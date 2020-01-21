Jim Riehls Friendly Honda
Customer Reviews of Jim Riehls Friendly Honda
Positive Experience
by 01/21/2020on
Dakota at Friendly Honda went out of his way to make my purchase experience the best it could be despite the difficult circumstances of my prior vehicle being declared a total loss. He listened intently to my concerns about any differences in the vehicles and went to great lengths to accommodate my needs. At Friendly Honda I truly feel like I am a part of the family and that the entire team looks out for the best interests of their customers.
2020 CRV
by 01/12/2020on
Friendly knowledgable staff . I felt that I was welcome every time that I stepped in the showroom. And I also knew that I was buying a quality product in Honda, because of previous Honda's that we purchased. Thank You
Great experience
by 01/03/2020on
Leased a 2019 Civic EX from Friendly Honda. I was very satisfied with the salesperson (Allison) and the dealership. Will return in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
CRV AWD EX
by 09/26/2019on
I've leased many Honda products in the last 18 yr's. All from Jim Riehl's auto group. Because of there service and the best lease deals. The sales staff go out of there way to answer any issues that may come up today or the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda CRV Purchase
by 07/25/2019on
I recently worked with Dakota to purchase a used 2016 Honda CRV. I was in urgent need to buy a vehicle and he as able to get everything set up and transferred from the vehicle I had recently totaled. I was able to finance through my existing credit union and was given a fabulous interest rate. The team seemed incredibility knowledgeable and fair, and overall seemed to have my best interests in mind.
Used vehiicle purchase
by 07/21/2019on
Joe and Dakota did a great job answering all of my questions and addressing my issues.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great customer service.
by 07/04/2019on
Louie is a genuinely nice guy that helped me through the process, no pressure, straight to the point. Will definitely work with him again if I buy another Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I love my Honda!
by 06/01/2019on
This is the 4th or 5th Honda I have had! that says it all! My salesman, George Jablonski, is the best!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Not sure if Costco program worked
by 05/28/2019on
Overall I am please with my purchase but this is the 2nd time I have used the Costco program and it was totally different. The first time it was exactly like Costco explains, I knew the price prior to coming to dealership, this time I was told we would discuss when I came in and was told when I asked about Costco price was told o they only give a couple hundred off then had to debate over warranty price, not sure if I got cheated
Riehl Rocks
by 05/26/2019on
Saleman Bill and my paperwork closing guy took good care of me. This is my second purchase from Riehl's.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Civic Hatchback Lease
by 02/17/2019on
My leasing experience with Riehl's Friendly Honda was professional and pleasant. The salesperson I worked with got right to work, in spite of very bad weather. We were able to come to a mutually agreeable deal quickly. I thought I would have to compromise on the model and color I wanted, but she found exactly what I was looking for and a fair price. My husband leased a Fit from Riehl about a year and a half ago and was also very happy with his deal. As retirees, we are grateful to find leases that we can afford, and have access to two great cars.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Honda Car Buyer
by 01/20/2019on
Very good deal. Very friendly sales giving you the right deal for your needs.
Great
by 11/08/2018on
Awesome service from George! Love my new car!
Car buy
by 10/20/2018on
Excellent Rob got it done in a hour and I drove away
Great Experience
by 09/07/2018on
I would highly recommend this dealership . Great deal on my trade in and a good price on my new Ridgeline Pickup. The sales person ,George was very thorough explaining all the features of my new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2018 CR-V EX Purchase
by 07/30/2018on
Salesman (George) was very professional, courteous, knowledgeable and upbeat. Encouraged questions, satisfactorily answered every one I asked. Very thorough in explaining vehicle features before drive-away. Made the purchase experience as painless as possible. Highly recommend!
Great Salesman
by 07/27/2018on
Bryan Gardner was a pleasure to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very professional
by 07/17/2018on
Saw an ad on FB Marketplace for a car I was interested in. Did enough research to determine a fair price for the new car and the same for my trade. Met with Rob and within 10 minutes we had made a deal. No pressure, no going to the guy “in the back office”. And the total package was $2000 less than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very professional
by 07/17/2018on
Saw an ad on FB Marketplace for a car I was interested in. Did enough research to determine a fair price for the new car and the same for my trade. Met with Rob and within 10 minutes we had made a deal. No pressure, no going to the guy “in the back office”. And the total package was $2000 less than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Incredible Service
by 05/27/2018on
After an initial misunderstanding Todd Hansen and staff worked to get me in the car I really wanted. I am beyond impressed with service and will be recommending this dealership to everyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Price for HRV
by 05/03/2018on
Sadly, most auto dealers appear to collude with one another on pricing. One can go to a dozen dealers of a particular brand and be quoted near identical prices for the same model vehicle. Everyone in Michigan knows the system is rigged against the consumer, and most accept it as, "it is what it is", and surrender their hard-earned money. Luckily for us, Friendly Honda dropped the price of our HRV about $1,200 under the average of the other 4 dealerships we visited. Not sure if Friendly Honda's price was so good or the others were so bad. Nevertheless, the HRV is a great car. Having the smoothest acceleration and perfect road manners, it is a treat to drive. Oh, and it really does get 30mpg in city driving.