I have always had Chrysler Vehicles but this year I dealt with so many rude and nasty salespeople including my salesman who took care of me 3 years ago. I saw the ad for Jim Causley walked in was treated like a queen by salesman Andrew . Their Ads don't just get you in the door then change drastically their ads are honest and truthful. Very pleasant experience and Love my Encore. I have found a new home for my car needs. Thanks you for such an Awesome Experience