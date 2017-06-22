Parkway Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Customer Reviews of Parkway Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
Ruined my first car buying experience
by 06/22/2017on
Ruined the car buying experience! Went to purchase a new Renegade with Steven Salman - thought he was friendly so even though I was talking to several other dealers, I decided to return to him since he was my first test drive. We worked out all the details, finance was a breeze, and it went downhill from there. After agreeing and signing, My trade-in was appraised and all was set. I ran home to grab the title so he could call me and say I didn't qualify for one of the rebates that would be an extra 1500. Ok, no big deal. I return with title only to informed that the interest rate he quoted me went up a pinch. Ok, no big deal. On my way home again, since I opted to go with my bank, I lose a $500 rebate. I complained and said this was making me unhappy. He talked with the General Manager and was able to offer me 300 back. I thought ok he is trying. I called and cancelled the insurance on my car and placed on the new car as he requested per the VIN number he provided. I was told my car was being driven up from OH and would be here the next day, two days at most. No call came the next day. No call came the 2nd day, so I called to see the status of my car only to be told there is no car. Sorry. They can try and find me another one but it might cost more. You mean to tell me you had me place insurance on a car you didn't even have secured? I was so mad and said just give me back my title and deposit. I was told they already cashed the deposit and no one was there today to write a check, I would have to wait a day or two. This whole experience has been a nightmare. This my first time ever buying a NEW car rather than used and this place was simply horrible. Beware!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Sales Experience
by 09/26/2016on
After visiting a few Chrysler dealerships and becoming frustrated, I did my research and decided to purchase my new Jeep Cherokee from this dealership. Susie Ruzza was my salesperson, she did a phenomenal job! Susie made sure all my needs were met, and her communication tools were punctual and effective. I would highly recommend The Chrysler Parkway dealership. Make sure you ask for Susie, she's the Best!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Worst dealership ever
by 02/17/2016on
Have been twice before to this dealer and had bad experiences. Decided to give it a third try, well strike three! I received internet pricing for a Grand Cherokee and went in the next day to test drive. First an assistant comes out to greet me, then the person I communicated with who immediately gave me to someone else. Sat down and went thru all the info and he leaves and takes a half hour and comes back with pricing different and $4k higher than my internet pricing. Also, came back with pricing on a demo that had 6600 miles on it that was above invoice on that vehicle. Never going back and do not recommend dealer to anyone.
Bought Chrysler 300
by 03/04/2013on
The purchase experience was overall pleasant and efficient. I felt very comfortable with the sales person and the information provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nice experience
by 01/18/2013on
This dealership got back to me in email within one minute of my request for information, and they included a price. Four other dealers got back to me, much more slowly, and had lots of questions or wanted me to call. Parkway did all communication by email which is my preferred method. They gave me a very fair price on my trade, and they were all very professional during the buying process. I drove 2 different vehicles. They allowed me to bring one home to make sure what I wanted to use it for would fit (transporting a musical instrument). The only negative thing at all was when I was signing the actual papers and the employee said, "Well, congratulations on coming back to an American vehicle," which just kind of irritated me. In the past I have driven their Plymouth Arrow, which was a Mitsubishi, so that comment was kind of silly, I thought. But other than that, it was a most pleasant experience. The sales staff were really helpful in showing us all the features on the van, and one of the employees called me the next day to see how I liked the car. I'm not seeing too many good comments on the service department, though, and that worries me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments