Customer Reviews of Jim Causley Buick GMC
Worst experience ever
by 02/20/2021on
Called dealership in November and was told 6-8 weeks to order a new truck. On December 7th,early afternoon, I went in to order. My salesperson went to the manager to ask if I could order a truck. His response was while throwing his hands up in the air. I am busy. I heard the answer so I asked if I was to come in when he opened tomorrow could I order then. He said it should not be a problem. Drove back the next morning at opening and the manager Dave Herbert took my order. Printed out what I supposedly requested. I gave a deposit and was told they would get ahold of me. 6 weeks to the day I called, left a message asking about the truck. Jerry the salesperson called back and said he will look into it and get back to me. A week later to the day I left another message. Jerry called back saying it could be another 7 or so more weeks. The can't find anything on it. Don't know what happened. I asked about the $500 deposit. He said he would get back to me. Two days later he called and said he had a check and would drop it off or put in mail. He did. The problem I have is nobody took responsibility or seamed to care. No follow up on the order or communication with me. Only after I called did I get a response. How long should I wait for a follow up? Besides having my $500 they also hit my credit rating. I was not financing it. It couldn't be a easier sale. I don't believe they searched to far to find one either. Though Jerry was apologetic. He didn't have a answer. I do think the manager and/or owner could of followed up with me. It appears to me the dealership doesn't care about selling $66,000 vehicles. Worst experience ever trying to spend that kind of money. Might want to look elsewhere. Unless your into incompetent. Overall rating should be a zero.
long time customer
by 01/04/2020on
dealership and employees are very professional and freindly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership, Highly Recommend
by 01/03/2020on
Great dealership, Adam was great, got things done quickly and professionally.
Customer Satisfaction
by 12/29/2019on
I was a pleasure doing business with Jim Causley Buick GMC. The entire process went off smoothly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil change and inspection
by 12/21/2019on
Did a great job and took less time than expected
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly Exceptional Purchase Experience
by 12/15/2019on
Truly exceptional purchase experience with a sales team that catered to my wishes as if I had been a part of their customer base for years.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Dealer
by 12/10/2019on
We just love this dealership. I come from the west side of the state to buy cars from this dealership..wouldn't t go anywhere else
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mr.
by 12/07/2019on
As always, very professional and courteous for the service requested. Car was delivered on time and clean. All aspects of the service were totally satisfactory.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I Highly recommend Jim Causley Buick
by 12/01/2019on
Each time I’ve gone in for service the staff was always friendly and quick to great you with a hello and a smile. Service performed is always done as promised and in a timely manner. They always wash my car after they service my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buyer
by 11/25/2019on
I had a pleasant experience buying my vehicle Andrew Ryntz was the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
So happy with my new truck and sales guy
by 11/23/2019on
Andrew listened to my list of wants for a new vehicle and fit me with the perfect truck.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Service
by 11/20/2019on
Service for oil change was done on time!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service
by 11/11/2019on
Ms. Tammy Deschutter was extremely knowledgeable and provided exemplary service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience
by 11/10/2019on
John Shell was absolutely amazing. He went out of his way to make sure that I found the exact car that I felt the greatest in, and did everything he could to get me in my preferred price range. Definitely recommend.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truly Satisfied 1st Time Customer
by 10/12/2019on
I have always had Chrysler Vehicles but this year I dealt with so many rude and nasty salespeople including my salesman who took care of me 3 years ago. I saw the ad for Jim Causley walked in was treated like a queen by salesman Andrew . Their Ads don’t just get you in the door then change drastically their ads are honest and truthful. Very pleasant experience and Love my Encore. I have found a new home for my car needs. Thanks you for such an Awesome Experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Yukon Lease
by 10/11/2019on
I have leased a lot of cars/SUV's over the last 20 years. This was by far the smoothest, easiest experience I have ever had. I picked a Yukon from their online inventory, lined everything up via email and telephone, and voila I went in and signed the lease an drove away in my new Yukon. I could not have been happier with my experience at Jim Causley GMC.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Excellent
by 10/07/2019on
The experience was amazing and I would recommended going here to get a vehicle. They are very knowledgeable and professional. Great place!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
great experience
by 10/07/2019on
Our salesman Willard was amazing. He was very informative and understood what our needs for our family were. He was able to find us the perfect SUV with the options that we requested. We are very happy with our new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Always Great Service!
by 10/04/2019on
Jim Causley service is always great! I like that they send an email to confirm my appointment! I like that they sent me a text message also!;I arrive and they take my car right away! I wasn't even there a hour! And I like that they send me home with a clean car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 10/03/2019on
I leased a 2019 Terrain and the salesman and the purchase went without any problems. This was my first experience on my own and I had all the confidence in this dealership and the salesman. Will definitely be back there in 3 years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Quick and Efficient
by 09/22/2019on
Quick and efficient oil chang, tire rotation, and recall work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
