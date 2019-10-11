Beware of [non-permissible content removed] and agreement breakers
by Robertc290 on 11/10/2019
I came to kelly nissan to purchase a nissan rogue. Dan was my rep, he initially did a great job helping me. But then we started negotiations on a 2020 nissan rogue. And he ended up lying to me! And not keeping his word on an agreed upon price!
He printed out the original 31k price on the 2020 rogue. Which I then negotiated with him to get that down to 29,900. We then got a print out of the 2019 rogue to compare which came out as 29,400. I then told him i would like the 2020 rogue but for 29k. I was told no by the manager Aurys and Dan. So i grabbed Dans business card and told him ill be in touch if i decide to move forward on the 29,900 price for the 2020 rogue. I then went to check out another nearby dealership, and after thinking the rogue over again i decided i would end up doing the 29,900 for the 2020 rogue. So i came back kelly nissan 2 hrs later to get the 29,900 price on the 2020 rogue that we negotiated. Dan then lied and said the 29,900 was for the 2019 rogue price. Which i find to be horrible service. I said to Dan you know thats not true, he sticked to this lie and acted like he didn't care about my business anymore. After this i will not be returning to kelly nissan, and i highly recommend going elsewhere. These sales reps just want your money and you cannot trust them. They broke their agreement on a price with me, and lied to me. That is unacceptable !
I leased a 2014 Nissan Altima from Kelly Nissan of Woburn. They were the honest, straight forward, and committed to their advertisement. I highly recommend the Kelly group when either purchasing or leasing a new automobile. There was no hassle and I was in and out in quicker than I have ever been at any other dealership. They also beat all other dealers pricing that I was in contact with.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
I visited and spoke with multiple dealerships.
Some misquoted prices.
Others didn't make the extra effort to get me what I wanted. Kelly lived up to its ads.
My salesperson was no pressure, patient and very informative.
I dealt with 1 sale manager who played it straight.
I had a trade in and was treated extremely fairly. I would strongly recommend this deal.
PS- I called ahead to schedule the test ride of two different cars.
They were ready when I got there...and right on time.
This is my 13th car that I've purchased in my life and this car buying experience was, by far, the most enjoyable. The sales people (specifically Dan Engelstein) were very nice, the managers were terrific, and even the Finance Department (Jose) was efficient. This is the first Nissan that I've ever bought and if I decide to purchase another one it will only be from Ira in Woburn.
I brought my SUV to IRA Nissan for service and asked if they would wash it. The answer from the service clerk was that they do not wash cars - even if you pay them to. I asked if there was someone I could speak to about this or somewhere I could post or mail a comment - but the clerk was dismissive. On the IRA Nissan website they post glowing reviews from a site called "Dealer Rated" - I tried to post my thoughts but was booted off after registering. However when I saw reviews posted by neutral sites - it was night and day. This place is lucky if it gets 2 stars out of 5 on any rating site.
I won't be buying another car from this place and will probably not service here in the future - I just need to explore what other dealerships are out there and whether they WASH CARS when someone spends $150 for a service visit on a two-year-old car.
I have to say that Ira Nissan of Woburn was able to provide me with the worst customer service experience I've ever had. For years, I went to this dealer for minor service on my 350z (oil changes every once in a while and routine checkups) I also used them when my z was in a very slight accident and had all the repairs done. In total, I've spent over $6,000 in service at the dealership. This past August (2008), I went in to have the vehicle checked over as I was getting ready to take it cross country. They found that all brake pads needed to be re-done and the front rotors. I had them take care of it and paid my 1,000 bucks. The next day, while driving, I felt the gears slipping as I drove home from the mall. Upon taking it back to have them review their service, they attempted to charge me another 100 bucks to look at the vehicle. I said I was not going to pay that as they clearly did not do their job in getting my vehicle ready for a cross country drive...not to even mention the fact that I had been a long time customer who has spent some serious dough at their shop. The Service Manager would not listen to me and never made an attempt to provide any kind of "service" to me. Isn't that what a service manager is there for? Anyway, we never made any headway and I left without getting my car looked at. I took it to another repair shop (Tech Auto in Woburn) that happily looked the car over. He was extremely nice and service oriented. He found error codes in the computer system, fixed up a couple of things and charged me less than Nissan to look at the car. Bottom line, DON'T GO TO IRA NISSAN OF WOBURN.
