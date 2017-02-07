5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I would like to start off by saying how much my salesperson, Rebecca Orzechowski, made my buying experience the easiest I have ever had. I have probably bought over 15 New vehicles in my lifetime and I have never had a Salesperson treat me both me and my wife as well as she has and this is our 3rd vehicle we have bought from Crest/Rebecca in the last 3 years. She has gone above and beyond any salesperson that I have ever dealt with and I would recommend her to anyone who is interested in buying a Ford product, and actually I have already mentioned her name to anyone that I work with and within my family as well. Her Sales Manager is very lucky to have her and so are me and my wife and as consumers. I will go to her for all my car needs as long as she works at Crest. She is Knowledgeable, experienced, shows a GREAT DEAL of Professionalism and above and beyond all, she treats us like we are friends and not just someone looking to buy a vehicle and make a quick dollar. Rebecca will always have my business. Read more