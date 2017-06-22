1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Ruined the car buying experience! Went to purchase a new Renegade with Steven Salman - thought he was friendly so even though I was talking to several other dealers, I decided to return to him since he was my first test drive. We worked out all the details, finance was a breeze, and it went downhill from there. After agreeing and signing, My trade-in was appraised and all was set. I ran home to grab the title so he could call me and say I didn't qualify for one of the rebates that would be an extra 1500. Ok, no big deal. I return with title only to informed that the interest rate he quoted me went up a pinch. Ok, no big deal. On my way home again, since I opted to go with my bank, I lose a $500 rebate. I complained and said this was making me unhappy. He talked with the General Manager and was able to offer me 300 back. I thought ok he is trying. I called and cancelled the insurance on my car and placed on the new car as he requested per the VIN number he provided. I was told my car was being driven up from OH and would be here the next day, two days at most. No call came the next day. No call came the 2nd day, so I called to see the status of my car only to be told there is no car. Sorry. They can try and find me another one but it might cost more. You mean to tell me you had me place insurance on a car you didn't even have secured? I was so mad and said just give me back my title and deposit. I was told they already cashed the deposit and no one was there today to write a check, I would have to wait a day or two. This whole experience has been a nightmare. This my first time ever buying a NEW car rather than used and this place was simply horrible. Beware!!!!! Read more