Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Jim Causley Buick GMC

Jim Causley Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
38111 S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48036
(844) 832-6803
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Jim Causley Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(93)
Recommend: Yes (93) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great Dealership, Highly Recommend

by Great on 01/03/2020

Great dealership, Adam was great, got things done quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
251 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

long time customer

by jim on 01/04/2020

dealership and employees are very professional and freindly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Dealership, Highly Recommend

by Great on 01/03/2020

Great dealership, Adam was great, got things done quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Customer Satisfaction

by Jim on 12/29/2019

I was a pleasure doing business with Jim Causley Buick GMC. The entire process went off smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Oil change and inspection

by Roger on 12/21/2019

Did a great job and took less time than expected

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Truly Exceptional Purchase Experience

by Allan on 12/15/2019

Truly exceptional purchase experience with a sales team that catered to my wishes as if I had been a part of their customer base for years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

The Best Dealer

by Fabulous on 12/10/2019

We just love this dealership. I come from the west side of the state to buy cars from this dealership..wouldn't t go anywhere else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Mr.

by edmunds.com on 12/07/2019

As always, very professional and courteous for the service requested. Car was delivered on time and clean. All aspects of the service were totally satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

I Highly recommend Jim Causley Buick

by tracy on 12/01/2019

Each time I’ve gone in for service the staff was always friendly and quick to great you with a hello and a smile. Service performed is always done as promised and in a timely manner. They always wash my car after they service my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Buyer

by Patty on 11/25/2019

I had a pleasant experience buying my vehicle Andrew Ryntz was the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

So happy with my new truck and sales guy

by Reilly on 11/23/2019

Andrew listened to my list of wants for a new vehicle and fit me with the perfect truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good Service

by BillMc on 11/20/2019

Service for oil change was done on time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Service

by Dennis on 11/11/2019

Ms. Tammy Deschutter was extremely knowledgeable and provided exemplary service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by Mitchconte on 11/10/2019

John Shell was absolutely amazing. He went out of his way to make sure that I found the exact car that I felt the greatest in, and did everything he could to get me in my preferred price range. Definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Truly Satisfied 1st Time Customer

by Edna on 10/12/2019

I have always had Chrysler Vehicles but this year I dealt with so many rude and nasty salespeople including my salesman who took care of me 3 years ago. I saw the ad for Jim Causley walked in was treated like a queen by salesman Andrew . Their Ads don’t just get you in the door then change drastically their ads are honest and truthful. Very pleasant experience and Love my Encore. I have found a new home for my car needs. Thanks you for such an Awesome Experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Yukon Lease

by Junior55 on 10/11/2019

I have leased a lot of cars/SUV's over the last 20 years. This was by far the smoothest, easiest experience I have ever had. I picked a Yukon from their online inventory, lined everything up via email and telephone, and voila I went in and signed the lease an drove away in my new Yukon. I could not have been happier with my experience at Jim Causley GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Excellent

by Customer on 10/07/2019

The experience was amazing and I would recommended going here to get a vehicle. They are very knowledgeable and professional. Great place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

great experience

by ulewicz on 10/07/2019

Our salesman Willard was amazing. He was very informative and understood what our needs for our family were. He was able to find us the perfect SUV with the options that we requested. We are very happy with our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Always Great Service!

by Elayne on 10/04/2019

Jim Causley service is always great! I like that they send an email to confirm my appointment! I like that they sent me a text message also!;I arrive and they take my car right away! I wasn't even there a hour! And I like that they send me home with a clean car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Dealership on 10/03/2019

I leased a 2019 Terrain and the salesman and the purchase went without any problems. This was my first experience on my own and I had all the confidence in this dealership and the salesman. Will definitely be back there in 3 years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Quick and Efficient

by Bob on 09/22/2019

Quick and efficient oil chang, tire rotation, and recall work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

10 stars

by Mark on 09/21/2019

Keep up the excellent customer service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
773 cars in stock
692 new17 used64 certified pre-owned
Buick Encore GX
Buick Encore GX
189 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes