
Dealer was willing to give me what I thought my car was worth as a trade, which helped on the overall cost, when I noticed that it didn't have the floor-mats, my salesman Chris got me new ones at no additional cost. Good for business.
Great staff, put me in a great car!
by 01/22/2016on
Josh was an excellent salesperson. He was funny, pleasant, relatable, and best of all, he got me behind the wheel of my new Beetle much sooner than I expected!
Paperwork falsified
by 03/19/2014on
On fixed income, paperwork was falsified so lease would go through. Car was insured and registered andI was told out of state llicense was fine. Somehow Chris got Geico to insure me without valid license. Shame what people will do to get the DEAL. Would not be issue if I was not mentally disabled. Mom tried to take car back, they said No. Lawyer said to do this and contact News stations. Be Careful!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable