11401 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI 49721
Today 8:00 AM - 5:30 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Wheeler Motors

1 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Happiness Overload...

by Jeanette13 on 03/15/2015

I've had many car buying experiences in the past but dealing with Wheeler Motors has been by far the nicest and most hassle-free. I loved the down home feel of the dealership and dealing with Travis and Liam were a real pleasure. They gave me a great offer on my trade in and made it possible to get a car that I truly enjoy. This definitely is a keeper and I honestly believe that this will be my last car purchase. Just love my new Sonic and can't wait to drive it again today. Thanks millions Travis and Liam. Wheeler's is the best!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
88 cars in stock
0 new 84 used 4 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|16 used|
1 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
