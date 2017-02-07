Crest Ford
Survey
07/02/2017
I want to thank Lila Dedvukaj for being a great sales consultant and helping me find a car that best fits me!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Greyjoy
01/03/2017
Was treated with respect and Lila was very helpful in getting me in and out in a timely manner. Would've have gave a 10 and a five star if I would've been offer more for leasing my truck. Such as tire and wheel protection for free.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New F150
12/15/2016
The overall experience was excellent. My salesperson Chris McPeek was very professional and knowledgeable. The assistant General Manager David Way touched base with me to make sure everything was ok.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best car buying experience ever!!!
12/14/2016
Lila was absolutely exceptional. Life long customer!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Kimbrough Rating
11/23/2016
I always have a great experience when going to Crest Ford. Definitely am a loyal Ford Customer. Just leased the 2017 Ford Escape
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Time
11/03/2016
Chris McPeek was an awesome way for me to buy/lease for the first time in over 12 years. He went over multiple options on multiple cars and even didn't push me away from only needing a few basics. I got hands down more car than I had hoped for, and Chris's service was well above what I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service
05/28/2016
Leased f150 from michele. Service was great. Michele did a great job as usual.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
05/09/2016
I leased a ford tauras the salesman was excellent (Tye Hines) he met all my needs I am definitely going to recommend more customers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing Customer Service!!
05/06/2016
Crest Ford Was absolutely AMAZING. Adam and Tim performed nothing less than a miracle in a matter of hours, what another dealership could not do it almost two weeks. I will never shop any place else for a car. Loving my Ford Fusion. Everything I wanted in one little comfortable, cute, sexy, sleek car. The entire staff was unbelievably kind, thoughtful and generous. I can never thank any of them enough for their hard work, dedication and knowledge. Thanks Again So MUCH...... Sincerely, Mrs. Crystal Reeze
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Staff, excellent experience!
04/19/2016
Michael January worked diligently to get me into my 2011 Dodge Journey, The entire staff was very helpful and friendly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I Love Crest Ford!
04/11/2016
2016 Ford Mustang The service was excellent! I would recommend Mr January to anyone looking to purchase a new vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Lease of Ford Fusion - admirable experience
04/09/2016
Rebecca was helpful and honest. In my first call, she gave me right away what works for me. During, the lease process she demonstrated experience by giving me the correct advise which helped gaining my trust in completing the deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Authentic
04/08/2016
2016 Ford Escape 2.0 4WD, Saleswomen Pam and Marge were extremely helpful as well as knowledgeable. This is my first Ford vehicle and they helped me to get familiar with all the Fordisms!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
01/25/2016
Michele made sure that I understood all the prompts before I left. Also, made sure I was in and out to make my next appointment for the evening of pickup.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rebecca Orzechowski - Salesperson Extraordinare
01/08/2016
I would like to start off by saying how much my salesperson, Rebecca Orzechowski, made my buying experience the easiest I have ever had. I have probably bought over 15 New vehicles in my lifetime and I have never had a Salesperson treat me both me and my wife as well as she has and this is our 3rd vehicle we have bought from Crest/Rebecca in the last 3 years. She has gone above and beyond any salesperson that I have ever dealt with and I would recommend her to anyone who is interested in buying a Ford product, and actually I have already mentioned her name to anyone that I work with and within my family as well. Her Sales Manager is very lucky to have her and so are me and my wife and as consumers. I will go to her for all my car needs as long as she works at Crest. She is Knowledgeable, experienced, shows a GREAT DEAL of Professionalism and above and beyond all, she treats us like we are friends and not just someone looking to buy a vehicle and make a quick dollar. Rebecca will always have my business.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Five Star Dealership from sales floor to service
12/08/2015
Everything about this dealership is 5 stars. I have bought several vehicles from this dealership and will continue to do so! Sam Haynes and Mark Fortine always go above and beyond to make the car buying experience an easy and enjoyable one! Keep up the good work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome salesperson!
11/27/2015
We walked in after a bad experience at Roy O'Brien Ford, and were greeted warmly by Marge Katalis. We came in just to find out about leasing a Ford Escape, and drove out with one. Marge listened to our story, gave condolences, and just listened to what we were looking for. She was not a "pushy" salesman. She picked out the perfect car for our needs, catered to my handicap, and drove us out in the lot to look at the car. Before we knew it, we had filled out an application, and she was getting the car prepped for delivery. We are a Ford family, and our extended family drives Fords. What sold us on getting a car at Crest Ford was NOT the product, but the salesperson Marge Katalis. We will definitely be back, and hopefully Marge will still be there! Carole Johnson
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Service
11/12/2015
I thoroughly enjoyed my experirnce in purchasing my first "brand new" 2016 Escape SE. My sales manager was very kind, knowledgeable, caring and helpful. The credit manager was great! They were both a joy to work with. This was the best experience and a very rewarding time for me! THANK YOU CREST FORD. The stickers in my window say it all: "I 💗 Crest Ford"!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New truck lease
11/02/2015
I was very, very please with the service I received from Jason and Bob from the start to the time I drove off the lot with my new Ford F150. Jason was very knowledgeable about your product lines and did his very best to make sure I got what I wanted. This is the second time I have leased a car/truck from Crest Ford and the second time I recevied great pricing and service from your dealership. I will be back in 2 years again and will always recommend your dealership to family and friends.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Taurus
10/21/2015
Marge is great! She did everything possible to make this enjoyable and efficient for us
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great services
09/25/2015
We searched through all of the deals for three different vehicles. In the end, i was very confident with my choice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes