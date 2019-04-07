I purchased my new car from this dealership even though I had to travel over an hour to get to them. The local dealership did not seem interested in selling me what I wanted to purchase because they could not find the car I wanted in close proximity to them. I just returned for my first free oil change and tire rotation and as it was with my first impression, I was pleased with the service and friendliness of everyone there.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
My truck was at the dealer for 10 days for body work. A broken latch on my truck bed cover is covered by warranty. I showed the latch when bringing the truck in. To their collision department. They said that they would contact the service department and have it repaired. Well you guessed it. They didn't and now I have to go back and waste a couple more days.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Every aspect of my experiences with Wheeler motors, from sales to service, have always been nothing but first class. Their well trained staff makes car buying and car repairs a very pleasant experience. Thank you Travis, Kim, and Nikki.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I've had many car buying experiences in the past but dealing with Wheeler Motors has been by far the nicest and most hassle-free. I loved the down home feel of the dealership and dealing with Travis and Liam were a real pleasure. They gave me a great offer on my trade in and made it possible to get a car that I truly enjoy. This definitely is a keeper and I honestly believe that this will be my last car purchase. Just love my new Sonic and can't wait to drive it again today. Thanks millions Travis and Liam. Wheeler's is the best!!!