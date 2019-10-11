Customer Reviews of Kelly Nissan of Woburn
Beware of [non-permissible content removed] and agreement breakers
by 11/10/2019on
I came to kelly nissan to purchase a nissan rogue. Dan was my rep, he initially did a great job helping me. But then we started negotiations on a 2020 nissan rogue. And he ended up lying to me! And not keeping his word on an agreed upon price! He printed out the original 31k price on the 2020 rogue. Which I then negotiated with him to get that down to 29,900. We then got a print out of the 2019 rogue to compare which came out as 29,400. I then told him i would like the 2020 rogue but for 29k. I was told no by the manager Aurys and Dan. So i grabbed Dans business card and told him ill be in touch if i decide to move forward on the 29,900 price for the 2020 rogue. I then went to check out another nearby dealership, and after thinking the rogue over again i decided i would end up doing the 29,900 for the 2020 rogue. So i came back kelly nissan 2 hrs later to get the 29,900 price on the 2020 rogue that we negotiated. Dan then lied and said the 29,900 was for the 2019 rogue price. Which i find to be horrible service. I said to Dan you know thats not true, he sticked to this lie and acted like he didn't care about my business anymore. After this i will not be returning to kelly nissan, and i highly recommend going elsewhere. These sales reps just want your money and you cannot trust them. They broke their agreement on a price with me, and lied to me. That is unacceptable !
Lease at Kelly
by 03/03/2014on
I leased a 2014 Nissan Altima from Kelly Nissan of Woburn. They were the honest, straight forward, and committed to their advertisement. I highly recommend the Kelly group when either purchasing or leasing a new automobile. There was no hassle and I was in and out in quicker than I have ever been at any other dealership. They also beat all other dealers pricing that I was in contact with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
They really "make it easy"
by 02/10/2014on
I visited and spoke with multiple dealerships. Some misquoted prices. Others didn't make the extra effort to get me what I wanted. Kelly lived up to its ads. My salesperson was no pressure, patient and very informative. I dealt with 1 sale manager who played it straight. I had a trade in and was treated extremely fairly. I would strongly recommend this deal. PS- I called ahead to schedule the test ride of two different cars. They were ready when I got there...and right on time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience
by 03/23/2010on
This is my 13th car that I've purchased in my life and this car buying experience was, by far, the most enjoyable. The sales people (specifically Dan Engelstein) were very nice, the managers were terrific, and even the Finance Department (Jose) was efficient. This is the first Nissan that I've ever bought and if I decide to purchase another one it will only be from Ira in Woburn.
