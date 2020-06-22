The service was outstanding! They went out of there way to help me - especially Steve and Savannah They made the experience so easy and they really helped me out by delivering my car back to me Thank You both
Tracy in service was great. After the receptionist was very rude to me, he handled the whole situation with class. Got my car into the shop and back to me with in three days, which I wasn't expecting it back until the following week. Thanks Tracy!!!!
Village Ford is an outstanding dealership. From beginning to end I felt like part of the family. Every question I had was answered and every employee was very courteous. Being a Chevy girl all my life I can honestly say I am proud to now be in the Ford family. Thank you Village Ford for going above and beyond my expectations!!!
I came in for an oil change to use a $10 off on the works package my dad received in the mail. I arrived around 10:30am and my service was completed around 3:00pm. The technician tried to sell me new tires, windshield wipers, fluid, and air filters. I opted to put all of these off as I had already been there for a long time and just wanted to go home.
Tracy is a great service tech and I always take my cars to him. This last time it was in I had an oil change and for the third consecutive time whoever did the oil change put my current milage on the sticker rather than the mileage to bring it in for another oil change. I would like a new sticker sent to me by mail please and it might help to mention this to the people who do the oil changes and print the stickers. Maybe something has changed with your system because I have been going here for years and never had this issue till recently.
I also felt that the fees to check my key fab and battery were ridiculously high.
Had my Escape in for it's routine maintenance and while it was there I was able to get my CD player checked. As I suspected it had a problem and was replaced quickly and works great. Thanks to the technicians and service staff for such quick and great service.
I've had my Explorer in 9 times in as many months for an electrical problem that not even the A team at Ford can seem to fix. It did work for almost 2 months before I had to take it in again this last Monday
I have been very happy with all of my dealings with Village Ford. The staff is always courteous and helpful if I have any questions. Just keep up the good work. I also believe that you have made good choices in your selection of the two customer liaison personnel.
Brought my 2005 Escape to Village Ford for a refueling issue. Worked with Tracey who provided excellent service keeping me up to date on the repairs. Based on the frequency of repairs for this issue was provided a very fair price considering the vehicle was well out of warranty.
Brought leased car in because of a glitch in the Sync3 system. System was either re-loaded or a chip replaced. Upon completion, I got a "low tire" indication when I started the car in Service parking lot. Car is still so new that I'm not familiar yet with all the icons and messages.. Service Advisor Beckie Audritch was EXTREMELY helpful thru this process, and immediately took car back into service bay, where they discovered a screw in one tire. Tire was plugged, and I was on my way. Thanks!
At the same time, I turned over to the Sales desk, a letter I had received from Ford Customer Service The letter said that I was getting maintenance and recall notices on the leased '14 Escape which I had turned in at the end of August....when we leased the '17 Escape.....because the State of Michigan still showed me as the owner of the '14 . Staff person said she would handle the correction so that I get notices for the correct car.
Neil Allen
