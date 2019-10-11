1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came to kelly nissan to purchase a nissan rogue. Dan was my rep, he initially did a great job helping me. But then we started negotiations on a 2020 nissan rogue. And he ended up lying to me! And not keeping his word on an agreed upon price! He printed out the original 31k price on the 2020 rogue. Which I then negotiated with him to get that down to 29,900. We then got a print out of the 2019 rogue to compare which came out as 29,400. I then told him i would like the 2020 rogue but for 29k. I was told no by the manager Aurys and Dan. So i grabbed Dans business card and told him ill be in touch if i decide to move forward on the 29,900 price for the 2020 rogue. I then went to check out another nearby dealership, and after thinking the rogue over again i decided i would end up doing the 29,900 for the 2020 rogue. So i came back kelly nissan 2 hrs later to get the 29,900 price on the 2020 rogue that we negotiated. Dan then lied and said the 29,900 was for the 2019 rogue price. Which i find to be horrible service. I said to Dan you know thats not true, he sticked to this lie and acted like he didn't care about my business anymore. After this i will not be returning to kelly nissan, and i highly recommend going elsewhere. These sales reps just want your money and you cannot trust them. They broke their agreement on a price with me, and lied to me. That is unacceptable ! Read more