4 out of 5 stars

My leasing experience with Riehl's Friendly Honda was professional and pleasant. The salesperson I worked with got right to work, in spite of very bad weather. We were able to come to a mutually agreeable deal quickly. I thought I would have to compromise on the model and color I wanted, but she found exactly what I was looking for and a fair price. My husband leased a Fit from Riehl about a year and a half ago and was also very happy with his deal. As retirees, we are grateful to find leases that we can afford, and have access to two great cars. Read more