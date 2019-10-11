service Rating

I have to say that Ira Nissan of Woburn was able to provide me with the worst customer service experience I've ever had. For years, I went to this dealer for minor service on my 350z (oil changes every once in a while and routine checkups) I also used them when my z was in a very slight accident and had all the repairs done. In total, I've spent over $6,000 in service at the dealership. This past August (2008), I went in to have the vehicle checked over as I was getting ready to take it cross country. They found that all brake pads needed to be re-done and the front rotors. I had them take care of it and paid my 1,000 bucks. The next day, while driving, I felt the gears slipping as I drove home from the mall. Upon taking it back to have them review their service, they attempted to charge me another 100 bucks to look at the vehicle. I said I was not going to pay that as they clearly did not do their job in getting my vehicle ready for a cross country drive...not to even mention the fact that I had been a long time customer who has spent some serious dough at their shop. The Service Manager would not listen to me and never made an attempt to provide any kind of "service" to me. Isn't that what a service manager is there for? Anyway, we never made any headway and I left without getting my car looked at. I took it to another repair shop (Tech Auto in Woburn) that happily looked the car over. He was extremely nice and service oriented. He found error codes in the computer system, fixed up a couple of things and charged me less than Nissan to look at the car. Bottom line, DON'T GO TO IRA NISSAN OF WOBURN. Read more