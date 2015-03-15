5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've had many car buying experiences in the past but dealing with Wheeler Motors has been by far the nicest and most hassle-free. I loved the down home feel of the dealership and dealing with Travis and Liam were a real pleasure. They gave me a great offer on my trade in and made it possible to get a car that I truly enjoy. This definitely is a keeper and I honestly believe that this will be my last car purchase. Just love my new Sonic and can't wait to drive it again today. Thanks millions Travis and Liam. Wheeler's is the best!!! Read more