Chris Landfair is the worst salesperson, everything was great while buying my car, but after the sale I was no longer useful. My car needed repair a few days after I purchased it from Chris. I was very upset and took a day off of work for the repairs. They fixed them at no cost, but I was still upset that I needed the repairs. They assured me things were ok with the car. They were very short or rude with me every time I called. I noticed the air endlet cover was missing when I got my first oil change. I called Chris, he was short and rude. I sent him a picture of the missing part. Of course two weeks and counting and no word. They are very rude there. Find your Volkswagen somewhere else, unless you want to be treated like just a sale. The family thing is a joke!!!!! Read more