Each time I’ve gone in for service the staff was always friendly and quick to great you with a hello and a smile. Service performed is always done as promised and in a timely manner. They always wash my car after they service my vehicle.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
John Shell was absolutely amazing. He went out of his way to make sure that I found the exact car that I felt the greatest in, and did everything he could to get me in my preferred price range. Definitely recommend.
I have always had Chrysler Vehicles but this year I dealt with so many rude and nasty salespeople including my salesman who took care of me 3 years ago. I saw the ad for Jim Causley walked in was treated like a queen by salesman Andrew . Their Ads don’t just get you in the door then change drastically their ads are honest and truthful. Very pleasant experience and Love my Encore. I have found a new home for my car needs. Thanks you for such an Awesome Experience
I have leased a lot of cars/SUV's over the last 20 years. This was by far the smoothest, easiest experience I have ever had. I picked a Yukon from their online inventory, lined everything up via email and telephone, and voila I went in and signed the lease an drove away in my new Yukon. I could not have been happier with my experience at Jim Causley GMC.
Our salesman Willard was amazing. He was very informative and understood what our needs for our family were. He was able to find us the perfect SUV with the options that we requested. We are very happy with our new car.
Jim Causley service is always great! I like that they send an email to confirm my appointment! I like that they sent me a text message also!;I arrive and they take my car right away! I wasn't even there a hour! And I like that they send me home with a clean car!
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I leased a 2019 Terrain and the salesman and the purchase went without any problems. This was my first experience on my own and I had all the confidence in this dealership and the salesman. Will definitely be back there in 3 years!
1 Comments