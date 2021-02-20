1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Called dealership in November and was told 6-8 weeks to order a new truck. On December 7th,early afternoon, I went in to order. My salesperson went to the manager to ask if I could order a truck. His response was while throwing his hands up in the air. I am busy. I heard the answer so I asked if I was to come in when he opened tomorrow could I order then. He said it should not be a problem. Drove back the next morning at opening and the manager Dave Herbert took my order. Printed out what I supposedly requested. I gave a deposit and was told they would get ahold of me. 6 weeks to the day I called, left a message asking about the truck. Jerry the salesperson called back and said he will look into it and get back to me. A week later to the day I left another message. Jerry called back saying it could be another 7 or so more weeks. The can't find anything on it. Don't know what happened. I asked about the $500 deposit. He said he would get back to me. Two days later he called and said he had a check and would drop it off or put in mail. He did. The problem I have is nobody took responsibility or seamed to care. No follow up on the order or communication with me. Only after I called did I get a response. How long should I wait for a follow up? Besides having my $500 they also hit my credit rating. I was not financing it. It couldn't be a easier sale. I don't believe they searched to far to find one either. Though Jerry was apologetic. He didn't have a answer. I do think the manager and/or owner could of followed up with me. It appears to me the dealership doesn't care about selling $66,000 vehicles. Worst experience ever trying to spend that kind of money. Might want to look elsewhere. Unless your into incompetent. Overall rating should be a zero. Read more