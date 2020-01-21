Jim Riehls Friendly Honda

18900 Hall Rd, Clinton Township, MI 48038
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Jim Riehls Friendly Honda

4.9
Overall Rating
(67)
Recommend: Yes (67) No (0)
sales Rating

Positive Experience

by Positive on 01/21/2020

Dakota at Friendly Honda went out of his way to make my purchase experience the best it could be despite the difficult circumstances of my prior vehicle being declared a total loss. He listened intently to my concerns about any differences in the vehicles and went to great lengths to accommodate my needs. At Friendly Honda I truly feel like I am a part of the family and that the entire team looks out for the best interests of their customers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Love the Service

by Helen on 02/18/2020

Always on time, Very friendly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great!

by CivicSi on 02/13/2020

Awesome Service! Very fast. Performed oil change in less than 20 min and also had a complimentary car wash. I will be returning.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service Appointment Review

by Daniel on 02/13/2020

Everything was perfect, no hassle, in and out in less than an hr.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change and tire rotation

by Ashley on 02/04/2020

Fast and friendly service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Warranty

by RiCj1974 on 01/22/2020

Did what was expected

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prompt, Efficient Service

by Bob on 01/16/2020

I was due for an oil change and drove in without an appointment. Within 3 minutes, a technician had gauged the wear on my tires and I was sitting in the waiting room as my oil was changed and the tires were rotated. The service was completed before the time quoted at my arrival. The receptionist/cashier, Brionna, was very pleasant, which assured that I left with a very positive impression.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

2020 CRV

by Joe on 01/12/2020

Friendly knowledgable staff . I felt that I was welcome every time that I stepped in the showroom. And I also knew that I was buying a quality product in Honda, because of previous Honda's that we purchased. Thank You

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by BWong on 01/10/2020

They took care of all our request in a very professional way. Congrats!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great experience

by DHales on 01/03/2020

Leased a 2019 Civic EX from Friendly Honda. I was very satisfied with the salesperson (Allison) and the dealership. Will return in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

A1 Service

by David on 12/25/2019

We did A1 maintenance and very satisfied. Service is fast and office people are friendly. Also they cleaned my car after the service. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by JWS on 12/24/2019

I was told I would get a ride home, that did not happen.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Awesome

by Honda on 12/23/2019

Fabulous Team, Tyler and Drita take excellent care of me and my car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil Change

by Cynthia on 11/26/2019

Came for and oil change and tire rotation and the service man let me know that my car had a recall and that they would be able to take care of it at the same time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great Service

by SteveY on 11/16/2019

Every time I bring my Honda in, I get great, professional service and am treated with respect. I always feel valued as a customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Karen on 11/16/2019

This is the best dealer around for service. Everyone is polite and efficient. Service is prompt, waiting room is comfortable, I never dread going for service here as I have at other places.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service session

by ServiceSession on 10/28/2019

Prompt and very polite

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Quick and easy

by Will on 10/26/2019

In and out in no time at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Honda Service

by DaveRosenkranz on 10/15/2019

Always a pleasure to have my oil changed at Jim Riehl's Friendly Honda. Brian is great to work with; he checks me in quickly, makes sure recommended maintenance items are addressed, and goes over multi point inspection when done. I have never been disappointed with my service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Prompt and efficient !

by Skyblue on 10/03/2019

They were able to accommodate me. They were quie friendly and efficient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

CRV AWD EX

by B.Rep on 09/26/2019

I've leased many Honda products in the last 18 yr's. All from Jim Riehl's auto group. Because of there service and the best lease deals. The sales staff go out of there way to answer any issues that may come up today or the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
