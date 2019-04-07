Wheeler Motors

Visit dealer’s website 
11401 N Straits Hwy, Cheboygan, MI 49721
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Wheeler Motors

4.8
Overall Rating
(4)
Recommend: Yes (4) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
service Rating

Steve/bodyshop

by Allen sell on 07/04/2019

Brought car in for damage estimate on our Impala. The next day we had it and we made the decision on how to pay. Price was right and the work was done right And timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
5 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Steve/bodyshop

by Allen sell on 07/04/2019

Brought car in for damage estimate on our Impala. The next day we had it and we made the decision on how to pay. Price was right and the work was done right And timely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Good service

by KatUPnorth on 11/15/2018

I purchased my new car from this dealership even though I had to travel over an hour to get to them. The local dealership did not seem interested in selling me what I wanted to purchase because they could not find the car I wanted in close proximity to them. I just returned for my first free oil change and tire rotation and as it was with my first impression, I was pleased with the service and friendliness of everyone there.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Now I've got to go back

by Snowman on 11/10/2018

My truck was at the dealer for 10 days for body work. A broken latch on my truck bed cover is covered by warranty. I showed the latch when bringing the truck in. To their collision department. They said that they would contact the service department and have it repaired. Well you guessed it. They didn't and now I have to go back and waste a couple more days.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Terry Jozwiak

by Jozwiak on 11/09/2018

Every aspect of my experiences with Wheeler motors, from sales to service, have always been nothing but first class. Their well trained staff makes car buying and car repairs a very pleasant experience. Thank you Travis, Kim, and Nikki.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Happiness Overload...

by Jeanette13 on 03/15/2015

I've had many car buying experiences in the past but dealing with Wheeler Motors has been by far the nicest and most hassle-free. I loved the down home feel of the dealership and dealing with Travis and Liam were a real pleasure. They gave me a great offer on my trade in and made it possible to get a car that I truly enjoy. This definitely is a keeper and I honestly believe that this will be my last car purchase. Just love my new Sonic and can't wait to drive it again today. Thanks millions Travis and Liam. Wheeler's is the best!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
90 cars in stock
0 new89 used1 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|14 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Trax
Chevrolet Trax
0 new|7 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes