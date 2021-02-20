Skip to main content
Jim Causley Buick GMC

Jim Causley Buick GMC
38111 S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48036
Today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
closed
Customer Reviews of Jim Causley Buick GMC

1.0
Overall Rating
1 out of 5 stars(253)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
253 Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst experience ever

by Brian on 02/20/2021

Called dealership in November and was told 6-8 weeks to order a new truck. On December 7th,early afternoon, I went in to order. My salesperson went to the manager to ask if I could order a truck. His response was while throwing his hands up in the air. I am busy. I heard the answer so I asked if I was to come in when he opened tomorrow could I order then. He said it should not be a problem. Drove back the next morning at opening and the manager Dave Herbert took my order. Printed out what I supposedly requested. I gave a deposit and was told they would get ahold of me. 6 weeks to the day I called, left a message asking about the truck. Jerry the salesperson called back and said he will look into it and get back to me. A week later to the day I left another message. Jerry called back saying it could be another 7 or so more weeks. The can't find anything on it. Don't know what happened. I asked about the $500 deposit. He said he would get back to me. Two days later he called and said he had a check and would drop it off or put in mail. He did. The problem I have is nobody took responsibility or seamed to care. No follow up on the order or communication with me. Only after I called did I get a response. How long should I wait for a follow up? Besides having my $500 they also hit my credit rating. I was not financing it. It couldn't be a easier sale. I don't believe they searched to far to find one either. Though Jerry was apologetic. He didn't have a answer. I do think the manager and/or owner could of followed up with me. It appears to me the dealership doesn't care about selling $66,000 vehicles. Worst experience ever trying to spend that kind of money. Might want to look elsewhere. Unless your into incompetent. Overall rating should be a zero.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No

2 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

long time customer

by jim on 01/04/2020

dealership and employees are very professional and freindly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Dealership, Highly Recommend

by Great on 01/03/2020

Great dealership, Adam was great, got things done quickly and professionally.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Customer Satisfaction

by Jim on 12/29/2019

I was a pleasure doing business with Jim Causley Buick GMC. The entire process went off smoothly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Oil change and inspection

by Roger on 12/21/2019

Did a great job and took less time than expected

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truly Exceptional Purchase Experience

by Allan on 12/15/2019

Truly exceptional purchase experience with a sales team that catered to my wishes as if I had been a part of their customer base for years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The Best Dealer

by Fabulous on 12/10/2019

We just love this dealership. I come from the west side of the state to buy cars from this dealership..wouldn't t go anywhere else

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Mr.

by edmunds.com on 12/07/2019

As always, very professional and courteous for the service requested. Car was delivered on time and clean. All aspects of the service were totally satisfactory.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

I Highly recommend Jim Causley Buick

by tracy on 12/01/2019

Each time I’ve gone in for service the staff was always friendly and quick to great you with a hello and a smile. Service performed is always done as promised and in a timely manner. They always wash my car after they service my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer

by Patty on 11/25/2019

I had a pleasant experience buying my vehicle Andrew Ryntz was the best!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

So happy with my new truck and sales guy

by Reilly on 11/23/2019

Andrew listened to my list of wants for a new vehicle and fit me with the perfect truck.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good Service

by BillMc on 11/20/2019

Service for oil change was done on time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service

by Dennis on 11/11/2019

Ms. Tammy Deschutter was extremely knowledgeable and provided exemplary service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Mitchconte on 11/10/2019

John Shell was absolutely amazing. He went out of his way to make sure that I found the exact car that I felt the greatest in, and did everything he could to get me in my preferred price range. Definitely recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Truly Satisfied 1st Time Customer

by Edna on 10/12/2019

I have always had Chrysler Vehicles but this year I dealt with so many rude and nasty salespeople including my salesman who took care of me 3 years ago. I saw the ad for Jim Causley walked in was treated like a queen by salesman Andrew . Their Ads don’t just get you in the door then change drastically their ads are honest and truthful. Very pleasant experience and Love my Encore. I have found a new home for my car needs. Thanks you for such an Awesome Experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Yukon Lease

by Junior55 on 10/11/2019

I have leased a lot of cars/SUV's over the last 20 years. This was by far the smoothest, easiest experience I have ever had. I picked a Yukon from their online inventory, lined everything up via email and telephone, and voila I went in and signed the lease an drove away in my new Yukon. I could not have been happier with my experience at Jim Causley GMC.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Customer on 10/07/2019

The experience was amazing and I would recommended going here to get a vehicle. They are very knowledgeable and professional. Great place!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

great experience

by ulewicz on 10/07/2019

Our salesman Willard was amazing. He was very informative and understood what our needs for our family were. He was able to find us the perfect SUV with the options that we requested. We are very happy with our new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Always Great Service!

by Elayne on 10/04/2019

Jim Causley service is always great! I like that they send an email to confirm my appointment! I like that they sent me a text message also!;I arrive and they take my car right away! I wasn't even there a hour! And I like that they send me home with a clean car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Dealership on 10/03/2019

I leased a 2019 Terrain and the salesman and the purchase went without any problems. This was my first experience on my own and I had all the confidence in this dealership and the salesman. Will definitely be back there in 3 years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Quick and Efficient

by Bob on 09/22/2019

Quick and efficient oil chang, tire rotation, and recall work.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
368 cars in stock
97 new16 used255 certified pre-owned
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Collision Repair/Body Shop
Customer Lounge Area

