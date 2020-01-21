Jim Riehls Friendly Honda Customer Reviews of Jim Riehls Friendly Honda all sales Reviews service Reviews 4.9 Overall Rating (67)
01/21/2020
Dakota at Friendly Honda went out of his way to make my purchase experience the best it could be despite the difficult circumstances of my prior vehicle being declared a total loss. He listened intently to my concerns about any differences in the vehicles and went to great lengths to accommodate my needs. At Friendly Honda I truly feel like I am a part of the family and that the entire team looks out for the best interests of their customers.
sales Rating
Always on time, Very friendly
service Rating
Awesome Service! Very fast. Performed oil change in less than 20 min and also had a complimentary car wash. I will be returning.
service Rating
Service Appointment Review
Everything was perfect, no hassle, in and out in less than an hr.
service Rating
Oil change and tire rotation
Fast and friendly service
service Rating
RiCj1974 01/22/2020
Did what was expected
service Rating
01/21/2020
service Rating
Prompt, Efficient Service
I was due for an oil change and drove in without an appointment. Within 3 minutes, a technician had gauged the wear on my tires and I was sitting in the waiting room as my oil was changed and the tires were rotated.
The service was completed before the time quoted at my arrival. The receptionist/cashier, Brionna, was very pleasant, which assured that I left with a very positive impression.
service Rating
Friendly knowledgable staff . I felt that I was welcome every time that I stepped in the showroom. And I also knew that I was buying a quality product in Honda, because of previous Honda's that we purchased. Thank You
service Rating
They took care of all our request in a very professional way. Congrats!
sales Rating
Leased a 2019 Civic EX from Friendly Honda. I was very satisfied with the salesperson (Allison) and the dealership. Will return in the future.
service Rating
We did A1 maintenance and very satisfied. Service is fast and office people are friendly. Also they cleaned my car after the service. Thanks!
service Rating
I was told I would get a ride home, that did not happen.
service Rating
Fabulous Team, Tyler and Drita take excellent care of me and my car!
service Rating
Came for and oil change and tire rotation and the service man let me know that my car had a recall and that they would be able to take care of it at the same time.
service Rating
Every time I bring my Honda in, I get great, professional service and am treated with respect. I always feel valued as a customer.
service Rating
This is the best dealer around for service. Everyone is polite and efficient. Service is prompt, waiting room is comfortable, I never dread going for service here as I have at other places.
service Rating
ServiceSession 10/28/2019
Prompt and very polite
service Rating
In and out in no time at all.
service Rating
by
DaveRosenkranz 10/15/2019
Always a pleasure to have my oil changed at Jim Riehl's Friendly Honda. Brian is great to work with; he checks me in quickly, makes sure recommended maintenance items are addressed, and goes over multi point inspection when done. I have never been disappointed with my service!
service Rating
They were able to accommodate me. They were quie friendly and efficient.
sales Rating
I've leased many Honda products in the last 18 yr's. All from Jim Riehl's auto group. Because of there service and the best lease deals. The sales staff go out of there way to answer any issues that may come up today or the future.
