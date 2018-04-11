LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn

2200 S Telegraph Rd, Dearborn, MI 48120
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Customer Reviews of LaFontaine Volkswagen of Dearborn

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
18 Reviews
sales Rating

Bad service after sale

by Volkswagencar on 11/04/2018

Chris Landfair is the worst salesperson, everything was great while buying my car, but after the sale I was no longer useful. My car needed repair a few days after I purchased it from Chris. I was very upset and took a day off of work for the repairs. They fixed them at no cost, but I was still upset that I needed the repairs. They assured me things were ok with the car. They were very short or rude with me every time I called. I noticed the air endlet cover was missing when I got my first oil change. I called Chris, he was short and rude. I sent him a picture of the missing part. Of course two weeks and counting and no word. They are very rude there. Find your Volkswagen somewhere else, unless you want to be treated like just a sale. The family thing is a joke!!!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Renita29 on 10/23/2017

I just purchased a car from this dealership. Buying a car is something I truly dreaded. I went into the dealership @ 2:15 pm on a Saturday, I just wanted to test drive a couple cars. By 5pm I was driving home in my new car&#128522;&#128522;&#128522;&#128522;. I love the car and got a pretty awesome deal. My salesman was Chris and he just went above and beyond trying to help me. I would definitely recommend this dealership to anyone, they have a wonderful team.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Easy and hassle-free purchase, got a great deal!

by tiffsnewcar on 07/14/2017

The shopping & purchase process from Lafontaine VW was great. The test drive was informational and my sales guy was low-pressure and happy to help provide any info I needed. Follow-up after my visit was appropriate with just an email. When I decided to purchase they were flexible and able to meet the requests I had - with very little hassle or pressure to buy extra add-on price stuff like I've experienced elsewhere. Also gave me a much better price on my trade-in than any other dealerships I'd visited. Really a smooth experience and I walked away feeling like I got exactly the vehicle I wanted at a great value.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

2015 Golf Sportwagon

by soundman4 on 06/30/2017

Dealer was willing to give me what I thought my car was worth as a trade, which helped on the overall cost, when I noticed that it didn't have the floor-mats, my salesman Chris got me new ones at no additional cost. Good for business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Warranty work performed

by JenDark on 06/20/2016

I can truly say Tom, the service adviser took care of my vehicle while being serviced for the first time. I dropped my car off early before my scheduled appointment within a couple hours of my appointment they was finished with me vehicle. They had to order a part. I returned 2 days later with a scheduled appointment they completed all the services within an acceptable time frame. When I need more service in my vehicle I will definitely return to this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Pleasant Experience

by Pastor99 on 02/27/2016

The dealership personal are friendly and Personable. They seemed glad that I was There. The sales representative and I Developed a comradely that helped me to Be spoiled to preferential treatment

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Taken Over

by herjetta on 02/11/2016

My Volkswagen Jetta was towed from a repair shop in Monroe, MI, that did not tell them the damage they caused. Tom's service department was not able to fix my car the day I brought it back, and gave me a loaner. My car is now fixed, and I will happily return for routine maintenance.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Great staff, put me in a great car!

by Sluggy01 on 01/22/2016

Josh was an excellent salesperson. He was funny, pleasant, relatable, and best of all, he got me behind the wheel of my new Beetle much sooner than I expected!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Friendly dealership

by Sclayton2525 on 01/22/2016

Tom was a great service coordinator.was able to fit me in for a 40,000 seeing I was in between 30 & 40,000. Kept me updated on my service. I felt comfortable in the dealership and when I need a new one of mine is paid off. We will come to this dealership. Thanks for all your hard work

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Under Promise and Over Deliver! . . . And you did!!

by SymphonyMan on 11/26/2015

From top to bottom, from Service Manager, Tom K., to Service Representative, John M. to every member of the team, each one was in his role a thorough professional who made me feel I could not have been better served. We found that the service at 140+ thousand miles required more than met my eye or vibrated under my foot. And they were able to accomplish everything on time despite the need to order a part or two at a distance, and within estimate and even a bit under. All in all mine was an experience that reconfirmed my faith in Volkswagen and LaFontaine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

My Experience At La Fontaine

by sy704ck on 11/08/2015

My first impression visiting was that the staff were very friendly and helpful as I was directed to the right person to take care of my car to be service. The service consultant John Malushi was very pleasant to talk to. He explained everything I needed to know to take care of the problems with mycar. The car repairs were done a day early than expected. That made me very happy.I would say I am going to have La Fontaine service my car all the time. The visit was more than I expected.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Service couldn't fix what's really the problem there.

by Nessawho1 on 10/14/2014

The only reason that I cannot recommend this vw dealership is because in my recent visit I saw the same finance manager there who tried to stick us a couple thousand dollars of unscrupulous negative equity on the bottom line and he couldn't resist an opportunity to to argue with us over this. The service has been exceptional at all times of service at this location. They have been courteous, on time for appointments, informative and Megan was exceptional and on point at all times, very pleasant and professional. I would recommend your service department hands down. Frank and Vanessa Kecskes

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
service Rating

rating of the dealer service.

by Radwan1957 on 10/14/2014

The service was great and the time was fine.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

First Time Customer

by DCVICKY on 10/09/2014

I had great customer service from the time I called the dealership until I walked out the door after my car had been serviced. I will be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

I had a wonderful experience at yhe dealership

by ijjr on 09/12/2014

I was accepted at the last minute by Tom who gave me amediate service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

Awesome Car!

by mdstrass on 07/19/2014

I love my turbo charged VW convertible! It was my very first new car 40+ years ago and it is still my favorite.... my only question is did you rotate my tires? everything else looks great! Thank you for your excellent service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
service Rating

10,000 Mile Maintenance

by Economist69 on 07/02/2014

Tom and the mechanics completed the work within a reasonable amount of time, whereby, I had reasonable amount of time to speak wilth my salesman on potential purchasing options.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Report it
sales Rating

Paperwork falsified

by busbikeguy on 03/19/2014

On fixed income, paperwork was falsified so lease would go through. Car was insured and registered andI was told out of state llicense was fine. Somehow Chris got Geico to insure me without valid license. Shame what people will do to get the DEAL. Would not be issue if I was not mentally disabled. Mom tried to take car back, they said No. Lawyer said to do this and contact News stations. Be Careful!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Report it
