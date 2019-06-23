sales Rating

I had a very bad experience with Fernelius Ford Lincoln in Cheboygan. I found a vehicle that I was interested in purchasing by doing an online search. I live 2 hours away from the dealership but my wife and I drove to see it. When we arrived the truck was in the service area up on a hoist and the mechanic was doing the initial inspection to their newly acquired trade-in. The salesman Mark escorted us to see it and we talked to the mechanic Chuck about what he was working on. Chuck had the truck hooked to the computer and he told us he was fixing the side mirrors and that he had ordered replacement sensors for the rear park assist (they were defective/missing). Chuck pulled the truck out and Mark let us take it for a test drive. During the test drive, I noticed that there was a problem with the steering. The wheel was out of alignment and I felt a clunk on the floor board. Mark had the mechanic then take it for a spin. Chuck agreed that the steering wheel was off but denied feeling any clunk. We agreed to purchase the truck as long as they were going to complete the work already in progress and complete a front end alignment to fix the steering and fix the clunk. They put the terms in writing. We signed the paperwork and planned to return in one week. This week allowed us time to bring the cash money down required and gave them an entire week to complete the repairs on the truck. When we returned a week later, the truck was parked out front waiting for us. We saw that the mirrors were fixed but to our disappointment there was still an empty hole where the rear park assist sensor was supposed to be. When we questioned Mark about it he said, We had to put a lot of money into your truck. It turns out that we had to replace the steering box. That cost us $2400. So we couldn't spend any more money on it. Mark said, Take it for a drive! My wife and I went for another test drive. The clunk was gone but the steering wheel was still off center! When we returned I informed Mark of this and asked if they did a front end alignment. The mechanic was at lunch but he was sure it was done. He asked me to take him for a ride and to go down the smooth road because it was probably just the bumps in the road making me think the wheel isn't straight. Even after I took him and tried to show him he disagreed that anything was off even though it was plain to see from my vantage point that the steering wheel was off center when going straight down the road. I felt like he was calling me a liar. I did not believe that a front end alignment had been done even though they assured me it was and the entire time we were there the mechanic was out to lunch. We were there about 90 minutes and Chuck never made an appearance so we were never able to confirm any of the repairs. I got the distinct feeling that Chuck was avoiding us because he knew the truth. We expressed disappointment that they failed to repair the back up sensors even though that would have fallen under the work in progress portion of what they agreed to do for us. The financial guy Warren said, We fixed all the safety issues and spent more than we expected on the steering box. If we fix EVERYTHING, then we would ask $40,000.00 for it. You got a great deal. We dropped the price to help you get your financing. If you don't want the truck, that's fine. We will cancel the deal and put it back on the lot. So now they resorted to a take it or leave it tone. I felt like because we had already signed the sales contract the week prior they did not care about customer service. They didn't care if we were offended or not. I just wanted to get the hell out of there at this point. And they didn't drop the price, we agreed to pay money down. And if it was such a steal, then why did they sell us Gap insurance? The advertised vehicle description included a bedliner which was not installed yet. The box was in rough shape but it had 5th wheel rails that I wanted to remain. Therefore they did not install a bedliner nor did they provide a credit for the money they saved. They also pressured us to buy an extended warranty. I am beginning to think that I have been scammed about that too. After I got my truck home I had it inspected. I found out that they replaced the steering COLUMN, not the entire steering box. The steering box was covered in the same dust that the rest of the undercarriage was coated in. It had obviously not been replaced. My research reveals that a replacement column costs approximately $150, not $2400. They said that they did an oil change but they did not grease anything. All the u-joints were bone dry. I do not believe that the front end alignment was ever done because they would have made sure the steering wheel was aligned. If they only replaced the steering column then they didn't spend as much as they professed to have spent and they could have spent a few more dollars to maintain their integrity by repairing the back up sensors or doing the front end alignment. Now I have to pay another dealership $80 to get it aligned. I have to spend $40 to buy a back up sensor and a bezel. And the moral of the story is what else that I DON'T know about have they neglected? They made my wife and I sign a as is document before they would hand over the keys. Scary, seeing their dishonest business practices. And then the final kicker, they sent us home with a 15 day temporary license plate. It expired before I got my plate because Mark dated it for the week before I took possession of my truck. For 3 days I couldn't drive it. My wife called Mark on the day it expired to find out when we should expect it, we had been checking the mail every day and he said, Oh, it is sitting right here on my desk. 2 hours away, remember. Mark said he would overnight it on Monday which he did but he never even apologized for the inconvenience. So to sum it all up, I am very disappointed in my experience with Fernelius and I would not recommend them to anyone. I feel like I was treated poorly because they had already made the sale and didn't have to even try to please me, the customer. And they wanted to argue with me, I thought the motto was the customer is always right. Mark has a sign at his desk that says  Are you 100% satisfied? No, Mark. No,... not even close. Read more