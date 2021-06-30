1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

In January, 2017 I leased a new vehicle from another GMC dealership because the Sales Rep at Ed Rinke will not return a phone call. I leased my last vehicle through Ed Rinke and the lease was coming to an end. I called my same sales rep (Nick Richards) & discussed a replacement. He gave me numbers for two different vehicles but said I had to sign soon because incentives would be expiring in a week. He told me to call him back so we could schedule a time for me test drive the cars and determine which one I'd prefer. After discussing this with my wife that night, I called Nick back the next day to arrange a test drive. At this point, Nick went radio silent. I left him 5 messages and 1 email over the next 5 days BEGGING for him to call me back so I could get a new vehicle. With 2 days left in the month, I simply went to another dealership and leased from them instead. How a salesman cannot return a single phone call/email over the course of 5 days (when he tells you have to act ASAP in order to get the "deal") is beyond me. I left a voicemail message with their Sales Manager as well. I'm waiting to see if he'll at least call me back. My recommendation, if you're looking for a new GMC vehicle, purchase/lease it from someone else. Sales/service is non-existent at this dealership. ***UPDATE*** The Sales Manager never called me back. But, a couple of weeks later, Nick did. He was referred to me by a friend. I told my friend how horribly Nick treated me so my pal made Nick call me to apologize. Nick blamed the lack of responsiveness on being too busy. Horrible excuse. But he tells me he'll do anything to regain my business. So I tell him my wife is in the market for a new vehicle and if he wants to make it up to me, he needs to go above and beyond on getting her a new car. He promises he will. So, fast forward to March 2017. I contact Nick and tell him my wife wants her new car now and has gotten a couple of quotes from other dealerships. I send Nick an email detailing everything that was promised by the other salesmen as well as everything he would need to know about my wife's trade-in (make, model, year, mileage, VIN number, etc...). Then I call his cell phone and leave him a message telling him about the email I just sent. Nick goes back into "Nick Mode" and doesn't return the call. I call him a day or so later. At which point he sends me a text saying, "I'm with a customer. I will call you back when I'm done." Naturally he never calls. 3 days later, he sends me an email saying he's working on the numbers and he'll "talk to [me] today." Again, he never calls and never sends me over any numbers. So a full week goes by, he never calls me back. Never sends any numbers. And my wife goes to another dealership and gets her brand new car. If you're keeping score, that's 2 new cars I've gotten in 3 months. But not from Ed Rinke because they refuse to return a phone call or email. In my opinion, Nick Richards is the absolute worst car salesman I've ever had the misfortune of meeting. I left his sales manager another voicemail and sent him a lengthy email detailing both issues and telling them how they missed out on 2 cars already this year. But, I'm not expecting any follow up. Since he ignored my past voicemail, I'm pretty sure the Sales Manager won't care about the pathetic treatment I received this time around. Again, I urge anyone looking for a new vehicle to go to another dealership. Ed Rinke is absolutely abysmal. If this is how they treat someone that's buying/leasing a new car, I can only imagine what a nightmare you'd have if your new vehicle actually needed service work done on it. This is a horrible horrible company. Go elsewhere. Read more